High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Boys Basketball

Jan. 7

Geneva 56, Penn Yan 50

Hitting their third loss in a row, Penn Yan fell to Geneva at home, dropping to 5-3. Hector Rosado-Rodriguez led Geneva with 18 points, while Devon Thomas was close behind with 17 points, going 1/2 at the free throw line. On the Mustangs' side, Brigham Hansen scored 15 points, Griffin Emerson scored 14 points and Tanyon Dunning scored 11.

Dundee/Bradford 62, Romulus 53

Dundee/Bradford defeated Romulus in a hard-fought league match-up, taking the win by nine points. For D/B, Logan Salvatore scored 18 points, while Mike Kauffman led Romulus with 15 points. The win put the BraveScots at 6-2.

Wayne 68, Marcus Whitman 29

Whitman fell in Wayne, dropping their season record to an even 5-5. Leading Wayne was Mason Blankenburg with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Wayne was 6-2 with the win.

Jan. 11

Midlakes 61, Penn Yan 59

Losing by a single basket, Penn Yan took their fourth-straight loss, dropping to 5-4 after their match at Midlakes. PY led through the first half, going 16-10 in the first period and going into halftime at 29-23. However, Midlakes gained the upper hand in the second half, leading through the third and fourth periods. Kyle Klumkey led Midlakes with 20 points, going 2/4 in free throws, while Mike DeHond and Ricky Wright each scored 14 points, with DeHond hitting four three-pointers in the game. For Penn Yan, Griffin Emerson tied Klumkey with 20 points, Oliver Connelly was close behind with 19 points and Tanyon Dunning scored 16 points.

Dundee/Bradford 91, Naples 55

The BraveScots dominated in their game against Naples, nearly hitting 100 points and almost doubling their opponents' score. Logan Salvatore led Dundee/Bradford's efforts, scoring 45 points, which topped his school's record (37) for most points scored in a game by a single player. Naples' Ryan Lester tried to keep up with Salvatore, scoring 30 points. Also for Naples, Max Ryan scored 14 points and Dylan Bray scored 10. With the win, Dundee/Bradford was 7-2 and tied with HAC for the top spot in the Finger Lakes West.

Jan. 12

Newark 56, Marcus Whitman 51

The Wildcats lost a close one to Newark, slipping to 5-6 this season. Brayden Steve led the Reds with 20 points. For MW, Connor Tomion scored 25 points, while teammate Nolan Lee netted 15 points. With the win Newark was 6-5.

Girls Basketball

Jan. 7

Penn Yan 76, Geneva 13

The Mustangs trampled the Panthers in Geneva, moving up to 4-3 this winter. Sierra Harrison led Penn Yan with 15 points. Also for PY, Kaley Griffin scored 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hannah Parsons scored 11 points and Jammie Decker scored 10 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Jan. 10

Penn Yan 66, South Seneca 22

Penn Yan hit a powerful stride in their last two games, tripling S. Seneca's score on Monday to go 5-3. For PY, Sierra Harrison scored 19 points, Kaley Griffin scored 16 points and Jammie Decker scored 11 points. On the Seneca side, Ciera Babcock and Phalyn Covert scored six points each, while Mackenzie Snyder added four points. S. Seneca was 2-5 with the loss.

Jan. 12

Penn Yan 53, Marcus Whitman 21

The Mustangs beat local rivals the Wildcats by more than double, moving Penn Yan up to 6-3 for the winter, while leaving Whitman at an even 4-4. Kaley Griffin led PY with 17 points and seven assists. Also for Penn Yan, Sierra Harrison scored 14 points, while Jammie Decker and Corinne Barden each added six. Decker and teammate Hailey Trank also hauled in 10 rebounds a piece.

Dundee/Bradford 49, Naples 7

After not playing a game since the end of December, the BraveScots came out swinging, dominating Naples with a 49-7 blowout. Kendall Parker led D/B's efforts with 14 points, seven assists, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. Also for the BraveScots, Hallie Knapp scored 11 points with seven rebounds and five steals and Jade Roussell scored eight points while snagging five rebounds and two steals. Newark's few points were scored by Adiah Northrup (5) and Kaylee White (2). The win put Dundee/Bradford at 8-1.

