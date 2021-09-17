PYA Athletic Hall of Fame to induct Chris Koek

Rob Maeske

The Penn Yan Academy Athletic Hall of Fame will be holding their annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24, where 1998 Alumni Chris Koek will be honored and entered into the annals of PYA sports history.

Chris Koek was a three sport athlete at PYA, playing basketball and football from 1995-1998 and baseball from '97-'98. By the time Chris graduated, he had been awarded seven Athletic Letters, won the 1998 PYA Boys Coaches Award, played in the prestigious Eddie Meath All-Star Football Game and was awarded the Ed Pond Football Award. Koek set the school record for Most Receptions in a Single Year with 42 and had averaged 11 yards per carry.

Chris most excelled in basketball, Captaining the team for two years and helping lead the Mustangs to a Sectional Championship and the only Final Four appearance in school history for the PYA Boys team. That year, Koek was awarded MVP of the tournament and was recognized with All-League honors and multiple Player of the Year awards by WFLR. Koek still holds the record for most all-time wins by a basketball player with 45 wins in three years.

After high school, Chris went on to play basketball at Afred for four years, earning a spot as Captain, being awarded Defensive Player of the Year for the '00-'01 season, winning the Coaches' Award for the '01-'02 season and winning an ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Association) championship.

Chris was nominated by former coaches Chuck Roach and Rob Grattan, who has nominated Koek twice. Back in his original application for Koek in 2013, Grattan wrote, "In the 24 years I have at PYA, he is still the best leader I have seen in basketball. He was respected by his teammates and coaches and led our basketball program to new heights from 1995 to 1998. He scored almost 800 points and was always given the best offensive player to defend."

Roach also praised Koek highly in his nomination, writing, "Chris exemplified what it meant to be a student athlete. He not only excelled in all three sports throughout his high school careet, he excelled in the classroom as well.

"While Chris won many athletic awards, I believe his biggest accomplishment was the respect he earned not only from his peers, but his coaches, teachers and officials as well," Roach concluded.

Tickets to the ceremony will be available for purchase until Sept. 20 at the PYA main office. Adult tickets are $15, while seniors and children are $10. The ceremony begins with a meet and greet at 5:30 at the Academy, followed by dinner and the awards presentation.