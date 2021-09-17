High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Football

Sept. 10

Hornell 6, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 0

Hornell beat Whitman in a single touchdown game, putting the Wildcats at 1-1 after their win against Penn Yan the week before.

Sept. 11

Penn Yan/Dundee 22, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 14

The Scottish Mustangs won in Dundee in a crossover game against Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry. QB Carter Earl went 9/17 for the PY/Dundee, throwing for 133 yards, one TD and an interception. Earl also had 17 carries for a total of 49 yards and another TD and even picked up five tackles on defense. Nick Slavick aided the Mustangs on both sides of the ball as well, taking 11 carries for 37 yards and a score and taking the lead on defense with 14 tackles and three sacks. PY's defense was bolstered by Alex Foster, who added eight tackles and a sack. John Bell led the team in receiving, catching five throws for 79 yards and the Mustangs' remaining score. It was PY/Dundee's first win of the season after a season-opening loss to Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield.

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 11

Bob Goodell Invitational at Red Jacket

Corning won the team title with 22 points. Local teams included Victor in second place with 84 points, Marcus Whitman in eighth with 257 and Canandaigua in ninth with 262. In individual competition, Fletcher Dickman finished 41st (18:52) for Marcus Whitman.

Sept. 14

at Clyde-Savannah-Lyons

Honeoye 26, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 29; Honeoye 16, Mynderse 47; Honeoye 17, Dundee/Bradford 44; Clyde-Savannah/Lyons 44; Dundee/Bradford 26, Mynderse 29

Owen Moore of Clyde-Savannah/Lyons won in 18:29, followed by Evan Miller of Honeoye (18:56) in second and Chris Morse of Honeoye in third (19:12).

at Midlakes

Marcus Whitman 20, Bloomfield/Naples 41; Bloomfield/Naples 21, Midlakes 34; Bloomfield/Naples 21, Waterloo 38; Marcus Whitman 20, Midlakes 42; Marcus Whitman 17, Waterloo 46; Midlakes 25, Waterloo 34

Drew Reigelsperger of Bloomfield/Naples was the winner in 19:00 and Evan Raes of Midlakes finished second (20:14). Timothy Hansen of Marcus Whitman finished third (20:17).

Girls Cross Country

Sept. 11

Bob Goodell Invitational at Red Jacket

Corning won the team title with 26 points. Olivia Hill was the top individual finisher for Marcus Whitman at 24:46.

Sept. 14

at Midlakes

Bloomfield/Naples 24, Midlakes 31; Bloomfield/Naples 19, Waterloo 40; Midlakes 22, Waterloo 39

Katelyn Wilkes of Midlakes was the winner in 21:34 and Erica Reigelsperger of Bloomfield/Naples finished fifth (26:26). Olivia Hill of Marcus Whitman finished ninth (27:38).

Boys Golf

Sept. 9

Naples 284, Penn Yan 293

Naples beat out the visiting Mustangs in a close match at Reservoir Creek. Senior Wes McMullen was Naples' low scorer, coming in at 53, with brothers Charlie and Grady Grove tying for second at 55. Penn Yan's Cam Bassage had the lowest score of the match, finishing with a 46. Also for Penn Yan, Zac Smith shot 55 and Griffin Emerson shot 56. The Mustangs are now 1-2 for the season.

Sept. 13

Midlakes 267, Penn Yan 275

Penn Yan lost their match against visiting Midlakes, their third loss in a row. Midlakes low scorers were Mike Dehand with a 49, Nick Burnette with a 52 and Jack McHugh with a 54. Burnett birdied on hole 3. PY's Griffin Emerson took lowest score of the match with a 47, while teammate Oliver Connelly Midlakes' low of 49. Emerson got a birdie on hole 8. The loss puts Penn Yan at 1-3 this season.

