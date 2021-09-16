Wolves Top Wells for First Win of 2021

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Soccer team defended their home turf and earned their first victory of the season, defeating Wells College 5-1 on Wednesday night, Sept at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.

Keuka College (1-5) was led by a brace by Sean Malley (Webster Thomas). Seth Spurgeon (Chittenango) and Thomas Callery (Hilton) each had a goal and an assist on Wednesday. Owen Thorpe (Horseheads) scored as well for the Wolves.

Keuka College 5, Wells College 1

Keuka College opened on the front foot attacking the Express goal. Seth Spurgeon had an opportunity in the opening minute, but his near-post attempt went wide. The Wolves continued to press as Owen Thorpe drove down the left wing and into the box, but his short-sided shot was saved. The goal was close for the Wolves, and it would be Thorpe getting in the 16th minute. Spurgeon set it up as he drove the box on the counterattack. He would center the ball to Thorpe who did the rest, beat the keeper, and gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, the Wolves struck again from a set piece. A free kick was awarded to Keuka 35 yards out. Ibrahim Daraja (Dakar, Senegal / George Washington) sent the ball into the box. Looking for the far post. It found the head of Thomas Callery who nodded it across goal to find Seth Spurgeon at the opposite post for the goal and 2-0 lead. In total, Keuka College outshot Wells 25-0 in the first half. The Wolves added two more goals in the half with Sean Malley getting both and Keuka led 4-0 at the half.

The Green and Gold kept the same script in the second half, controlling possession for most of the play. In the 62nd minute, Keuka drove the goal and was taken down for a penalty kick. Thomas Callery stepped up and took it. He rifled the ball into the right side of the goal to make it 5-0. The Express got one back on a long free kick in the final minutes, but the Wolves would see the game out for the 5-1 victory.

KC Notes:

• Keuka College improves to 11-3-2 all-time against former conference-mate Wells College

• Wednesday was the home opener for the Wolves. Keuka College is 7-1-3 in its home openers since 2010

• The goal by Owen Thorpe was the first of the season for the Wolves and snapped the longest scoreless drought to start a season in program history

• It was the first career goal for Callery, Malley, and Thorpe. Ibrahim Daraja also recorded his first career assist for the Wolves

• The Wolves dominated the scoresheet, outshooting Wells 43-2, Keuka held a 15-1 advantage in corners, and overall, the Wolves held 71% of the possession in the game

Up Next for Keuka College: The Green and Gold will look to carry the momentum from their first win into their first-ever Empire 8 Conference game. Keuka College will travel to Oneonta to face Hartwick College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Not only will it be the conference opener for the Wolves, it will also be the first-ever meeting between Keuka College and Hartwick College in men’s soccer.