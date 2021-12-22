Penn Yan Academy Scholar Athlete, First Team, All-Star awards

Rob Maeske

PENN YAN —- Several of Penn Yan Academy's students have been awarded honors in the New York State Scholar Athlete program for the fall 2021 season, while others were given First Team recognition from the Finger Lakes League High School Athletic Association (FLLHSAA).

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) gives out the Scholar Athlete awards to both teams and individuals for each school athletic season. According to NYSPHSAA's website, "The NYSPHSAA, Inc. believes that the athletic field of competition is an extension of the classroom. In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the NYSPHSAA, Inc. sponsors this award, based on a team concept of academic achievement, intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team's success. Scholar Athlete teams must be a Varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90% for 75% of the roster. Each individual with a 90% or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display."

The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following awards:

Girls Tennis – 97.05 – Abigail Garvey, Rachael Garvey, Jayden Hollister, Anella Tillman, Abigail Bodine, Adelyn Emerson, Natalie Koen

Boys Cross Country – 95.31 - James Tette, Brevin Cummings, Anthony Wheeler

Girls Soccer – 95.25 - Maihue Miranda Wiltberger, Kiera Castner, Rebecca Hayes, Morgan Andersen, Vanessa Martinez, Corinne Barden, Keuka Miranda Wiltberger, Sierra Harrison, Kaley Griffin, Avery Castner, Mia Banach, Makenna Hansen, Hailey Hassos, Riley Meredith, Emma Eichenhofer, Kaylyn Lewis, Jaelea Tietjen, Elle Harrison

Boys Soccer – 94.48 - Brigham Hansen, Carson Nagpaul, Jack Grabski, David Reid, Joseph Droney, Patrick Bailey, Owen Bishop, Roark Castner, Colby Orr, Landon Berry, Thomas Barden, Alex Reyes-Leon

Volleyball – 92.26 – Jammie Decker, Hailey Trank, Paige Yonts, Lillie Marsh, Kaeden Dailey, Brenna Hathway

Competitive Cheer – 90.31 - Addyson Webber, Madeline Martini, Madelyn Kuver

Golf – 90.10 - Griffin Emerson, Alexa Smith, Zachary Smith, Colin Johnson

Individual awards

In addition to the Scholar Athlete Team awards, NYSPHSAA also awards individual students who meet the criteria. If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team criteria, the individuals with a GPA greater than or equal to 90% are eligible to receive a pin. The Penn Yan Academy Department of Interscholastic Athletics is proud to announce the following individual awards for the Fall 2021 season:

Cross Country - Madison Bishop

Football - Mason Czymmek, Owen Bishop, Reed Bouchard, Giovanni D’Amico, Alexander Foster, Tyler Bouchard, Aven Foster, Gabriel Stewart

Finger Lakes League's First Team

In addition to the state's Scholar Athlete Program awards, the Penn Yan Athletic Department is pleased to announce that nine students from Penn Yan Academy received Finger Lakes League High School Athletic Association First Team recognition. Penn Yan Students named to the Finger Lakes League's First Team include:

Jammie Decker (Volleyball), Griffin Emerson (Boys Soccer), Abigail Garvey (Girls Tennis), Kaley Griffin (Girls Soccer), Brigham Hansen (Boys Soccer), Elle Harrison (Girls Soccer), Sierra Harrison (Girls Soccer), Dylan Hassos (Boys Soccer), Jayden Hollister (Girls Tennis).

Section V Class C football All-Stars

Penn Yan Academy also had two students who received Section V Class C All-Star recognition for Football. Those students were Carter Earl and Mason Petersen.