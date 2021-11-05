Orr returns to coach Keuka women’s lacrosse

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College and its Department of Athletics has announced the hiring of Kelly Orr as the College’s new head coach of women’s lacrosse.

Orr returns to Keuka College following six seasons at the helm of SUNY Cortland. She spent four seasons as the head coach at Keuka College before coaching the Red Dragons.

Orr began her head coaching career at Keuka College. She led the Green and Gold to a 52-11 record over four seasons. The College posted a 32-1 conference record over that time, leading it to the North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship game all four seasons and bringing home three titles. She was named coach of the year three times and led the women’s lacrosse program to their first two NCAA Tournaments in 2013 and 2014.

Orr had an instant impact leading the Red Dragons. In her first season, she guided SUNY Cortland to its first-ever NCAA Division III Championship and was named IWLCA National Coach of the Year for that season. She would go on to lead SUNY Cortland to an 85-20 record and four State University of New York Athletic Conference titles during her tenure.

A native of Penn Yan, Orr won a state championship as a player with Penn Yan Academy in 2004. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Limestone College in South Carolina, where she was a three-time All-American. She was the career points leader when she graduated with 259 ­– 121 goals and 138 assists – and led the Saints to three conference titles and three trips to the NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Tournament.

Playing a modified season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team went 1-5 last spring in their first season in the Empire 8 Conference. Orr and the Wolves will now prepare for their first full season in the conference. Keuka College will open the 2022 season at home on March 4 as they host Wells College.