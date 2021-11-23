Keuka's Ben McKeown earns All-Conference nod

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

Ibrahim Daraja named Keuka College Men’s Soccer’s Sportsman of the Year

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College graduate student Benjamin McKeown (Webster, N.Y. / Webster Thomas) was voted to the third team of the Empire 8 Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference teams on Wednesday.

Also honored by the Empire 8 Conference was senior Ibrahim Daraja (Dakar, Senegal / George Washington) as he was named Keuka College Men’s Soccer’s Sportsman of the Year.

The defender was a leader for the Wolves on the field. A team captain, McKeown saw his offensive prowess jump in his final season. He went from one career assist in his first two seasons to three goals and two assists in his final one. His three goals and eight total points ranked second on the team and he led the Wolves with two assists.

McKeown found his offensive stride at opportune times for the Wolves. He scored on a free kick in Keuka’s first Empire 8 game, a tie against Hartwick College. He then scored back-to-back goals when Keuka trailed 1-0 to spark a come-from-behind win over Penn College. He then closed the year assisting on Keuka’s first goal of the game as the Wolves defeated St. John Fisher College 2-1 late in October.

A graduate student working towards his Masters in Management, McKeown has been recognized as both a North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete and named to the Empire 8 Presidents’ List during his time at Keuka College.

In the middle of the field for Keuka College was Ibrahim Daraja. The senior controlled play for the Wolves and worked to put his teammates in a position to succeed. He was a force for the Wolves but did so without stepping over the line and picking up a card.

From the conference's release, "The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that 'Competing with Honor and Integrity' is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportsmen."