Fall Sportsmanship Awards announced

Staff Reports
Congratulations to the first set of recipients of Penn Yan Academy’s Athletics Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 fall season. First row: Fall Cheerleading, Madelyn Kuver; Girls Soccer, Avery Castner; Girls Tennis, Abigail Garvey; Girls Cross Country, Madison Bishop. Back Row: Boys Soccer, Roark Castner; Golf, Zachary Smith; Boys Cross Country, James J.D. Tette; Volleyball, Alexis Parsons; Football, Gabriel Hopkins.

Penn Yan Academy’s Varsity Club is pleased to announce Athletics Sportsmanship Award winners. Twice during the fall, winter, and spring interscholastic athletic seasons, each in-season head varsity coach will select one member from their Varsity team who:

1. shows a positive attitude towards coaches, team members, officials and opponents;

2. displays fair play on and off the field;

3. keeps winning in perspective. 

The Varsity Club will present an award patch to each of these deserving athletes.

  • Fall Cheerleading, Madelyn Kuver
  • Girls Soccer, Avery Castner
  • Girls Tennis,  Abigail Garvey
  • Girls Cross Country,  Madison Bishop
  • Boys Soccer, Roark Castner
  • Golf, Zachary Smith
  • Boys Cross Country,  James J.D. Tette
  • Volleyball, Alexis Parsons
  • Football, Gabriel Hopkins