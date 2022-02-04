High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Boys Basketball

Jan. 27

Waterloo 62, Penn Yan 59

Penn Yan fell to Waterloo in a competitive game that was decided by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the Indians to clinch the win. The teams were evenly matched through the first two quarters, with the score 30-27 in favor of Waterloo going into the half.

Both teams fought hard coming back out with Penn Yan taking a one-point advantage in the third period, but Waterloo's better three-point game kept the score close and earned the win with a long shot at the buzzer after an intense final minute of play.

Waterloo was 6-7 with the win, Devin Mulvey-Salerno scoring 20 points, Jordan Kraft scoring 13 points and Nolan Slywka scoring 12. Griffin Emerson led Penn Yan with 29 points; Oliver Connelly and Carter Earl each adding 10 points to the Mustangs' effort. PY dropped to an even 7-7 after the game.

Dundee/Bradford 66, Honeoye 64

Dundee/Bradford were 10-3 after a close win by a single basket over Honeoye. The BraveScots were led by Logan Salvatore with 23 points, with Camden Rosemier adding 15 points to the score. For Honeoye, Charlie Farrell and Evan Cuba each scored 17 points, including five three-pointers in the fourth quarter from Cuba.

Jan. 28

Pal-Mac 72, Marcus Whitman 49

The Wildcats fell to Pal-Mac, adding another loss to their now five-game run. Ian Goodness paced the Raiders with 22 points, while brother Paul Goodness scored 16. On Whitman's side, Nolan Lee led the Cats with 19 points and Connor Tomion tallied 18 points. The loss put Whitman at 5-9.

Jan. 31

Campbell-Savona 46, Dundee/Bradford 35

The BraveScots lost to Campbell-Savona in a non-league match that saw Dundee/Bradford's record fall to 10-4 overall. Ethan Ribble led Cam-Sav with 11 points, with Kade Cochran and Kaden Bolt each adding 10. In addition, Cochran hauled in nine rebounds and Bolt grabbed a team-high of 10 boards.

Feb. 1

Penn Yan 64, Marcus Whitman 52

Penn Yan defeated Marcus Whitman, raising the Mustangs to 8-7 and dropping the Wildcats to 5-10. The game saw PY dominate the first half, with Whitman unable to overcome the Mustangs' lead despite a strong rally in the second. Mustangs Griffin Emerson, Oliver Connelly and Tanyon Dunning each scored 12 points in the game. While Whitman's Nolan Lee led the game in points scored with 21 and teammate Connor Tomion scored another 17, it wasn't enough to top the team effort displayed by PY.

Feb. 2

Dundee/Bradford 76, Red Jacket 58

Dundee/Bradford outshot Red Jacket in three out of four quarters, snagging the win and moving up to 11-4 this winter. Logan Salvatore led the BraveScots with 20 points. Camden Rosemier added 18 points and Michael End scored 14 for D/B. For Red Jacket, Daltyn Hanline brought in 16 points, with Truman Hill scoring 12.

Girls Basketball

Jan. 28

Dundee/Bradford 72, Honeoye 11

The BraveScots demolished Honeoye in what was the Bulldogs' biggest point deficit yet in a season full of one-sided losses and just a single win under Honeoye's belt putting them at 1-11. The opposite has been true of Dundee/Bradford, who were 12-1 overall for the season after the win. Hallie Knapp led the Scots with 17 points and seven rebounds, with Kendall Parker adding 13 points, eight assists and six steals and Jade Roussell netting 12 points.

Jan. 31

Waterloo 45, Penn Yan 41

In a game originally scheduled for the 28th, Penn Yan fell to the undefeated Waterloo (14-0) in a narrow four-point loss that saw PY drop to 8-5. The Indians' Morgan Caraballo was the lead scorer of the night with 19 points. Also from Waterloo, Addison Bree scored 11 points and Macy Carr scored 10. For the Mustangs, Jammie Decker and Sierra Harrison each scored 18 points, with Decker also hauling in an impressive 19 rebounds.

Feb. 1

Dundee/Bradford 39, Red Jacket 21

The BraveScots hit seven straight wins, beating Red Jacket for the second time this season and moving up to 13-1. Kailey Yeoman scored 13 points for Dundee/Bradford, adding five assists and eight steals, while Hallie Knapp had 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals of her own. Red Jacket was 4-11 with the loss.

Marcus Whitman 43, Honeoye 18

The Wildcats were 7-6 after a lop-sided win against Honeoye. Lily Carrol led Whitman with 10 points, while Helen Snyder and Olivia Herod each added eight and Natalie Cotroneo scored seven. Honeoye has struggled this season and had a 1-13 record after the loss.

Feb. 2

Midlakes 41, Penn Yan 35

Getting their matchup in before the snow storm, Midlakes (12-4), defeated Penn Yan (8-6) in a hard-fought game for both teams. Kaley Griffin led Penn Yan with 12 points and four rebounds, Jammie Decker had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Sierra Harrison added six points and five rebounds.

