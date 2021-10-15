High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Football

Oct. 8

Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 13, Midlakes 12

Whitman/Bloomfield beat Midlakes by an extra point, putting the Wildcat-Bombers at 3-2 this season. Midlakes was 1-5.

Oct. 11

Penn Yan/Dundee 27, Waterloo 7

The Scottish Mustangs won over the Indians in a Monday matchup that had been rescheduled from Saturday due to quarantine procedures within the team. QB Carter Earl went 11/19, throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown and getting picked off once. Earl also had seven carries for 17 yards and two more trips across the goal line. It was another busy day for Nick Slavick. On offense, Slavick had nine carries and two receptions for a total 138 yards and a TD, while on the the other side of the field, he racked up 11 tackles, two sacks and an interception. John Bell and Hunter Sheehan both got eight tackles and an interception, with Bell returning it for six points. Other Mustang highlights included five catches for Wyatt Walters, six tackles and a sack for Gabe Hopkins and three tackles and a pick for Anthony Druker. The win put the Mustangs' record at 3-2 for the fall with two matches left. The Indians were still winless at 0-6.

Girls Tennis

Oct. 7

HAC 3, Penn Yan 2

After bypassing the first round, #3 seed Penn Yan faced #2 HAC in the semi-final round of this year's Class B1 Sectional Tournament, falling three games to two. HAC won first singles with Sophia Carling defeating PY's Abigail Garvey, third singles with Kaitlyn Shin defeating Adelyn Emerson and second doubles with the team of Isabel Goldstein and Alessia Rodriquez defeating PY's team of Abby Bodine and Natalie Koen. Penn Yan earned match points in second doubles with Jayden Hollister defeating Ellie Swan and first doubles with the team of Rachael Garvey and Anella Tillman defeating HAC's Margo Hillyard and Elizabeth NIcosia. HAC went on to face Geneva the following day, defeating the Panthers 4-1 to become Class B1 champs.

Girls Cross Country

Oct. 12 at Ontario County Park

Team results: Honeoye 27, Harley Allendale Columbia 30; Naples/Bloomfield inc., Penn Yan inc., Sodus/Marion inc..

Individual results:

Tea Malone Bonacci and Mary Cotter finished 1-2 for HAC in 21:54 and 23:15, respectively. Honeoye claimed spots 3-4-5 and 7-8-9 with Zara Olsen (23:36), Clare Griffin (23:59) and Jewel Olsen (24:00) as the top three finishers. Erica Reigelsperger was the top finisher (11th, 26:00) for Bloomfield/Naples and Mackenzie Louthan-Green finished 17th (27:35).



Boys Cross Country

Oct. 12 at Ontario County Park

Team results: Honeoye 22, Naples/Bloomfield 35, Harley Allendale Columbia 24, Naples/Bloomfield 31, Naples/Bloomfield 18, Sodus/Marion 45, Honeoye 26, HAC 29, Penn Yan inc.

Individual results:

James Tette of Penn Yan was the winner in 18:29 and Drew Reigelsperger of Naples/Bloomfield finished second (19:26). Evan Miller was Honeoye’s top finisher in fourth place (20:22) and teammate Chris Morse was fifth (21:08). Pierce Sullivan finished third (20:08) as the top finisher for HAC. Julian Cali finished eighth (21:38) for Naples/Bloomfield.

Boys Golf

Oct. 7

Penn Yan 243, Newark 270

Playing on the front nine at Pheasant Golf Links, Penn Yan won their final game of the season, finishing out the fall at 3-9 in the Finger Lakes League and 4-10 overall. PY golfers took the top three spots in the match, with Cam Bassage finishing with a 40, Griffin Emerson finishing with a 44 and Zac Smith finishing with a 47. The Reds finish out the season at 0-12 in both the league and their overall schedule.

Oct. 12

Seneca Falls C.C.

At the Sectional Qualifier at Seneca Fall Country Club, three Penn Yan golfers qualified to play for the nine open slots in Spring Golf Sectionals. Earning a spot in Tuesday’s tournament as one of the top 42 players in the Finger Lakes League were seniors Griffin Emerson, Cameron Bassage and Oliver Connelly. 18 holes wasn’t enough for senior Griffin Emerson to secure a spot. He and two other golfers were tied at the end of their golf round and had to go off in a playoff. Emerson tied the first playoff hole and won the second hole to earn a bid into the Spring Event.

The complete list of the nine qualifiers for the Section V championship (Spring 2022) included: Gabe Ward (Bloomfield) 75; John Siblosky (Waterloo) 77; Noah Covell (Honeoye) 85; Tyler Adle (Waterloo) 86; Edward Tasker (HAC) 87; Luke Spinner (Mynderse) 87; Kyle Tomaselli (Wayne) 89; Aaron Walsh (Bloomfield) 90; Griffin Emerson (Penn Yan ) 90.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 7

Penn Yan 3, Newark 1

Penn Yan took the win against Newark at home, moving up to 9-2 in the Finger Lakes League and 11-2-1 overall. The game saw an early score within the first two minutes by Newark's Gabiel Caraballo; however, PY came back with goals from David Reid and Zack Townley before the half and another from Townley in the second period to seal the deal. Riley Griffiths, Dylan Hassos and Owen Bishop all had assists for the Mustangs. Tommy Barden had six saves for Penn Yan.

Dundee/Bradford 2, HAC 1

The BraveScots beat HAC 2-1, bringing Dundee/Bradford up to 6-3-1. Logan Ayers opened up scoring for the BraveScots in the first period, with HAC's Rapael Ferguson tying the match late in the second. Dundee/Bradford outshot HAC by 13-4. BraveScot goalie Tyler Stiles had a pair of really nice saves during the match. The game was finally decided by a free kick in overtime from Dundee/Bradford's David Semans.

