SPORTS ROUNDUP: PYA girls varsity bowling Newkirk Champions!

Rob Maeske

Girls Bowling

Dec. 29, at Newkirk Tournament

The Penn Yan Academy girls varsity bowling team won the championship at the Newkirk Tournament Dec. 29. Andy Kniffin - high series Girls division 1: 698; Anella Tillman - second high game division 1: 210; Lyanna Shipman - 2nd high game division 2: 160. Congratulations, Lady Mustangs!

Boys Basketball

Dec. 28

Marcus Whitman 60, Naples 32

Marcus Whitman was 4-3 after a win against Naples. For Whitman, Nolan Lee scored 17 points, Connor Tomion scored 12 points with seven steals and Brody Royston scored 11 points, adding six assists. For Naples, Dylan Bray scored 13 points and Ryan Lester had 10. Naples was 1-6 with the loss.

Dec. 29

Dundee/Bradford 70, Wayland-Cohocton 61

The BraveScots were up to three in a row after a win against Way-Co during the Avoca/Prattsburgh Christmas Tournament. Top shooters for D/B were Camden Rosemier with 26 points and Logan Salvatore with 21 points. Dundee/Bradford was 5-1 after the match, with Way-Co falling to 2-6 after their fourth straight loss.

Dec. 30

Avoca/Prattsburgh 92, Dundee/Bradford 64

In the final round of the Avoca/Prattsburgh Christmas Tournament, A/P came close to a third 100-point game this season, beating Dundee/Bradford for the tourney title and ending the BraveScots' three-game win streak. The loss left Dundee's record at 5-2 for the season. Avoca/Prattsburgh, who have been a high-scoring, dominant team all season, remained undefeated with nine straight wins.

Hornell 61, Marcus Whitman 36

Whitman dropped to an even 4-4 with a loss to Hornell. Gennaro Picco scored 20 points for Hornell and Gates Miller netted 12 points. Whitman's Connor Tomion squeaked past Picco, scoring 21 points in the game. Hornell was also 4-4 this winter.

Jan. 4

Marcus Whitman 58, Livonia 52

In a close game in Wayne to open the new year, Whitman came out on top over Livonia. The win put MW at 5-4 for the winter season. while Livonia was 3-5. Connor Tomion scored 18 of Whitman's 20 points in the second half before Livonia's Connor Feehan scored a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into OT. Brody Royston sank two three-pointers in overtime to secure the win for the Wildcats. Livonia's star of the game was Chris Coyle with 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Girls Basketball

Dec. 28

Dundee/Bradford 58, Newfield 13

In the second of two games played in Watkins Glen this season, the BraveScots took a dominant win over Newfield. With the win, Dundee/Bradford advanced to 7-1, with their only loss to that point coming from Homer the day before. Kendall Parker and Hallie Knapp each scored 16 points for the BraveScots, with Parker picking up three each in assists, rebounds and steals and Knapp adding eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Kailey Yeoman scored 10 points with two assists, three rebounds and eight steals.

Penn Yan 38, Haverling 36

Winning by a single basket, the Mustangs beat the Haverling Rams, going up to 3-2. For PY, Sierra Harrison scored 15 points, Elle Harrison scored 10 and Jammie Decker scored six. On Haverling's side, Sydney Burns scored 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds, while Meredith Czajkowski had eight points and eight rebounds. It was just the Rams' second loss this season, sitting at 7-2 after the game.

Dec. 29

Newark Valley 57, Penn Yan 33

Playing at Haverling High School for the second time in two days, this time as the home team, Penn Yan fell to Newark Valley, dropping their record to 3-3. Elle Harrison scored 14 points for the Mustangs, while Kaley Griffin scored 12 and Sierra Harrison scored six.

Jan. 4

Marcus Whitman 52, Romulus 21

In their previous game, Whitman doubled Honeoye's score with a 42-21 win. Adding ten points to that score, the Wildcats defeated Romulus to bring their record into the black at 4-3. For Whitman, Natalie Cotroneo and Katie Bootes scored 15 points apiece, while Olivia Herod scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Romulus was 2-4 after the loss.

Indoor Track & Field

Dec. 28, Wayne-Finger Lakes League at RIT

Girls

Whitman's Lana Burnett won the Triple Jump (33-05), also taking fifth in the 55 Dash (8.15) and sixth in the 300 Dash (48.28). Also for MW, Taylor Bond took fourth in the 600 Dash (1:57.44) and Sierra Eddinger snagged third in the 1500 Race Walk (9:50.73). For Dundee/Bradford, Madison Hughes came in ninth in the 55 Dash (8.37), while teammate Adalyn Tham narrowly missed the Top 10 with an 11th place finish (8.41). Tham took eighth in the 300 Dash (48.79). Hughes had Top 10 finishes in Long Jump (8th - 13-09.5) and Triple Jump (7th - 29-10).

Boys

Dawsen Christensen earned a fifth place finish for Marcus Whitman in the 55 Dash (7.06), a third in the 300 Dash (38.78) and a second in the Triple Jump (41-08.25). Also for Whitman, Tim Hansen scored a fourth place finish in the 1600 Run (5:13.28), Brendan Thompson took second in the 3200 Run (12:09.79) and Austin Mangiarelli took second in the Shot Put (37-03.5) and fourth in the Weight Throw (36-03.5). For Dundee/Bradford, Camden Buchanan finished second in the Long Jump (19-02.25), a seventh in the Triple Jump (36-10) and had an eighth place in the 55 Dash (7.19).

Boys Swimming

Jan. 4

Newark 96, Marcus Whitman 83

Newark got the advantage over Whitman in swimming. For Newark, Jace Fredericksen took the 200 free with a time of 1:58.79 and Luciano Rank won the 50 free at 24.10. Whitmanhad several top times, including Zachary Obuhanych in the 200 IM (2:23.61) and 100 back (59.62), Carl Parsons in the 100 Fly (59.11) and 100 Breast (1:04.39) and Brendan Laity in the 500 free (5:24.07).

Wrestling

Dec. 29

Geneva 42, Dundee 36

Wins for Dundee came from Connor Erick (145) over Gianni Velazquez (fall - 2:25), Hayden Erick (160) over Devron Williams (fall - 1:36) and Harvey Tongate (110) over Anya Bendziowicz (fall - 0:56).