Boys Bowling

Jan. 4

Newark 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Newark took the win over Marcus Whitman, taking all five points in the match and winning with a total pinfall of 2,909 to 2,405. After the loss, Whitman was an even 4-4. Newark's Grayson Cole came within two points of bowling a perfect 300, hitting 298 in his 677 series and earning the high score and series for the match. Everett Cole had the second highest score (248) and series (635). Austin King had Whitman's top series at 615, finishing all three of his games above 200 (206, 203, 206).

Jan. 10

Marcus Whitman 5, Midlakes 0

Whitman came out on top over Midlakes, sweeping the match for all five points. Top rollers for MW were Austin King, who bowled the match-high game of 246 in his 585 series and Tim Phillips who took the match-high series of 606, including games of 213 and 223. Nate Miller was the top bowler for Midlakes, getting a 182 game in his 532 series. The win moved Marcus Whitman to 5-4 this winter.

Jan. 11

Penn Yan 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Not only did Penn Yan sweep Whitman, but the Mustangs' own Cameron Bassage bowled a perfect 300 in his second game of the night. Video of Bassage's final ball to secure the 300 score was shared on the Penn Yan Athletics Facebook page, showing Cameron quickly surrounded and embraced by players from both teams as they cheered and congratulated him. Obviously taking the match's high-game honors, Bassage also had the night's highest series at 747, bowling games of 203 and 244. Also for PY, Ben Broome bowled games of 268 and 222 in his 648 series and Colin Johnson rolled a 216 and 222 in his 635 series. Whitman's Tim Phillips earned the second highest series of the match with a 647 that included games of 256 and 235. The total pinfall for the night was the Mustangs' 3,202 to Whitman's 2,648. Hitting their second three-win streak of the season, the Mustangs were 6-1 with the win.

Jan. 12

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

Penn Yan won their outing to Sunset Bowl, taking all five points against Waterloo and finishing with a total pinfall of 3,045 to 2,801. Cam Bassage continued to shine for Penn Yan, taking both the match's high series (757) and bowling the night's high game of 297, coming within a breath of hitting a perfect 300 for the second time in as many matches. Bassage also bowled games of 227 and 233. Also for Penn Yan, Ben Broome bowled a 592 series, including games of 231 and 194 and Connor Anderson bowled a 573 series with games of 203 and 222. For the Indians, Chris Hayden bowled games of 222, 219 and 201, taking the match's second-highest series of 642, while Garett Tuuri bowled games of 217 and 234 in his 599 series. The win put PY at 7-1 this winter.

Girls Bowling

Jan. 4

Newark 3, Marcus Whitman 2

After a battle between the two top teams in the Finger Lakes East, the Whitman girls suffered their first loss of the season in a close match against Newark that finished with a pinfall of 2,644 to 2,608. The loss broke Whitman's seven-game streak and put them at 7-1 this season. The match's high series was taken by Newark's Emily Lang (620), while the high game of the night was scored by Rebecca Spry (246), also of the Reds. For the Wildcats, Kennedy Smith bowled a 201 game in her 585 series, Kendall Davis had a 534 series and Mikayla Baker rolled a 201 in her 510 series.

Jan. 10

Marcus Whitman 5, Midlakes 0

There were sweeps for both the Whitman boys and girls bowling teams against Midlakes on Monday. At 8-1, the Whitman girls have been a highly competitive team this season, topped only by Newark, who still sit at the top of the Finger Lakes East. Whitman's Zoelle Payne had the match's high series of 635, which included games of 210 and 234. Teammate Kendall Davis had the high game of the match, bowling a 236 in her 578 series. For Midlakes, Samantha Lewis bowled a 155 game in her 394 series and Amanda Durkee bowled a 160 in her 283 series.