Dundee/Bradford 67, South Seneca 26

Dundee/Bradford continued to drop nearly any opponent set before them with a heavy-handed win over S. Seneca that raised the BraveScots' record to 14-1. Kendall Parker led the Scots with 17 points, seven assists and eight steals. Also for D/B, Kailey Yeoman scored 16 points and also had eight steals and Hailey Knapp had 11 points and 10 rebounds on the night. South Seneca dropped to 6-8 after the mostly one-sided matchup.

Indoor Track & Field

Jan. 29 Wayne-Finger Lakes League Championships at RIT

Girls, Division 1

Team scores: Williamson 137, Palmyra-Macedon 105, Le Roy 78, Wayne 73, Midlakes 50, Marcus Whitman 30, Waterloo 23, Mynderse 5, North Rose-Wolcott 2, Newark 1.

Whitman's Lana Burnett won the Long Jump (15-06.5) and Triple Jump (34-00.75) and came in fourth in the 55 Dash (8.00), while teammate Taylor Bond came in fifth in the 1000 (3:33.05) and 1500 (5:46.49) Runs. Sierra Eddinger added a fifth place finish in the 1500 Race Walk (9:35.14), earning Whitman a total 30 points and a sixth place finish.

Girls, Division 2

Team scores: Sodus 98, Honeoye 90, Red Jacket 55, Red Creek 51, South Seneca/Romulus 47, Marion 42, East Rochester 36, Bloomfield 32, Clyde-Savannah 20, Lyons 16, Dundee/Bradford 14

Dundee/Bradford's Lily Hall earned a second place finish in the Triple Jump (32-02.5) and Adalyn Tham earned a third place finish in the 300 Dash (49.49).

Boys, Division 1

Team scores: Newark 181, Wayne 89, Le Roy 70, Midlakes 46, Palmyra-Macedon 38, Marcus Whitman 28, Williamson 25, North Rose-Wolcott 10, Mynderse 7, Waterloo 2

Marcus Whitman earned points from Tim Hansen with fifth place finishes in the 1000 (3:04.02) and 1500 (5:10.37) Runs, Dawsen Christensen with a second place finish in the Triple Jump (39-11) and a fourth place finish in the Long Jump (18-08) and Austin Mangiarelli with a fifth place finish in both the Shot Put (37-07.75) and Weight Throw (37-07.25). Whitman also filled out the fourth, fifth and sixth places in the 3200 Run, with, respectively, Hansen (10:55.27), Brendan Thompson (11:28.75) and Fletcher Dickmann (11:30.86). As with the girls, the Whitman boys finished in sixth place overall.

Boys, Division 2

Team scores: East Rochester 99, Marion 86, Sodus 79, Honeoye 50, Clyde-Savannah 48, Dundee/Bradford 30, Lyons 29, Red Creek 17, Red Jacket 12, South Seneca/Romulus 6, Bloomfield 3

Dundee/Bradford's Camden Buchanan got second place finishes in the 55 Dash (7.24) and Long Jump (19-06.5) and a third place finish in the Triple Jump (33-11.0), and Michele Van Cleef got fourth in the 300 Dash (40.65), earning the Scots sixth place overall.

Boys Bowling

Jan. 26

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

Whitman moved up to 7-5 with a win against the Panthers. Final pinfall for the match was 2950-1957. Tim Philips led the match for the Wildcats, bowling games of 209, 234 and the match high of 262 for a 705 series. Also for Whitman, Isaiah Murphy bowled a 606 series with a high game of 225, Austin King bowled a 602 series with a high of 223 and Ely Mangiarelli bowled a 248 game. Geneva's top roller was Julian Watkins, who bowled a high game of 221 in his 478 series.

Jan. 27

Marcus Whitman 4.5, Wayne 0.5

Whitman took the win in a match that included a rare dead-even tie for pinfall in the third-round game, which resulted in a split point for the round. Wayne's Evan Phillips took the match-high game and series, bowling games of 204 and 234 in his 609 series. Tim Phillips had Whitman's top series of 585 and teammate Isaiah Murphy had the Wildcats' high game of 231. Wayne's top roller behind Evan Phillips was James Steffen, who bowled a high game of 225 in his 574 series. The win put Whitman at 8-5 overall for the winter season.

Feb. 1

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

Penn Yan swept the last-place Panthers, finishing out with a pinfall of 2933 to 2046. The win marked PY's eighth-straight outing where they won with all five points of the match and put Penn Yan at 11-1 this season. Cam Bassage led the Mustangs, taking the match-high series of 675, which included games of 201, 229 and the match-high game of 245. Dutcher Samatulski was next for PY, bowling games of 205 and 233 in his 610 series. Other high games for the Mustangs came from Trenton Samatulski with a 217 and Colin Johnson with a 213. Bryant Santiago had Geneva's highest series of 488 and highest game of 180.

Marcus Whitman 4, Waterloo 1

The Wildcats improved to 9-5 with their fourth win in a row, defeating Waterloo, who remain ahead of Whitman in the Finger Lakes East standings. Whitman's Isaiah Murphy led the match overall, taking the match-high game of 215 in the match-high series of 611. Austin King had Whitman's second-highest game of 204 and Tim Phillips had the Cats' second-highest series at 540. Garett Tuuri was the top bowler for the Indians, bowling games of 201 and 202 in his 580 series. With just one game left in their regular season schedule, Whitman sat fourth in the FLE.

