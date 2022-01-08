Keuka changes sports schedule, spectator policy

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

Along with the recent scheduled game at Elmira College, the Wolves’ contests against Alfred University (Jan. 7), Utica College (Jan. 8), and Houghton College (Jan. 11) have been postponed. The games will be rescheduled; however, no dates have been determined at this time.

The Keuka College women’s basketball game that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 against Alfred University at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center also was postponed. A new date for the Empire 8 Conference game has not been determined.

The Wolves will return to the floor Saturday, Jan. 8 as the women’s basketball team travels to Utica College to face the Pioneers. Tipoff for the Empire 8 game is set for 2 p.m.

Keuka College has also amended its spectator policy for the following two weeks. No spectators will be permitted for the college’s women’s basketball games at home against Alfred University on Friday, Jan. 7, and Houghton College on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m. and be carried on Wolves+, www.keukaathletics.com/wolvesplus, as well as the Empire 8 smart tv app.

The decision to adjust the athletics policy and schedule is in response to the increasing rates of spread of the new coronavirus variant throughout the greater community. With the college currently between semesters, it seemed advisable to reduce unnecessary gatherings on campus.

The college anticipates welcoming fans back to the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center Tuesday, Jan. 18, when the Wolves host Nazareth College in an Empire 8 women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader.