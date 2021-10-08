High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Girls Volleyball

Sept. 30

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 0

Wayne took the win against Penn Yan, making it the Eagles' ninth-straight win in a so-far perfect season. The loss dropped the Mustangs into the red, making them 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the Finger Lakes East. Anna Malbone led Wayne's efforts with her 17 assists, five kills and three digs. Jammie Decker had ten kills, two assists, three blocks and three digs for PY, while Lauren Schilling got two aces, one kill and four assists and Paisley Jones picked up two aces and two digs for the Mustangs.

Oct. 1

Midlakes 3, Dundee/Bradford 1

The Midlakes Screaming Eagles won against Dundee/Bradford in the BraveScots' home turf, with the final scores standing at 18-25, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18. The loss put Dundee/Bradford at 6-5.

Oct. 2

Bloomfield 3, Penn Yan 1

Bloomfield beat Penn Yan by scores of 25-20, 25-9, 17-25 and 25-13. The Mustangs dropped to 5-7 with the loss.

Oct. 4

Mynderse 3, Penn Yan 1

Penn Yan got hit with their third loss in a row, knocking their record down to 5-8 for the season. Mynderse was 9-3 with the win. Mynderse hit double digits in multiple stats, with Sydney Haust's 11 kills, Megan Marley's 15 digs and Maranda Marr's impressive 14 digs and 16 assists. For Penn Yan, Jammie Decker hit eight aces, ten kills, two blocks and six digs. Also for the Mustangs, Lexie Parsons had three aces, six kills and three digs and Paige Yonts and eight kills and three digs.

Dundee/Bradford 3, Campbell-Savona 0

The BraveScots grabbed a clean sheet on the road against Campbell-Savona, with the scores of the three-game match coming out to 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. The win brought the BraveScots up to 7-5 for the fall.

Oct. 6

Bloomfield 3, Dundee/Bradford 1

In a match with tough play from both teams, Bloomfield came out on top, winning with scores of 25-18, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-21. There were several close games in the match, but the BraveScots were only able to secure the win in one of the four. The loss moved Dundee/Bradford to 4-3 in the Finger Lakes West and 7-6 overall. Bloomfield is 8-3 after a four-game win streak.

Boys Cross Country

Oct. 5

Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Waterloo at Dundee

Penn Yan’s James Tette was the winner (18:39) with teammate coming in second (21:07). Kaleb Swartley of Waterloo took third (21:53). Jarrett Pagorek (4th, 22:37) was Red Jacket’s top finisher. Alex Leonard came in fifth (22:50) and was the top runner for Dundee/Bradford.

HAC, Marcus Whitman at Lyons-Clyde-Savannah

Owen Moore of Clyde-Savannah was the winner (17:48) and Brendan Laity (2nd, 18:20) and Tim Hansen (3rd, 18:22) paced Marcus Whitman. Pierce Sullivan finished fourth (18:52) as the top finisher for HAC.

Girls Cross Country

Oct. 5

Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Waterloo at Dundee

Addison Bree of Waterloo was the winner (21:45). Annaelle Smith-Fee (6th, 26:04) was Red Jacket’s top finisher. The top finisher for Penn Yan was Giana Ficcaglia (27:12), while it was Alissa Eaves (28:24) for Dundee/Bradford.

Marcus Whitman, HAC at Lyons-Clyde-Savannah

Kyle Paylor of Clyde-Savannah won in 20:20 and Tea Malone-Bonacci finished second (21:32) as the top finisher for HAC. Alyssa Dailey (6th, 24:44) and Bryanna Speers (7th, 26:10) paced Marcus Whitman.

Boys Golf

Oct. 1

Penn Yan 259, Midlakes 265

Penn Yan picked up a second win in a row after a string of nine losses that haunted the bulk of their season. Playing in Clifton Springs, PY's Griffin Emerson and Cam Bassage finished first and second for the match with scores of 43 and 45, respectively. Mike DeHand was third for the match and Midlakes top shooter at 47. The win moved Penn Yan up to 3-9 overall and 2-8 in the league. Midlakes stood at 3-7 in both.

Oct. 5

Pal-Mac 239, Penn Yan 247

The Mustangs' short-lived win streak came to an end with a loss to Pal-Mac on the front nine at Lakeside. Penn Yan's Griffin Emerson had the lowest score of the match with a 42. Pal-Mac's golfers filled out the two and three spots with Henry Carlett shooting a 43 and Tyler Santelli shooting a 44. Brett Rooks birdied hole six for Pal-Mac. The loss put Penn Yan at 3-10 with just a single match left in the season.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 2

Pal-Mac 2, Penn Yan 1

In a hard-fought match between the second (PY) and third-ranked teams in the Finger Lakes East, Pal-Mac took the win in overtime, putting both teams at 7-2 in the FLE. The winning goal was scored by Mateo Sloan, who also had an assist on Logan Babcock's goal in the first period. PY's tying point in the second came from Riley Griffiths with the assist from Owen Bishop.