Sept. 14

Pal-Mac 242, Penn Yan 222

The PY boys lost another close one on Tuesday, this time against Pal-Mac at Crooked Pines Golf Club. Top guns for Pal-Mac were Tyler Santelli, who earned the match low of 41 and Henry Carlett with a 42. Penn Yan's Griffin Emerson had the Mustangs' low of 43, while Cam Bassage shot a 45 and Oliver Connelly went 47. Connelly dropped the match's only birdie on hole 1. The loss was Penn Yan's fourth in a row and the Mustangs sit at 1-4 for the season.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 9

Penn Yan 1, Pal-Mac 0

The Mustangs battled Pal-Mac under the lights in Penn Yan on Friday night and came away victorious. With no score by either team during regulation, the first and last goal of the night came just 45 seconds into OT thanks to PY's Brigham Hansen. Thomas Barden made four saves in goal for the Mustangs, while Pal-Mac's Andrew Thomas blocked eight. The win sees Penn Yan stretching their opening undefeated run to three in a row.

Bradford/Dundee 1, Marcus Whitman 0

The BraveScots beat the visiting Wildcats, putting Bradford/Dundee at 2-0 and Whitman at 1-2. Brad/Dun's Logan Ayers scored the only goal in a game that saw Whitman put up only four shots on goal, all blocked by Tyler Spina. Whitman's Carson Miller made ten saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Sept. 11

Penn Yan 0, Naples 0

Penn Yan went on the road to Naples and came away with their first tie of the season. The game saw few shots on either goal, with PY only sending the ball to Naples' goalie three times. The Mustangs walked away with a record of 4-0-1, stalling an undefeated streak to open the season.

Sodus 4, Marcus Whitman 0

Sodus swept the visiting Wildcats, leaving Whitman at 1-3 this season. Kyle Zerbe scored twice and added an assist for Sodus, while teammate Logan Bulman had one point and an assist. Amanti Jones picked up Sodus' final point. Carson Miller made 11 saves for Marcus Whitman.

Sept. 14

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

The Penn Yan boys soccer team continued to dominate the early part of this season taking their fourth win and third sweep of the year. Brigham Hansen led PY with two goals, while Owen Bishop, Dylan Hassos and Landon Berry each got one. Berry also picked up an assist, as did Zack Townley, David Reid and Kaden Steele. Goalkeeper Thomas Barden made five saves. Geneva goalie Charlie Dorrington made nine saves for the Panthers. After the win, Penn Yan sits at 4-0-1 this season.

Bradford/Dundee 2, Bloomfield 1

The BraveScots outshot Bloomfield, coming away with a third win for the season, their second in a row after a postponed match against Naples on 9/7. Bloomfield's William Nelson opened up the scoring at the 26 minute mark. Josep Bustamante picked up Bradford/Dundee's first point 35 minutes into the action, sending the game into two overtime periods, which were determined by a final point from Jakeb Lederman assisted by Aidan Webster. In goal for the BraveScots, Tyler Spina shut down 10 of eleven shots from the Bombers.

HAC 7, Marcus Whitman 1

The Wildcats took a hard defeat from HAC, dropping to 1-4 for the season and 0-3 in the FL League. Rafael Ferguson picked up two of HAC's points, while Finn Costello, Quinn Hartman, Sean Thody, Ryan Curwin and Nolan Surkau-Parkinson each got one. Hartman also had two assists, while Costello had one. Whitman's lone goal was scored by Gavin Deatherage with an assist from Carson Soles. In goal for the Wildcats, Carson Miller went 10/17, allowing seven points to find the net.

Girls Soccer

Penn Yan's Sierra Harrison was named the Finger Lakes Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-12. Sierra scored three goals and added two assists in two wins this week. She has also been an instrumental leader for PY on and off the field.

Sept. 10

Dundee/Bradford 3, South Seneca 0

The BraveScots swept S. Seneca at home in Bradford, moving them up to 2-1. Kendall Parker led Dundee/Bradford with two goals, while Madison Hughes picked up one. Nicole Peterson added two assists for the BraveScots and Korrin Yeoman got one. Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli spent the entire game in goal for Dundee/Bradford, making five saves.