Jan. 11

Marcus Whitman 4, Penn Yan 1

Marcus Whitman defeated Penn Yan, with the Mustangs winning one game to avoid being swept. Total pinfall for the match was 2,589 to 2,272. The win put Whitman at 9-1, while Penn Yan sat at 4-3. PY's Andy Kniffin had the match-high series of 572, including games of 210 and 206, while Anella Tillman followed with a 557 series and a high game of 209. The high game of the night went to Whitman's Kendall Davis (228) in her 548 series, while teammate Zoelle Payne bowled a 208 in her 549 series and Mikayla Baker bowled a 214 game.

Jan. 12

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

The Mustangs were 5-3 after a win in Waterloo, ending the night with a total pinfall of 2,311 to 2,056. Waterloo's Sabrina Palmer had the match-high series of 583, including games of 200 and the match-high game of 217. For PY, Andy Kniffin led with games of 204 and 198 in her 576 series, Julia Maldanado bowled a game of 180 in her 505 series and Anella Tillman bowled a high game of 192.

Indoor Track & Field

Jan. 7 Wayne-Finger Lakes League at RIT

Girls

Marcus Whitman’s Lana Burnett was second in the 55 Dash (8.02) and fourth in the Long Jump (15-5.25). Also for the Wildcats, Taylor Bond finished third in the 1,500 Run (5:54.26) and fifth in the 300 Dash (50.73), Sierra Eddinger finished fourth in the 1,500 Race Walk and Olivia Hill took fourth in the 1,500 Run (6:14.74).

Boys

Whitman's Dawsen Christensen won the 300 Dash (39.74) and the Long Jump (20-2.5), Tim Hansen won the 600 Run (1:32.11) and Brendan Thompson won the 1,600 Run (5:12.93). Also for MW, Quintin Demitry took third in the 1,000 Run (3:14.45) and fourth in the High Jump (4-09), Austin Mangiarelli took third in the Shot Put (37-11.5) and Connor Rinas took fourth in the Weight Throw (33-01).

Boys Swimming

Jan. 5

Marcus Whitman 98, North Rose-Wolcott 77

Top times for Whitman included Carl Parsons in the 200 Free (1:56.87) and 500 Free (5:16.06), Brendan Laity in the 100 Back (1:03.76) and 200 IM (2:18.46), Zachary Lincoln in the 50 Free (25.66) and 100 Free (57.90) and Zachary Obuhanych in the 100 breast (1:11.55) and 100 Fly (59.02).

Wrestling

Jan. 6

Newark 47, Marcus Whitman-Penn Yan 30

Wins for MWPY included Ty Conover (110 lbs.) by forfeit, Cullen Maher (118 lbs.) by forfeit, Jayden Reid (160 lbs.) over Ayden Miller by fall, Nick Murphy (215 lbs.) over Morgan Miller by fall and Mason Peterson (285 lbs.) over Adam Hernandez by fall.

Jan. 8

Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournament

Marcus Whitman-Penn Yan competed in the Mid-Winter Tournament where Mason Peterson won the 285 lb. weight class in a 4-3 decision over North Rose-Wolcott's Noah Wazinski. Also for the Wildcats, Jacob Eaves took third place in the 102 lb. weight class over Wolcott's Sam Bylor with a fall at 1:58.

Odessa Montour Duals

Odessa Montour 45, Dundee/Bradford 27

Dundee/Bradford 54, Thomas A. Edison (Elmira Heights) 24

Against Odessa Montour, Dundee had wins from Hayden Erick (160 lbs.) over Casey Keyes by fall at 1:14, Logan Snyder (172 lbs.) over Ethan King by fall at 2:35 and Kaden LaBar (215 lbs.) over Brody Williams by major decision (16-2).

Against Thomas A. Edison, Dundee had wins from Harvey Tongate (102 lbs.) over Kaleb Bower by fall at 1:41, Alex Leonard (132 lbs.) over Julian Buzzetti by fall at 1:05, Connor Erick (145 lbs.) over Evan Lucero by fall at 2:38 and Caden Hill (152 lbs.) over Ethan Smith by fall at 1:59.

Jan. 11

Dundee/Bradford 48, Red Creek 30

Dundee/Bradford 37, Red Jacket 33