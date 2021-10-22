Fall Sportsmanship Awards announced

Staff Reports

Penn Yan Academy’s Varsity Club is pleased to announce Athletics Sportsmanship Award winners. Twice during the fall, winter, and spring interscholastic athletic seasons, each in-season head varsity coach will select one member from their Varsity team who:

1. shows a positive attitude towards coaches, team members, officials and opponents;

2. displays fair play on and off the field;

3. keeps winning in perspective.

The Varsity Club will present an award patch to each of these deserving athletes.