Sports Roundup: Garvey & Hollister Section V Tennis Champs!

Rob Maeske

Girls Tennis

Penn Yan's Abigail Garvey and Jayden Hollister are Class B1 Champs after winning the Section V Class B1 Doubles Tournament.

Individual Sectionals

Oct. 13-15 at Mendon Racquet Club

Class B1 Singles

Penn Yan's Adelyn Emerson defeated Grace Payne in the first round of the Singles Tourney, but found defeat against Elisabath Porschet in the Pre-Quarterfinals. Porschet had earned a #3 seed in the tournament, earning her a first round bye. Porschet went on to defeat Lidia Pehrson in the Quartfinals, but fell to Madelyn Langley in the Semifinal match. Langley lost to Sophia Carling in the Finals, making Carling the B1 Singles Champion.

Class B2 Singles

Marcus Whitman had two entrants with Kloey Babcock and Hannah Gardner. Both Babcock and Gardner fell in the second round of the tournament; Babcock to Larisa Kotok, who went on to win the B2 title, while Gardner was defeated by Clancy Cockle, who went on to be defeated by tournament runner-up Olivia Raschiatore of East Rochester.

Class B1 Doubles

Penn Yan had two teams enter Doubles this year, with one team of Abigail Garvey and Jayden Hollister and another team of Rachael Garvey and Anella Tillman. Garvey and Tillman defeated Kylee Tillman and Maya Brinkman of Waterloo in Round 1, but were defeated by Kelly Miller and Alex Oddi of Geneva in the Pre-Quarterfinals, who entered the tourney at the #6 seed, giving them a pass in the first round.

Abigail Garvey and Jayden Hollister entered the tournament at the #1 seed, bypassing Round 1 to face Kelsey Kirkwood and Allison Debo of Batavia and defeating them 10-2. Garvey/Hollister then met Gretchen Whitman and Alexa Chimenti of Wayne in the Quarterfinals and won 10-1, earning them a spot in the Semifinals against Kylee Bedette and Giavanna White Principio (Waterloo), where they won 2-0 to move on to Finals. In the final match, Garvey and Hollister faced Honeoye Falls-Lima's Addison Schiedel and Mary Repass, who had entered the tournament as the #2 seed. Garvey/Hollister won yet again, becoming the Class B1 Doubles Tournament Champions.

Class B2 Doubles

Marcus Whitman had two teams enter the doubles tournament: Caroline Hansen/Dalanie Kolz and Emberly Heaven/Kiera Seely. Both teams were defeated in the first round of the tourney.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 15

Penn Yan 5, Red Jacket 0

The girls from Penn Yan grabbed a dominating win over Red Jacket in their regular season closer. The win brought PY up to 8-5-3 this season. Sierra Harrison was on fire for the Mustangs, scoring four of the five goals, the first two within the first five minutes of the game. Kiera Castner picked up PY's remaining goal. All of PY's goals came in the first half. Assists were added by Morgan Anderson, Kaley Griffin, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Kaylyn Lewis and Emma Green. Elle Harrison put up two saves for the Mustangs. Scoring the #3 seed in the Class B2 Sectional Tournament, PY skipped the first round to face the #6 seeded Attica (7-9-1), after Attica defeated Wayland-Cohocton in Round 1.

Dundee/Bradford 2, Bloomfield 1

The BraveScots wrapped up the regular season with a one-point win against the Bombers, finishing out at 7-8-1. Bloomfield was 9-8. Bloomfield's Marcy Kast opened up scoring in the first period with an assist from Ashley Bell. Dundee/Bradford didn't answer back till the second half, with goals from Kendall Parker and Nicole Peterson, both goals assisted by Hayden Morrison. In goal, Sadie Kachmaryk made nine saves for Bloomfield, while the BraveScots' Ellie Fleet blocked eight. Dundee/Bradford entered the Class C2 Sectional Tourney at the #10 seed, with their first match against #7 Campbell-Savona (8-6-2).

Oct. 19

Class C1

(#3) Marcus Whitman 1, (#14) Letchworth 0

The Wildcats came through the first round of Sectionals, defeating Letchworth in a one-point match on Tuesday. The game's lone goal was scored by Lana Burnett, with the assist from Zoelle Payne. Lily Crane made six saves for Letchworth, while Sophie Snyder had three saves for Whitman. After the win, MW was set to take on #6 seeded Addison (13-4) after Addison's 2-0 win over Bloomfield.

