PYA Varsity Club Sportsmanship Awards
The Penn Yan Academy's Varsity Club recently announced the second batch of the Athletics Sportsmanship Award winners for 2021-2022 Fall season. Twice during the Fall, Winter and Spring interscholastic athletic seasons each in-season Head Varsity Coach selects one member from their Varsity team who: shows a positive attitude towards coaches, team members, officials and opponents; displays fair play on and off the field; and keeps winning in perspective. The PYA Varsity Club presents an Award Patch to each of these deserving athletes.
The second set of award winners for the '21-'22 Fall season are:
Football - Owen Bishop
Girls Cross Country - Giana Ficcaglia
Girls Soccer - Elle Harrison
Girls Tennis - Jayden Hollister
Golf - Colin Johnson
Volleyball - Lauren Schilling
Cheer - Brooklynn Vivier
Boys Cross Country - Anthony Wheeler
Football - Anthony Wheeler