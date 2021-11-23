Keuka's Tionna Moss honored as Sportswoman of the Year

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — Women’s volleyball junior Tionna Moss (Colorado Springs, Colo. / Sierra) was named Empire 8 Sportswoman of the Year for women’s volleyball.

Moss was the leading attacker for the Green and Gold, hitting 231 kills on the season. She averaged 2.36 kills per set as Keuka College qualified for the Empire 8 Conference Tournament in their first season in the conference. Moss ranked in the top 10 in the E8 in total kills. The junior also set new personal bests in digs and blocks in 2021.

Moss was one of nine from the conference honored. From the conference's release, "The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that 'Competing with Honor and Integrity' is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportswomen."