Class C2

(#7) Campbell-Savona 3, (#10) Dundee/Bradford 2

The BraveScots fell in the first round of the Class C2 Sectional Tournament, losing to Campbell-Savona in OT and finalizing the Fall season at 7-8-2. Dundee/Bradford went up 2-0 in the first half thanks to goals from Kendall Parker with assists from Nicole Peterson and Madison Hughes. Campbell-Savona came back in the second period with goals from Saige McGarvey and Kaylee Sutryk and assists from Ashlynn Stratton and Karrigan Ellison, respectively. Undecided in regulation, the match went into overtime, where Dundee/Bradford lost in penalty kicks, 4-3. Karissa Champion had 14 blocks for Cam-Sav, while Ellie Fleet had nine saves for the BraveScots. Both goalies spent 110 minutes in goal.

Boys Cross Country

Oct. 19

At Red Creek (Red Creek, Penn Yan, Newark, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons, Romulus)

Penn Yan's JD Tette finished second, coming in at 17:34.

At Red Jacket (Red Jacket, Marcus Whitman, North Rose-Wolcott, Sodus/Marion)

Whitman swept the top five spots to clinch its seventh straight W/FL Central Division title. Tim Hansen was the winner in 17:48 followed by Brendan Laity (18:15), Fletcher Dickmann (18:27), Brendan Thompson (18:43) and Quintin Demitry (19:00).

At Geneva (Geneva, Dundee. Bloomfield-Naples)

Bloomfield-Naples' Drew Reigelsperger took first place (18:27). The 2-4 spots were all taken by Geneva, led by Corey Bailey at second (19:36). Dundee's top finisher was junior Camden Buchanan, who finished 7th at 20:39.

Girls Cross Country

Oct. 19

At Red Creek (Red Creek, Penn Yan, Newark, Clyde-Savannah/Lyons, Romulus)

Gianna Ficcaglia was Penn Yan's top finisher, coming in 14th place.

At Red Jacket (Red Jacket, Marcus Whitman, North Rose-Wolcott, Sodus/Marion)

Madalenn Fee of Red Jacket was the winner in 19:29, followed by teammate Annaelle Smith-Fee (22:56). Alyssa Dailey was Marcus Whitman’s top finisher (4th, 23:51) and teammate Olivia Hill finished seventh (25:22).

At Geneva (Geneva, Dundee, Bloomfield-Naples)

Geneva's Delaney Brown took first place with a time of 22:50, followed by Bloomfield-Naples' Erica Reigelsperger at 23:48. Geneva took the rest of the top five spots. Dundee's top finisher was Alissa Eaves, who came in 13th with a time of 26:40.

Football

Oct. 15

Penn Yan/Dundee 38, Hornell 7

The Scottish Mustangs got a dominant win on Hornell, holding their opponents to a single touchdown in the game. Mustangs' QB Carter Earl went 7/16, passing for 151 yards, including a 33 yard scoring pass to Jayden Reid. Nick Slavick had ten carries for 69 yards, carrying the ball into the end zone twice. Kaden LaBar had three carries at 61 yards and a TD and racked up the Mustangs' most tackles of the day at ten. Ashtian Dunning had a good game, catching three passes for 83 yards and getting seven tackles, also snagging an interception and recovering a fumble. Anthony Druker got a pick six. The win put Penn Yan at 4-2 this season.

Livonia 35, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 14

A loss against Livonia on Friday put Whitman/Bloomfield at an even 3-3 this season. MWB's last match of the regular season will be against ER/Gananda.

Boys Golf

Oct. 18

The Penn Yan Boys Golf team wrapped up the season with their eighth annual Golf Scramble. The event took place at PY's home turf, Lakeside CC, where members of the JV and Varsity teams paired up with a guest to play five holes of golf before a pizza dinner held in Lakeside's lounge, followed by a small award ceremony and closing remarks from head coach Dan Doyle and assistant coach Jared Wigden. Penn Yan's Varsity team finished 3-9 in the league and 4-10 overall in the Fall 2021 season.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 14

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 0

The Wayne Eagles won in Penn Yan, closing the Mustangs' regular season schedule with just three losses and putting their final record at 9-3 in the Finger Lakes League and 12-3-1 overall. Wayne's points were scored by Nevin Crane, John Manna and Josh Bolt with two assists by Kaleb Glessing. Penn Yan managed just five shots on goal in the game. PY goalie Thomas Barden made eight saves. Snagging the #2 seed in the Class B2 Sectional Tournament, Penn Yan's next game was to be in the tourney's Quarterfinal match on Oct. 23 versus the winner of a match between North Rose (#7) and Wellsville (#10).

