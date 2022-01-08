Champlin competes in PGA National Club Championship

Roger Paddock

Special to The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN/PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Margie Champlin, the reigning club champion at Lakeside Country Club for 2021, competed at the PGA National Club Championship in Palm Springs, California from Dec. 4 to Dec 6.

Champlin was one of 74 golfers competing in this invite-only tournament. She competed in the age category of 60+ where she tied for 43rd place. Champlin played 54 holes of golf over the three days and shot a 96, 90 and an 86 for a total of 271. The winner of the tournament shot a 225 for the three days.

Roger Paddock accompanied Champlin and acted as her caddy. Bob King, the golf professional at Lakeside Country Club, has helped Champlin improve her game enabling her to compete at higher levels.

The PGA Club Championship represents a one of a kind event that brings together Amateur golfers from coast to coast. This event is a celebration of the best amateur players and their PGA Professionals who help them achieve greatness at their local club. The championship had six divisions and each division played 54 holes of competition among PGA West, Indian Wells Golf Resort Celebrity and Desert Willow Golf Resort.

Last year, 312 golfers from 48 states competed in the inaugural event at Pinehurst Resort.