Feb. 2

Penn Yan 5, Honeoye 0

Penn Yan took a dominating win over an outmanned and outmatched Honeoye in a non-league matchup. Conner Anderson had the Mustangs' and the match's highest series of 663, which included games of 224 and 246, while Trenton Samatulski had night's highest game of 266 in his 624 series. Also for Penn Yan, Colin Johnson bowled a 242 game. Honeoye's efforts were led by Karl Smith, who had the Bulldogs' only game above 100, hitting a 112 in his 274 series. With nine-straight sweeping wins, an overall record of 12-1 and the loss of just a single match point in the Finger Lakes East for the Winter season, Penn Yan looked nigh-untouchable in the FLE with just a single league match left in the regular season.

Dundee/Bradford 5, Naples 0

The BraveScots snapped back from a three-loss run to take a sweeping win over Naples. The match's final pinfall was 1726-1579. D/B's Cameron Burke led the match with a 455 series, though Naples' Skylar Boser took the surprise match-high game of 159, following two games where Boser finished with a 98. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Joe Nowicki had a 399 series with a high game of 140. With the win, the BraveScots were 3-5.

Girls Bowling

Jan. 26

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

The Whitman girls swept Geneva, extending a four-win streak following a drop to Newark in the first week of January that marked the Wildcats' only loss to date. With a total pinfall of 2256 to 1931, Whitman was 10-1 with the win. It was Geneva's Molly Thibault who took the honors for highest game (188) and series (510) of the match, with Whitman lead Zoelle Payne hot on her heels with a high game of 187 in her 486 series.

Jan. 27

Marcus Whitman 5, Wayne 0

With their third sweep in a row, Whitman was 12-1 with a win over Wayne, hitting a total pinfall of 2692 to 2097 for the match. Kennedy Smith led Whitman and the match with the high game of 234 and high series of 602. Also for Whitman, Kendall Davis and Zoelle Payne each had a 552 series, with Payne bowling a high game of 233. For the Eagles, Leah Burke led the way with a 212 game in her 540 series.

Feb. 1

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

Squaring off at the Sunset Bowl, Penn Yan took all five points in a match against Geneva, ending the night with a total pinfall of 2417 to 2014 and a 7-4 record. PY's Andy Kniffin had the high series of the match with a 577, including games of 204 and 208, which tied teammate Anella Tillman for match-high game. Tillman had the second-highest series of the match at 546. The top roller for the Panthers was Sara Scalise, who bowled a high game of 197 in her 478 series.

Marcus Whitman 4, Waterloo 1

The Indians were able to take one match point away from the Wildcats, who held a 13-1 record with the win and sat just four points behind league-leader Newark in the Finger Lakes East. Final pinfall for the match was 2498 to 2375. Waterloo's Sabrina Palmer had the highest game (234) and series (582) of the match. For Whitman, Kennedy Smith bowled the team-high series of 540, while Leah Aaron had the Wildcats' high game of 203. Whitman's final game of the regular season was scheduled to be against FLE leaders, the Newark Reds, who handed the Wildcats their only loss of the season a few weeks prior.

Feb. 2

Penn Yan 5, Honeoye 0

PYA got their third sweep in a row, taking all five match points against Honeoye, who bowled with a diminished four-man squad. Final pinfall for the match was a lopsided 2402 to 1158. Andy Kniffin led the night for the Mustangs with a match-high game of 209 in her match-high series of 558. Also for Penn Yan, Anella Tillman bowled a high game of 186 in her 538 series and Julia Maldonado personal-high series of 489, including her first clean game of 192. Ava Niles had Honeoye's highest series of 303, while Sheyenne Lead had the Bulldog's high game of 114. With one game left in the regular season, Penn Yan sat at 8-4 for the season and third in the Finger Lakes East, 14 points behind Marcus Whitman in the number two spot and 18 points behind league leader Newark.

Wrestling

Jan. 27

MWPY 36, Geneva 33

With forfeits on both sides in several weight classes, the only fought-for win for the Whitman-Penn Yan team came from Nick Murphy (215 lbs.) over Dominick Russ by pin.

Dundee/Bradford 48, Mynderse 30

The BraveScots earned wins from Alex Leonard (132 lbs.) over Logan Pettingill by pin (2:40), Connor Erick (145 lbs.) over William Sample-McCann by pin (2:17), Caden Hill (152 lbs.) over Jack Nicholson by pin (1:59), Logan Snyder (172 lbs.) over Blayze Keefer by pin (2:47), Kaden LaBar (215 lbs.) over Morgen Major by pin (2:51) and Travis Bailey (285 lbs.) over Colin Cusson by pin (1:09).

Jan. 29

Walt Peterson Memorial - Avoca Invitational, Avoca, NY

Marcus Whitman-Penn Yan's Jayden Reid took seventh place in the 152 lb. weight class.