PYA Fall Trap Club wins Conference 1 Championship

Rob Maeske

YATES COUNTY — The Penn Yan Academy Fall Trap Club Team earned the title of Conference 1 Champions Nov. 1, winning out over seven other teams at the C1 Championship at Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club.

Penn Yan's team consisted of Mason Bush, Aidan Dallos, Gavin Doyle, James Eaves, Jacob Eaves, Brianna Naprava, and Jesse Young.

In addition to the overall championship, Naprava took second place in conference averages among female shooters, and Bush took third among male shooters.

Bush, Dallos, and Young were listed in the Top 50 in individual averages throughout the entire 40-team league.