Dundee/Bradford 7, Waterloo 1

The BraveScots beat the Indians, moving up to 8-3-1 in the Finger Lakes League. Dundee/Bradford controlled both sides of the field throughout the game, allowing seven different Scots to find the back of the net. Logan Ayers scored the first goal of the game, followed by Ian Pavlina, Tyler Spina, Aiden Monell, Josep Bustamante, David Semans and Joseph Nowicki. Dundee/Bradford was 9-3-1 overall after the win. The Indians ended up at 1-9-1 in the FLL and 1-14-1 overall.

Marcus Whitman 2, Bloomfield 1

Marcus Whitman defeated Bloomfield in a competitive match on Thursday, giving the Wildcats just their second league win as the season winds down. Micah Kephart scored both goals for Whitman, with assists from Jared Paddock and Gavin Deatherage. Kephart opened up scoring a little over 20 minutes into the first period, with Bloomfield's Eric Conklin tying up the score on a penalty kick two minutes later. Kephart scored the winning goal late in the second half to put the Wildcats over the edge. MW was 2-9 in the FLL after the win and 3-11 overall. The Bombers were 7-8-1.

Oct. 15

Dundee/Bradford 0, Marcus Whitman 0

A season-ending match between the BraveScots and the Wildcats was cancelled due to inclement weather, sending the teams to Sectionals without a rematch after a 1-0 win for Dundee/Bradford earlier this season. Whitman enters the Class C1 tournament at the #12 seed and faces Pavilion/York (#5) in the pre-Quarterfinals. Dundee/Bradford scored the #2 spot and skipped the first round of the tourney to await the winner of Campbell-Savona (#7) and Cuba-Rushford (#10).

Oct. 20

(#5) Pavilion/York, (#12) Marcus Whitman

Pavilion/York (10-6), automatically moved past the first round of the Class C1 Sectional Tournament after Marcus Whitman (3-11) were forced to bow out for reasons related to COVID. The forfeit marks a disappointing end to a less-than-stellar season for the Wildcats.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 14

Penn Yan 3, Pal-Mac 2

The Mustangs came out victorious after a back-and-forth battle with Pal-Mac, hopping up to 6-4 in the Finger Lakes East and 8-9 overall. Pal-Mac captured the first two games, with PY coming back in the final three 25-12, 28-26 and 25-14. Pal-Mac was 1-14 after the loss, sitting at 1-9 in the FLE.

Oct. 15

Penn Yan 3, Dundee/Bradford 2

Penn Yan defeated Dundee/Bradford by one game in a match that saw strong play from both sides of the net. The match's final scores were 12-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-7 and 25-19 in favor of PY. The non-league match saw Penn Yan rise to 9-9 in their season, while the BraveScots dropped to 7-8.

Oct. 18

Mynderse 3, Dundee/Bradford 0

The BraveScots lost to Mynderse in a 3-0 sweep that saw Dundee/Bradford fall to 4-5 in the Finger Lakes West and 7-9 overall. DB got a little closer each game of the match, with scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-21 for Mynderse. After the win, Mynderse was 12-4 for the season and sat at 7-2 in the FL West.

Oct. 19

Geneva 3, Penn Yan 2

The Mustangs lost to the Panthers, with the final scores going 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 24-26 and 25-11 in favor of Geneva. Highlights for Geneva were Kierstin Comerford's 28 assists and eight digs, Sophia Consentino's 12 kills and 2 blocks and Doly Dejesus' 14 kills, 27 digs and seven aces. Penn Yan's top players included Jammie Decker, with an ace, ten kills, two blocks and two digs, Paige Yonts, who had two aces and three kills and Hailey Trank, who got two aces, three kills, 17 assists and a block. The loss put PY at 6-5 in the Finger Lakes East and 9-10 overall. Geneva was 6-12 for the season and 4-7 in the FLE.