SPORTS ROUNDUP: Sectional wins and losses for area teams

Rob Maeske

Girls Volleyball Sectionals

Oct. 29 Class C

#6 Penn Yan 3, #3 WOIS 0

Penn Yan defeated World of Inquiry in the Class C Quarterfinals, ending WOIS' season at 15-4 and moving the Mustangs on to face #2 Le Roy in the Semifinals. Scores for the match were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-8 for Penn Yan, who only seemed to gain in strength as the match proceeded.

Nov. 2 Class C

#2 Le Roy 3, #6 Penn Yan 0

Facing off in Avon for the right to move on to the Class C Finals, Le Roy came out on top against underdog Penn Yan. The match's scores went 25-13, 25-12 and a tight 28-26 for Le Roy. Penn Yan ended their season at 11-12. Penn Yan Athletics congratulated the girls volleyball team on a great season.

Oct. 29 Class D2

#4 Bolivar-Richburg 3, #5 Dundee/Bradford 0

The BraveScots lost out to Bolivar-Richburg in the Class D2 Quarterfinals, ending Dundee/Bradford's season at 9-10. Scores in the three-game match came out to 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16 in favor of BR. Bolivar-Richburg went on to face the #1 seed, Harley-Allendale-Columbia in the Semifinals, with HAC winning 3-0. The D2 finals featured HAC taking on Pavilion (#2) on Nov. 5.

Cross Country WFL League Championships

Oct. 30 at Williamson Town Park

Boys

Team Scores (Top 10)

Newark 37, Marcus Whitman 94, Geneva 106, Clyde-Savannah 160, Honeoye 166, HAC 172, Bloomfield-Naples 182, Williamson 189, Red Jacket 283, Midlakes 293, Dundee/Bradford (17th) 441

Individual

Drew Reigelsperger (Bloomfield-Naples) came in first with a time of 17:01. Penn Yan's JD Tette captured a close second at 17:13. Third place went to Broden Haltiner (17:49) of Newark. Marcus Whitman's top runners were Brendan Laity (18:41), who took ninth place, followed by Tim Hansen (18:49) in 11th.

Girls

Team Scores (Top 10)

Honeoye 74, HAC 81, Waterloo 84, Williamson 116, Wayne 116, Geneva 153, Newark 174, Clyde-Savannah 200, Red Creek 226, Bloomfield-Naples 226, Marcus Whitman (12th) 297

Individual

The top three spots went, respectively, to Newark's Trinity Wells (19:40), HAC's Tea Malone-Bonacci (16:55) and Kylie Paylor (20:37) from Clyde-Savannah. Top runners from our local schools included Alyssa Dailey (25:03) for Marcus Whitman, Lizzy Shoff (26:42) for Penn Yan, and Lindsey Mosher (32:25) for Dundee/Bradford.

Football Sectionals

Oct. 29 Class C

#3 Haverling 28, #6 Penn Yan/Dundee 0

The Haverling Rams eliminated Penn Yan/Dundee in the Quarterfinal match of the Class C Sectional Football Tournament in a 28-0 blowout, finalizing the Scottish Mustangs' season record at 4-4. The Rams were 7-1 after the win, moving on to face Le Roy (#2) on Nov. 6.

#1 ER/Gananda 46, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 8

East Rochester/Gananda defeated Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield for the second time in as many games, knocking MWB out of the Class C tourney after handing the Wildcats a loss in the last game of the regular season. ER/Gananda remains undefeated at 9-0 this season and goes on to face (#5) Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry in the Semifinals. Whitman/Bloomfield finished out the season at 3-5.

Girls Soccer Sectionals

Oct. 29 Class B2

#1 Haverling 2, #3 Penn Yan 0

On neutral ground at Finger Lakes Community College, the Mustangs fell to first-seeded Haverling in a 2-0 sweep for the Class B2 Finals, making the Rams Class B2 champs. The Rams finished their season at 18-2, with their only losses the first and last games of their schedule; a 2-1 loss against Hornell in their season-opener and a closing 2-1 loss to Pal-Mac. The Mustangs finished out at 10-6-3. Both Haverling goals came in the first half, with Keegan Smith scoring 20 minutes into the first and then picking up the assist on Ella Yartym's goal at the 30 minute mark. Rams goalie Lola Coots had three saves in the match.