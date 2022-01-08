Section V schools in NYSSWA boys basketball rankings

Staff Reports

FINGER LAKES — After winning its own Christmas tournament, Avoca-Prattsburgh is the new No. 1-ranked team in the NYSSWA's Class D boys basketball rankings.

Pacey Hopkins earned MVP honors, while Macoy Putnam and Sawyer Devoe made the all-tournament team on Dec. 30, when coach Brian Putnam's unbeaten Avoca-Prattsburgh crew defeated Dundee/Bradford 92-64 in the tournament final.

Avoca-Prattsburgh is now 9-0 and the lone Section V team ranked No. 1 in its classification this week.

Class AA: No. 19 Victor; Honorable mention: Aquinas, Fairport, McQuaid, Edison Tech, Rush-Henrietta.

Class A: No. 3 Pittsford Mendon; No. 16 Webster Schroeder; HM: Brighton, Eastridge, Greece Arcadia, Pittsford Sutherland, East High.

Class B: HM Greece Olympia, LeRoy, Northstar Christian, Penn Yan.

Class C: No. 3 Lyons; No. 9 Caledonia-Mumford; HM: Avon, Bolivar-Richburg, Canisteo-Greenwood, Dundee-Bradford, East Rochester, Geneseo, Harley-Allendale-Columbia, Oakfield-Alabama, Pembroke, Rochester Academy.

Class D: No. 1 Avoca-Prattsburgh; No. 9 Wheatland-Chili; No. 11 Notre Dame Batavia; No 17 Romulus; HM: Fillmore, Jasper-Troupsburg, Scio/Friendship.