SPORTS ROUNDUP: PYA boys basketball falls to Newark

Rob Maeske

Boys Basketball

Dec. 21

Newark 75, Penn Yan 52

The Mustangs were handed their first loss of the season by Newark, dropping to 5-1 this season. For Newark, Brayden Steve scored 28 points and Raeshawn Howard scored 16. Isaiah Camp assisted the Reds with 16 rebounds. For PY, Tanyon Dunning scored 13 points and Oliver Connelly scored 12. Newark was 2-3 with the win.

Mynderse 42, Marcus Whitman 37

Whitman lost out to Mynderse, putting the Wildcats at an even 3-3 this season. For Mynderse, Jayden Key scored 14 points and Troy Kabat scored 10. On Whitman's side, Nolan Lee had 13 points and Connor Tomion scored 12 points. The win moved Mynderse up to 2-1.

Dec. 22

Dundee/Bradford 60, Red Jacket 49

The BraveScots beat Red Jacket, moving up to 4-1 this winter. For RJ, Daltyn Hanline scored 16 points and Parker Moore scored 10. No stat report was available for Dundee/Bradford.

Dec. 23

Mynderse 60, Penn Yan 42

Mynderse was 3-1 after a win in Penn Yan, dropping the Mustangs to 5-2 overall. Mynderse led through the entire game, with the score 36-21 going into the half. Troy Kabat led Mynderse with 21 points. For the Mustangs, Griffin Emerson scored 13 points, Oliver Connelly had 12 points and Brigham Hansen had 10. With their second league loss in a row, PY was 2-2 in the Finger Lakes.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 22

Dundee/Bradford 67, Red Jacket 41

The BraveScots continued their hot streak, beating Red Jacket for their sixth win this season without a loss. Hallie Knapp led her team with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Kendall Parker scored 15 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals and Kailey Yeoman had nine points and three steals. For RJ, Natalie Lecceardone earned top scorer of the game with 17 points.

Penn Yan 62, Newark 33

The Mustang girls defeated Newark, picking up their second win of the season (2-2). Kaley Griffin led Penn Yan with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elle Harrison had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and Sierra Harrison had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. For Newark, Ciana Galvin scored nine points and Victoria Ward scored eight. Newark sat at 3-2.

Marcus Whitman 42, Honeoye 21

Whitman doubled Honeoye's score, moving up to 3-3 for the season. Katie Bootes led the Wildcats' efforts with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Also for MW, Lily Carroll scored 10 points with five rebounds and Natalie Controneo scored nine points. Honeoye remained winless this winter, sitting at 0-5.

Dec. 27

Homer 60, Dundee/Bradford 37

Playing in Watkins Glen, the Dundee/Bradford girls took their first loss of the season in a non-league game against Homer. Hallie Knapp led the BraveScots with 12 points and six rebounds. Also for D/B, Kailey Yeoman scored six points, two rebounds and three steals and Kendall Parker scored six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Dundee/Bradford was 6-1 overall after the game, but remained undefeated in the Finger Lakes West.

Boys Bowling

Dec. 20

Dundee/Bradford 5, Naples 0

The BraveScots swept Naples, bringing D/B's record to an even 2-2 with a final pinfall of 1711 to 1636. Joe Nowicki took the highest game of the match (147) and the highest series (411). Also from the BraveScots, Brett Watkins bowled the second-highest game of the night (145), while Naples' Evan Rischpater took the second-highest series overall with a 382.

Dec. 21

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

Penn Yan took a sweeping win over Geneva, ending the match with a pinfall of 2995 to 2108. Penn Yan's Colin Johnson was the top bowler of the match, bowling games of 204 and the match-high game of 277 in his match-high series of 680. Cam Bassage bowled games of 212 and 225 in his 631 series and Dutcher Samatulski bowled a 216 game in his 579 series. The top roller for Geneva was Malakai Thomas, who bowled a 169 game in his 449 series. With the win, Penn Yan was 4-1 for the winter.

Waterloo 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Waterloo got the better of Whitman, taking four points to one with a total pinfall of 2690 to 2525. Whitman's Ely Mangiarelli had the match-high game of 257 and the match-high series of 648. Waterloo's Garett Tuuri took second place overall for the match, bowling games of 234 and 225 in his 629 series. After the loss, Whitman was 4-3 for the season.

Dec. 22

Penn Yan 5, Midlakes 0

The Mustangs had another dominant performance, sweeping Midlakes at Brock's Bowl with a final pinfall of 2989 to 2027. PY's Cam Bassage had the match-high series of 655 (237, 226, 192), while Colin Johnson had the match-high game of 245 in his 647 series. Also for Penn Yan, Trenton Samatulski bowled all three games above 200 (205, 234, 210) in a 649 series. For Midlakes, Nate Miller had the team's high game of 170 and high series of 467. With only one loss so far, PY was 5-1 after the match.

Girls Bowling

Dec. 20

Marcus Whitman 5, Midlakes 0

The Whitman girls continued to dominate the winter, winning their sixth game this season without a loss. The match's final pinfall was 2445 to Midlakes' 2132. Mikayla Baker led Whitman's efforts, snagging the match-high game of 192 and the match-high series of 552. Also for MW, Kendall Davis bowled a 190 game in her 529 series. On Midlakes' side, Alivia Miller was the top bowler, rolling a high game of 180 in her 449 series.

Dec. 21

Penn Yan 4, Geneva 1

Penn Yan won out over Geneva at Brock's Bowl with a final pinfall of 2368 to 1994. PY's Anella Tillman had the match-high series of 595, including games of 223 and 201, while Andy Kniffin took the match-high game of 235 in her 589 series. For the Panthers, Sara Scalise bowled a 212 game in her 524 series, both of which were the top scores for her team. With the win, PY was 3-2.

Marcus Whitman 5, Waterloo 0

The Wildcats continued their season-opening win streak, sitting at 7-0 after sweeping Waterloo with a pinfall of 2599 to 2060. Whitman's Kennedy Smith bowled the match-high series of 548, while teammate Mikayla Baker scored the match-high game of 205. Sabrina Palmer had the Indians' top series of 503, which included Waterloo's two top games of 168.

Dec. 22

Penn Yan 5, Midlakes 0

Penn Yan made it three in a row with a win against Midlakes, finishing the match with a total pinfall of 2594 to 2046. Penn Yan's Andy Kniffin absolutely dominated the match, scoring the match-high series of 708, including games of 195, 246 and the match-high game of 267. Also for the Mustangs, Anella Tillman bowled games of 211 and 204 in her 582 series and Julia Maldanado bowled a 204 game in her 523 series. Midlakes' top game (171) was bowled by Emileigh Cardin, while their top series of 451 came from Emma Monagle. The win put Penn Yan at 4-2 for the season.