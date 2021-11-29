Renee Vito named Third Team All-Conference

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Empire 8 Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that Keuka College senior Renee Vito, of Rochester (Aquinas Institute), was named Third Team All-Conference for women’s soccer.

Vito, a defender, started every game for the Wolves as a senior. She primarily anchored the defense at center back but did provide offensive pressure for Keuka, moving forward at key times in games. She logged three shots this season, two on goal, the first of her career.

2021 was Keuka College’s first season in the Empire 8 Conference for women’s soccer, making Renee Vito’s first all-conference performer in program history. It bookends her career as Vito was named Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference as a freshman when Keuka was playing in the North Eastern Athletic Conference.

Along with the all-conference nod, Vito was honored for her sportsmanship and character. A team captain, Vito was named the squad’s Sportswoman of the Year. From the conference's release, "The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that 'Competing with Honor and Integrity' is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportswomen."

The women’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3 record. They took away eight points in the Empire 8 with a record of 2-4-2, finishing in seventh.