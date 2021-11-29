Keuka's Emily Stallone named All-Empire 8

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College

KEUKA PARK — Following their first season in the Empire 8 Conference, the Keuka College Field Hockey team had their first all-conference selection as senior Emily Stallone (Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Sachem North) was honored.

The senior was named to the Empire 8 Third Team as a midfielder. Stallone was also Keuka College’s representative as Sportswoman of the Year.

Stallone started all 16 games for the Wolves, anchoring the midfield. She did jump into the offensive play with one assist on the season in a win over Keystone College, but the senior excelled on the defensive half of the field for the Wolves. Her defensive efforts paid off as the Wolves posted a new record for goals allowed in a season while tying the school record for wins in a year.

It was Stallone’s second all-conference award of her career. She was named First Team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018.

Stallone was also named as Keuka’s Sportswoman of the Year for field hockey. From the conference's release, "The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that 'Competing with Honor and Integrity' is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportswomen."

The Green and Gold finished the season with a 6-10 record overall. Keuka went 2-6 within conference play, finishing in a tie for seventh in the nine-team league.