Wolves women win Warde

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

COBLESKILL — Running in their first race in 665 days, the Keuka College Women’s Cross Country team won the Stephen A. Warde Invitational at SUNY Cobleskill.

Keuka College took home first with 29 total points, topping the four-team collection on Saturday.

Women's Race – 6k

Lead Wolves: Making her collegiate debut, Kennedy McCoy (New York Mills, N.Y. / Utica Notre Dame) placed third in the race, running the 6K course in 26:25.35.

Rest of the Pack:

6. Alison Reigle (Hilton, N.Y. / Hilton) – 27:22.11

8. Emily Hemstrought (Clinton, N.Y. / Clinton) – 28:30.85

20. Lauren Tyler (Seneca Falls, N.Y. / Mynderse Academy) – 31:21.00

22. Bayle Fugle (Attica, N.Y. / Attica) – 31:37.00

25. Colleen Ulrich (Middleport, N.Y. / Royalton-Hartland) – 33:20.00

28. Josie Kelley (Canton, Pa. / Canton) – 36:04.00

33. Hope Van Duyne (Sodus, N.Y. / Sodus) – 38:47.0

It was the first win for Keuka College at the Stephen A. Warde Invitational and seventh overall in program history. The top three finishers for the Wolves were all running in their first collegiate race.

Up Next for Keuka College: The Wolves will be back in action next weekend as Keuka College will run in the Alfred State Invitational. It will be just the second time ever that the Wolves have run at Alfred State.