Oct. 4

Penn Yan 2, Geneva 0

PY swept in Geneva, the second time the Mustangs have skunked the Panthers this season after a 5-0 win earlier this fall. The win put PY at 8-2 in the Finger Lakes East and 10-2-1 overall, once again securing the second-place spot in the FLE behind the 9-0 Wayne Eagles. David Reid and Carson Nagpaul had goals for the Mustangs, while Landon Berry got an assist on each. Geneva moved to 2-9 in the league and 2-11 overall.

Naples 2, Dundee/Bradford 0

The BraveScots got shut out by Naples for the second game in a row after back-to-back matches against the Big Green Machines due to a postponed match in September. Austin Chapman and Ryan Lester had goals, each assisted by Donivan Todd. After the match, Dundee/Bradford was 5-3-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the FL League.

Oct. 5

Dundee/Bradford 3, Bloomfield 1

The BraveScots beat Bloomfield for the third time this season after 2-1 and 6-3 wins earlier in the fall. Logan Ayers, Michele Van Cleef and Ian Pavlina all found the net and Josep Bustamante added an assist. The win put Dundee/Bradford at 6-3-1 for the season. Bloomfield stood at 5-5-1.

HAC 5, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman took a lopsided loss against HAC, dropping to 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Finger Lakes West. Finn Costello had three goals for HAC and Rafael Ferguson had two goals and an assist. Whitman's goal was kicked by Jared Paddock off an assist from Jack Blankenburg. HAC moved to 7-3-2 overall.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 1

Dundee/Bradford 6, Twin Tiers 1

The BraveScots dominated Twin Tiers, winning by five points and moving up to 5-5-1 in their schedule. Korrin Yeoman led Dundee/Bradford's efforts with four goals and an assist. Also for the BraveScots, Madison Hughes had one goal and three assists, Hayden Morrison had two assists and Nicole Peterson scored a goal. Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli had six saves for Dundee/Bradford.

Marcus Whitman 5, South Seneca 0

It was another win for MW after a game against S. Seneca originally scheduled for earlier this season. Evelyn Lambert and Lana Burnett each scored two goals and an assist for Whitman. Lily Morse scored Whitman's remaining goal. The win put Marcus Whitman at 9-3 for the season.

Oct. 4

Penn Yan 2, Geneva 1

The Mustangs won in Geneva, bringing them to 6-5-1 overall for the season. The Panthers sat at 3-9.

Marcus Whitman 4, Honeoye 2

With both teams going in at 9-3 and battling for the top spot in the Finger Lakes West, the Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs, putting Whitman atop the FL League at 10-3. Zoelle Payne was the lead scorer for Whitman, netting three goals, while Aurora Woodworth scored one. Lana Burnett got an assist on Woodworth's point. Sydney Pulver and Leah Green scored for Honeoye. At 9-4, the Bulldogs were nipping at Whitman's heels.

Oct. 6

Penn Yan 1, Newark 1

The Mustangs fought to their second tie this season, leaving their record at 6-5-2 with just two games left in their schedule.

HAC 5, Dundee/Bradford 2

HAC (9-3-1) won at home in a hard-fought match, earning the Wolves their sixth-straight win a streak they've held since mid-September. The loss bumped the BraveScots to 5-6-1. Olivia Strader led HAC with three goals, while Katherine Winchester scored one goal and two assists.

Marcus Whitman 2, Red Jacket 0

The Wildcats added a sixth straight win to their late-season streak, moving them up to 11-3 this fall. Aurora Woodworth scored both of the game's goals in the first period with an assist from Zoelle Payne on the first. Red Jacket's Mary English blocked ten shots from the Indians' net, while Sophie Snyder had two saves for Whitman. The loss dropped RJ to 2-11.

Girls Tennis

Sept. 30

Penn Yan 5, Midlakes 0

The Mustangs got a clean sheet on Midlakes, winning all five points of the match. Singles were won by Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister and Adelyn Emerson. PY also won both their doubles matches with the teams of Rachael Garvey/Anella Tillman and Natalie Koen/Rayna Rios. The win took PY up to 5-4.

Lyons 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman fell to 2-8 after a loss to Lyons. Kloey Babcock won her singles to earn the Wildcats their only point of the match.

Oct. 1

Geneva 5, Marcus Whitman 0

The Wildcats failed to capture a single point in their match against the Panthers. Whitman dropped to 2-9 with the loss.

Oct. 2

Avoca-Hammondsport-Prattsburgh 3, Penn Yan 2

PY lost to AHP, setting the Mustangs record at an even 5-5 as they head into Team Sectionals. Abigail Garvey and Jayden Hollister won first and second singles for PY, respectively.

Oct. 5

Wellsville 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Wellsville defeated Whitman in the first round of the Girls Tennis Sectional Tournament. Whitman was able to win just one game, with Hannah Gardner winning first singles. With their 2-9 record in the regular season, MW went into the tourney at the 11th seed. Wellsville is the #6 seed.

Oct. 6

Penn Yan 3, Pal-Mac 2

With their spot as the #3 seed for Sectionals, Penn Yan had a bye in the first round, immediately moving to square off against #6 seed Pal-Mac. In a hard-fought match by both teams, PY came out victorious, taking first singles with Abigail Garvey and winning both doubles thanks to the teams of Adelyn Emerson/Jayden Hollister and Rachael Garvey/Anella Tillman.