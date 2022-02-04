Wolves boast strong performance in the classroom

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — There was a lot of new for the Keuka College Department of Athletics last fall as the Wolves embarked on their first full season in the Empire 8 Conference. However, some things remained consistent as the student-athletes at Keuka posted another strong academic semester.

The Empire 8 released their biannual President’s List and the Wolves were well represented. In total, Keuka College placed 84 student-athletes and eight teams on the Empire 8 President’s List. To be eligible, a student-athlete needs to have a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher. A team needs to have at least a cumulative 3.20 grade point average for the semester.

As a department, Keuka College Athletics had a 3.19 grade point average during the fall. The women’s cross country team had the best grades in the department, posting a 3.88 GPA. They tied the women’s golf team from St. John Fisher for the best grade point average by a team in the Empire 8. The women’s soccer team had a 3.72 and women’s basketball finished with a 3.50 grade point average. Other teams being named to the President’s List were women’s lacrosse, softball, women’s golf, women’s volleyball, and cheerleading.

The two soccer teams had the most student-athletes earn President’s List as women’s soccer had 13 student-athletes and men’s soccer had nine. The women’s lacrosse team also had nine student-athletes earn the honor.

Keuka College had 41 of their 279 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 for the fall. Overall in the Empire 8, Keuka ranked fifth in the conference with 84 student-athletes named to the President’s List.