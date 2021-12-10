PYA Varsity Club Sportsmanship Awards

Rob Maeske
Congratulations to the second set of recipients of Penn Yan Academy’s Athletics Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 Fall Season. Front row:  Girls Tennis,  Jayden Hollister; Girls Soccer, Elle Harrison; Girls Cross Country, Giana Ficcaglia. Back Row: Golf, Colin Johnson; Volleyball, Lauren Schilling; Cheer,  Brooklynn Vivier; Boys Cross Country, Anthony Wheeler; Football, Owen Bishop. Not pictured: Football,  Anthony Wheeler.

The Penn Yan Academy's Varsity Club recently announced the second batch of the Athletics Sportsmanship Award winners for 2021-2022 Fall season. Twice during the Fall, Winter and Spring interscholastic athletic seasons each in-season Head Varsity Coach selects one member from their Varsity team who: shows a positive attitude towards coaches, team members, officials and opponents; displays fair play on and off the field; and keeps winning in perspective. The PYA Varsity Club presents an Award Patch to each of these deserving athletes. 

The second set of award winners for the '21-'22 Fall season are:

Football - Owen Bishop

Girls Cross Country - Giana Ficcaglia

Girls Soccer - Elle Harrison

Girls Tennis - Jayden Hollister

Golf - Colin Johnson 

Volleyball - Lauren Schilling

Cheer - Brooklynn Vivier

Boys Cross Country - Anthony Wheeler

Football -  Anthony Wheeler