Naples 5, Marcus Whitman 0

The Wildcats got swept at home, taking a tough 5-0 loss to Naples, who sat 11-0 in the FL league after the win. Whitman was 1-7 in the league and 2-9 overall. Ryan Lester led Naples' charge with three goals, while Owen Hulbert had one goal and one assist for the Big Green.

Oct. 8

Penn Yan 6, Waterloo 0

Penn Yan skunked the Indians big in a non-league match that marked PY's 12th win of the season and Waterloo's 13th loss. Brigham Hansen led PY with two goals and an assist. Also for PY, Alex Reyes Leon scored one goal and an assist, Dylan Hassos, Owen Bishop and Riley Griffiths all scored a goal each, Landon Berry added two assists and Jack Grabski had one assist. It was Senior Night in Penn Yan, with the team's seniors honored on the field with their parents. Mustang Soccer Seniors included Patrick Bailey, Jack Grabski, Brigham Hansen, Dylan Hassos and Alex Reyes Leon.

Oct. 9

Bloomfield 6, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman took their second sweeping loss in a row, dropping to 1-8 in the Finger Lakes and 2-10 overall. The Bombers were 6-4 and 7-5. Eric Conklin, Cullen Fisher, Tristan Casperson, Cooper Wille, Cameron Smith and William Nelson all scored for Bloomfield, with Conklin and Smith also picking up assists.

Oct. 12

Dundee/Bradford 4, Honeoye 0

Dundee/Bradford had a clean sheet in Honeoye, moving the BraveScots to 7-3-1 in the Finger Lakes League with just two games left in the regular season. Jacopo Paniga had two goals for the BraveScots, while Logan Ayers and David Semans each had a goal and an assist. Joey Torpy added an assist. Tyler Spina had two saves for Dundee/Bradford. Honeoye moved to 4-7 in the league.

Waterloo 1, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman got swept for the third time in as many games in one of their closest recent matches. It was the Indians' first win of the season, putting them at 1-13-1 for the season and 1-8 in the Finger Lakes. Whitman was 2-11 with the loss.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 8

Penn Yan 0, Geneva 0

The Mustangs and the Panthers battled to a standstill, with neither team able to secure the win. It was Penn Yan's second tie in a row after a 1-1 standoff with Newark on the 6th and their third of the season, leaving PY at 6-5-3 after the game. It was Geneva's first tie of the fall season, putting the Panthers at 3-10-1.

Honeoye 3, Dundee/Bradford 2

The Honeoye Bulldogs (10-5) defeated Dundee/Bradford, dropping the BraveScots to 5-7-1. Leah Green had two goals and an assist for Honeoye. Also for the Bulldogs, Christy Johnstone scored a goal and Alexis Johnson got an assist.

Marcus Whitman 2, HAC 1

The Wildcats snagged a win against HAC in a close match that saw Whitman move up to 12-3 this season. Anna Thomas of HAC scored the game's first goal just one minute into the first period, but Zoelle Payne and Lana Burnett scored goals in the second for Whitman, with the score sitting 2-1 at the final horn. In goal, Morgan Fowler made 12 saves for HAC and Sophie Snyder made eight for Whitman.

Oct. 13

Penn Yan 4, Midlakes 0

Penn Yan swept Midlakes, raising the Mustangs to 7-5-3 with just one match left in the regular season.

Dundee/Bradford 2, Red Jacket 1

The BraveScots took down the RJ Indians, moving Dundee/Bradford up to 6-7-1 with just a single game left in the regular season. Red Jacket's Jenna North picked up the first goal of the game at the end of the first period, leading the Indians into the half at 1-0. Madison Hughes scored the tying goal for Dundee/Bradford eight minutes into the second with an assist from Kendall Parker. At the 17 minute mark, Hughes and Parker switched roles, with Parker scoring the goal off of an assist from Hughes. Parker did receive a yellow card near the end of the second period. In the nets, Ellie Fleet made ten saves for Dundee/Bradford, while Mary English made eight for RJ.

Marcus Whitman 6, South Seneca 1

The Whitman girls ended their regular season in spectacular fashion, dominating S. Seneca in a one-sided game that puts Whitman's regular season record at 13-3. Ciera Babcock scored Seneca's one goal two minutes into the first period, after which point the Wildcats opened up and began laying points on the board. For MW, Zoelle Payne had three goals, Lana Burnett had a goal and an assist, Lily Morse and Katherine Cline each scored a goal, Evelyn Lambert had two assists and Olivia Herod added one assist. Sophie Snyder made four saves for the Wildcats.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 7

Penn Yan 3, Waterloo 0

The Mustangs skunked Waterloo, winning the three-game match with scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-18. The win moved PY to 6-8 for the fall and 5-3 in the Finger Lakes East.

Oct. 8

Penn Yan 3, Hammondsport 0

Penn Yan won a clean sheet on their second match in a row, this time in a non-league contest with Hammondsport. Penn Yan won with scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-14. Penn Yan was 7-8 overall after the win.

HAC 3, Dundee/Bradford 0

HAC beat Dundee/Bradford in all three games of the match, evening out both their league and overall records at 4-4 in the Finger Lakes West and 7-7 for the season. Scores for the match went 25-13, 25-16 and a hard-fought 29-27.

Oct. 9

Newark 3, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs lost at home, falling by scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-22. The loss dropped Penn Yan to a 7-9 overall record and 5-4 in the FL East. Newark was 9-3 overall and 7-3 in the league.