Bloomfield 5, Marcus Whitman 4

Whitman lost a tense and competitive game against the Bombers, snapping the Wildcats' three-game winning streak and giving them their first loss of the season. It was close the entire game, the lead changing several times throughout regulation. Marcy Cast led Bloomfield's effort with three goals and an assist, while teammates Maddie Johnson picked up two and two. On Whitman's side, Zoelle Payne scored twice, with Taylor Bond and Lana Burnett each adding a goal. Aurora Woodworth added two assists. The goalkeepers were almost identically matched in the game, with Bloomfield's Sadie making nine saves and allowing four goals and Whitman's Abby Kornbau making eight and allowing five. The Wildcats finished the game at 3-1 for the season.

Sept. 11

Penn Yan 2, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Penn Yan won a two-goal sweep over North Rose-Wolcott, taking their second win a row and putting the Mustangs at 2-0-1 this year. Sierra Harrison scored both of PY's goals, with one assist from Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger and one from Kaley Griffin. In goal, Elle Harrison blocked the only two shots made from North Rose to keep the Cougars scoreless. North Rose is 0-2.

Sept. 13

Penn Yan 10, Wayland-Cohocton 0

The Mustangs pulled off a crushing victory at home against Way-Co, extending their win streak to three and maintaining their no-loss record so far this season. The one-sided game allowed PY to give several of their backup players some field time. For Penn Yan, Sierra Harrison had two goals and two assists, Morgan Anderson had two goals and one assist, Vanessa Martinez scored two goals, Maihue Miranda-Wilterberger picked up a goal and two assists, Kaley Griffin had a goal and an assist, Emma Eichenhofer scored 1 goal and Jaelea Tietjen and Mia Banach each added an assist. PY's Elle Harrison made two blocks to shut down Way-Co and backup goalie Marion Wheeler got called in to ride out the 13 minutes of play. Lily Mellick had her hands full in the net for the Eagles, going 50% after blocking 20 saves. Penn Yan is 3-0-1 this season and looking fierce early on.

Naples 3, Dundee/Bradford 1

On the road in Naples, the BraveScots lost to the Big Green. Dundee/Bradford's Kendall Parker opened up the scoring 25 minutes into play with an assist from Trisha Edminster, however Naples quickly responded with a goal of their own from Abby Hall, assisted by Anna Quarterman. After a yellow card thrown on Parker in the second half, Hall picked up another goal with an assist from Hannah Christmas and added an assist on Kasey Hall's final goal of the game. In the nets, Delaney Vest made nine saves for Naples, while Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli made 12. Dundee/Bradford was 2-2 after the game.

Honeoye 2, Marcus Whitman 1

Marcus Whitman took a second loss in a row, falling to Honeoye at home. The loss puts Whitman at 3-2 this season, but 3-0 in the league. Ava Higgins and Sydney Pulver put two points on the board for Honeoye in the first half, both assisted by Leah Green. Whitman's Lana Burnett picked up a goal early in the second half to bring the Wildcats back, but with neither team scoring again in the game, Honeoye walked away the victors. Mickayla Sheele made five saves in goal for Honeoye, while Whitman's Abby Kornbau was able to block three.

Sept. 15

Pal-Mac 4, Penn Yan 0

After an impressive streak of three sweeping wins, the Mustangs were swept themselves in their first loss of the season. For Pal-Mac, Emma Robinson and Maya Ikewood each had a goal and an assist. Goals were also scored by Kylie Waeghe and Reagan Diehl and Mercedes Buckingham and Amelia Stever each had an assist. Clare Boesel made four saves in goal for the Red Raiders. After the game, Penn Yan's record was 3-1-1, while Pal-Mac remains undefeated with five wins.

Dundee/Bradford 2, HAC 2

A match between Dundee/Bradford and HAC ended in a tie, putting the BraveScots at 2-2-1 this season. HAC opened up scoring just a minute into the game with a goal by Anna Thomas. The BraveScots had goals from Hayden Morrison, who added an assist to a second goal by Madison Hughes. In goal for Dundee/Bradford, Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli made 11 saves.

