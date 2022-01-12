Keuka College Basketball reschedules announced

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced an updated schedule for the men’s and women’s basketball teams following a wave of postponements over the past week.

The following games have been added to their respective schedules:

· Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Men’s Basketball at Elmira College – 8 p.m.

· Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Women’s Basketball vs. Alfred University – 5:30 p.m.

· Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Men’s Basketball vs. Alfred University – 7:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, Feb. 8 – Men’s Basketball vs. Houghton College – 7 p.m.

· Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Men’s Basketball at Utica College – Time TBD

The Women’s Basketball team is in action tonight as they host Houghton College at 5:30 p.m. Due to current policies, no fans will be permitted to attend the game.

The Men’s Basketball team will be back in action in a week as the second half of an Empire 8 Conference doubleheader against Nazareth College. The Wolves will host the Golden Flyers with the women tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the men following around 7:30 p.m.