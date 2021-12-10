Fall 2021 Dundee-Bradford Scholar-Athletes

Staff Reports

The Dundee and Bradford school districts are proud to announce NYSPHAA Scholar Athlete teams for the fall 2021 season.

Criteria

To receive a team distinction, the teams average GGA for 75% of the roster must be 90% or above. Once the calculation is made, students on the team with a 90% GPA or above will also be recognized Individually. If a team's calculated GPA does not exceed 90%, then individual members of the team who earn a 90% or above GPA are still recognized individually. This is a varsity only award.

Teams with above a cumulative 90% or above GPA: Girls Varsity Soccer, Boys Varsity Soccer, Varsity Volleyball, and Girls Varsity Cross Country.

Individual Scholar Athletes:

Girls Soccer

Hallie Knapp

Nicole Peterson

Jade Roussell

Baleigh Monell

Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli

Trisha Edmister

Hayden Morrison

Madison Hughes

Kendall Parker

Marley McAvoy

Ellie Fleet

Makena Hallock

Riley Broscoe

Madalyn Knapp

Korrin Yeoman

Boys Soccer

David Semans Jr.

Tyler Spina

Logan Ayers

Brett Watkins

Josep Bustamante

Michele Van Cleef

Jacopo Paniga

Dylan Monell

Aiden Monell

Keegan Neu

Chris Clancey

Grady Cole

Jakeb Lederman

Aiden Webster

Brayden Rider

Jeremy Stiles

Joe Nowicki

Joe Torpy

Gabe Stiles

Volleyball

Myah Dombroski

Cassidy Gage

Renae Gregory

Hayley Herrick

Abigail Miller

Tianna Strickland

Lily Hall

Mikayla Schoffner

Boys Cross Country

Camden Buchanan

Bryten Dunham

Girls Cross Country

Alissa Eaves

Cheyanne Grandall

Lindsey Mosher

Football (Penn Yan/Dundee)

Hayden Erick

Cheerleading (Penn Yan/Dundee)

Hannah Clark

Hannah Brace

Trinity Ennis