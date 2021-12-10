Fall 2021 Dundee-Bradford Scholar-Athletes
The Dundee and Bradford school districts are proud to announce NYSPHAA Scholar Athlete teams for the fall 2021 season.
Criteria
To receive a team distinction, the teams average GGA for 75% of the roster must be 90% or above. Once the calculation is made, students on the team with a 90% GPA or above will also be recognized Individually. If a team's calculated GPA does not exceed 90%, then individual members of the team who earn a 90% or above GPA are still recognized individually. This is a varsity only award.
Teams with above a cumulative 90% or above GPA: Girls Varsity Soccer, Boys Varsity Soccer, Varsity Volleyball, and Girls Varsity Cross Country.
Individual Scholar Athletes:
Girls Soccer
Hallie Knapp
Nicole Peterson
Jade Roussell
Baleigh Monell
Gabrielle Tobiassen-Aasli
Trisha Edmister
Hayden Morrison
Madison Hughes
Kendall Parker
Marley McAvoy
Ellie Fleet
Makena Hallock
Riley Broscoe
Madalyn Knapp
Korrin Yeoman
Boys Soccer
David Semans Jr.
Tyler Spina
Logan Ayers
Brett Watkins
Josep Bustamante
Michele Van Cleef
Jacopo Paniga
Dylan Monell
Aiden Monell
Keegan Neu
Chris Clancey
Grady Cole
Jakeb Lederman
Aiden Webster
Brayden Rider
Jeremy Stiles
Joe Nowicki
Joe Torpy
Gabe Stiles
Volleyball
Myah Dombroski
Cassidy Gage
Renae Gregory
Hayley Herrick
Abigail Miller
Tianna Strickland
Lily Hall
Mikayla Schoffner
Boys Cross Country
Camden Buchanan
Bryten Dunham
Girls Cross Country
Alissa Eaves
Cheyanne Grandall
Lindsey Mosher
Football (Penn Yan/Dundee)
Hayden Erick
Cheerleading (Penn Yan/Dundee)
Hannah Clark
Hannah Brace
Trinity Ennis