Marcus Whitman 5, Red Jacket 0

The Wildcats swept Red Jacket, bringing up their record to 4-2. In the first half, Lana Burnett controlled scoring for Whitman, netting two goals with an assist from Zoelle Payne. In the second half of play, scoring was opened up with an early goal by Lily Morse assisted by Natalie Cotronec, followed by two goals from Payne with an assist from Aurora Woodworth. Goalkeeping duties for the Wildcats were split, with starting goalie Abby Kornbau spending the first 40 minutes in goal and backup Sophie Snyder taking the net for the second half.

Girls Tennis

Sept. 9

Penn Yan 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Penn Yan took the win over Whitman, moving up to 2-1 this season. Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister and Adelyn Emerson all won their singles for Penn Yan, while Rachael Garvey and Anella Tillman won first doubles. Morgan Ellis and Emberly Heaven won second doubles, scoring a point for Whitman. After the loss, Whitman was 1-2.

Sept. 11

Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 3, Penn Yan 2

A loss at home broke the Mustangs' two-game streak, evening them out to 2-2 for the season. Susie and Cameron Moore each won their singles for AHP with Genevieve Dabby and Mallory Patoine taking the third point in first doubles. Winning games for PY included Abigail Garvey in singles and Abby Bodine and Rayna Rios in second doubles.

Sept. 13

Mynderse 4, Penn Yan 1

Penn Yan suffered a loss against Mynderse, marking their second loss in a row after two wins in a row earlier in the season. Penn Yan's one point for the match came from Abigail Garvey in first singles. Penn Yan was 2-3 after the loss.

Wayne 4, Marcus Whitman 1

The Wildcats had their third loss this season against Wayne, sitting at 1-3 after the match. Kloey Babcock and Dalanie Kolz won first doubles for Whitman, staving off a sweep by the Eagles.

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 7

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs took a hard loss in a lop-sided match against Wayne that went 25-3/25-15/25-4. The loss put Penn Yan at 1-1 for the season.

Sept. 10

Bloomfield 3, Penn Yan 1

Bloomfield and Penn Yan, both 1-1 teams going in, faced off in PY with Bloomfield coming out on top with scores of 25-15, 11-25, 25-11 and 25-18. For Bloomfield, Payton Stoddard led with 11 aces, eight assists and three digs, Mary-Margaret Griffiths had eight aces and nine kills and Call McCombs had six aces, two kills and five digs. Kaeden Dailey had five aces, one kill and an assist for Penn Yan. With the loss, the Mustangs drop to 1-2 for the season.

Dundee/Bradford 3, Midlakes 1

Dundee/Bradford picked up a win against the Screaming Eagles, extending a season-opening streak to three. The BraveScots won three out of four matches with scores of 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-15. Carlie Baker led Dun/Brad with 12 aces, ten kills and two blocks. Also for the BraveScots, Lily Hall had three aces, four kills and nine assists, Mikayla Schoffner nailed five aces and Abby Miller picked up five kills.

Sept. 13

Campbell-Savona 3, Dundee/Bradford 1

The BraveScots' early winning streak came to an end in the match against Campbell-Savona on Monday. The four game match went 25-14/21-15/25-21/25-21 for Campbell-Savona, leaving the BraveScots at 3-1 for the season.

Sept. 14

Penn Yan 3, Waterloo 0

Penn Yan swept Waterloo in a three-game match, putting PY at 3-1 this season and 1-1 in the Finger Lakes East. The match's scores came out at 25-16, 26-24 and 25-22. For the Mustangs, Jammie Decker had seven kills, six aces and two blocks, Faith Baker had four kills,three aces and an assist and Hailey Trank got two kills, one ace and nine assists. On the Indians' side, Brynn Rogers picked up eight kills, an ace and four digs and Christine Ross had 12 assists, four aces and five digs.

Sept. 15

HAC 3, Dundee/Bradford 2

HAC defeated the BraveScots in a five-game match that included nothing but close matches with scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-22. The loss puts Dundee/Braford at 3-2 this season, while HAC sits undefeated at 4-0.