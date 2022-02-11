KC women's X-country named to 'All-Academic Teams'

Keuka College

Wolves had a 3.88 GPA as a team for the fall semester; the best at Keuka and tied for the best GPA of any team or sport in the Empire 8.

KEUKA PARK – The Keuka College Women's Cross Country team was honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as Division III All-Academic Teams.

This is the first time in program history that the Wolves have been honored. Keuka College led the Empire 8 with a 3.72 cumulative grade point average. For a team to be recognized it must have a minimum cumulative GPA of a 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

The Wolves competed in their first season in the Empire 8 Conference in cross country this past fall. The season was highlighted by winning the SUNY Cobleskill Steven A. Warde Invitational and posting two other top three finishes. The success continued into the classroom as the Wolves had a 3.88 grade point average as a team for the fall semester. That was not only the best at Keuka but tied for the best grade point average of any team or sport in the Empire 8.

Overall, the Wolves ranked in the top forty of the 163 Division III women's cross country programs who were honored for the fall of 2021.