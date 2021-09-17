KC Wolves partner with Next Level Strength & Conditioning

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has teamed up with Next Level Strength and Conditioning to be the official strength and conditioning provider and coach for the Wolves.

Taking the lead for Keuka College will be Ryan Johnson. Johnson is a local product, coming from Marcus Whitman High School and with degrees in exercise science and sports management from SUNY Brockport. A certified functional strength coach, Johnson has worked with Next Level for three years, working with multiple high schools during his tenure.

“We are extremely excited to welcome in Ryan Johnson and Next Level Strength and Conditioning to Keuka College,” said Michelle Broadhurst, Assistant Athletic Director, and Senior Women’s Administrator at Keuka College. “He brings a great knowledge and energy to our program, and with the backing of Next Level, we know this partnership will succeed and be a valued resource to our student-athletes.”

Based out of Fairport, Next Level follows the guiding principles of Good People, Quality Training, Real Results. They list their instruction goals as do no harm, reduce injury, and maximize performance.

Work will begin in the coming weeks for the Keuka College Athletics teams. While fall sports are underway playing, the winter and spring sports will be the first to take advantage of this new resource on campus.