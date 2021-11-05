Billings named Empire 8 Player of the Week

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College freshman Kirstin Billings, of Hilton, was named Empire 8 Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

It was a career week to end the rookie season for Billings. She opened the week with a goal in Keuka College's 2-0 win over Elmira College. Billings then scored the first two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner, in Keuka's 3-1 victory over Oswego State. The freshman then capped her week with an assist on Keuka's lone goal in a 3-1 loss at Hartwick College on Saturday.

For the season, Billings ranked fifth on the team in total points with seven of them coming in the past week. Her two-goal performance against Oswego was the first multi-goal game of her career.

Keuka College’s Field Hockey season ended on Saturday with their game against Hartwick College. The Wolves finished with a 6-10 record, 2-6 in their first season in the Empire 8 Conference. The six wins for the Wolves tied for the most in a single season in program history.