SPORTS ROUNDUP: Peterson is Section V Class B1 Wrestling Champ in class

Rob Maeske

Wrestling

Feb. 5

Section V Class B1 Championships at Wayne

Team scores: Honeoye Falls-Lima 209.5, Palmyra-Macedon 175, Wayne 154, Livonia/Wayland-Cohocton 151, Waterloo 140.5, Hornell 136, Midlakes 122, Bath Haverling 98, Geneva 75.5, Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan 72, Newark 68, Avon-Geneseo 58.5, Dansville 45, Red Creek 20.

MWPY wrestler Mason Peterson (285 lbs.) defeated Hornell's Dominic Lockwood in a 1-0 decision to become the Section V Class B1 Champion for his weight class.

Section V Class B3 Championships at Lyndonville

Team scores: Bolivar-Richburg 218, Lyndonville 185, South Seneca 150, Caledonia-Mumford 115.5, Perry 109.5, Campbell-Savona 100, Alfred-Almond 88, Dundee 75, Avoca-Hammondsport 60, Keshequa 58.5, Red Jacket 55, Lyons 31, Arkport 27, Gilead 27, FiIlmore 7.

Dundee had five place winners. Hayden Erick placed fifth in the 160 lb. weight class, Logan Snyder placed fifth in the 172 lb. class, Shawn LaBar placed sixth in the 189 lb. class, Kaden LaBar placed third in the 215 lb. class and Riley Teeter placed third in the 285 lb. class. All earned a spot in the Section V State Qualifier on Feb. 12 at Brockport College.

Girls Basketball

Feb. 5

Dundee/Bradford 64, South Seneca 44

The BraveScots had back to back wins against South Seneca, winning on the road after a win at home the previous game. The win was Dundee/Bradford's ninth in a row and saw their record rise to 15-1. Hallie Knapp led the Scots with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Kailey Yeoman had 13 points and seven steals and Kendall Parker had 12 points, four assists and five steals. Mikayla Schoffner aided her team with seven points and 12 rebounds. For Seneca, Ciera Babcock scored 19 points and Chloe Shaulis scored 11. Seneca was 6-9 after the game.

HAC 58, Marcus Whitman 39

The WIldcats evened out their record to 7-7 with a loss to HAC at home, with Harley improving to 12-2. HAC's Eliza Nicosia was impressive to say the least, scoring 34 points and hauling in 24 rebounds, while Anna Thomas had 12 points and 10 assists for her team. Whitman was led by Natalie Cotroneo with 17 points.

Feb. 7

Mercy 46, Penn Yan 30

Penn Yan fell to Mercy in a non-league matchup, marking the Mustangs' third loss in a row and moving their record down to 8-7. Mercy's Libby McDonough blazed the way for the Monarchs with 20 points, while Karli Harnischfeger had seven points, six assists and five rebounds and Audrey Hintz added six points and 16 rebounds. Penn Yan's Sierra Harrison had 11 points, Jammie Decker had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals and Kaley Griffin had seven points, six assists and five rebounds. The win put Our Lady of Mercy at 10-7.

Dundee/Bradford 71, Romulus 29

Hitting double digits in their current win streak, the BraveScots stomped Romulus for their sixteenth win this winter. Romulus was 3-11. Leading D/B was Hallie Knapp with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Also for the Scots, Kailey Yeoman scored 17 points with six steals and Kendall Parker had 14 points, six assists, six rebounds and seven steals. Mikayla Schoffner had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the BraveScots. For Romulus, Morgan Kisner scored nine points and Andrea Teed scored eight.

HAC 42, Marcus Whitman 18

The Wildcats failed to put up much of an offense against HAC, putting only 18 points on the board for their second loss to Harley in three days, this time in HAC's territory. The result put HAC at 13-2 and Whitman at 7-8. Anna Thomas led HAC with 14 points, nine assists and six steals. Also for HAC, Chloe Fowler had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Eliza Nicosia had eight points and 12 rebounds. Katie Bootes topped Whitman's list of scorers with nine points.

Feb. 8

Marcus Whitman 37, Romulus 27

Romulus had a rough week, losing three games in three days and sitting 3-12 after their fall to Whitman. Whitman, however, snapped back after two hard losses to HAC to take the win on Tuesday, balancing their record again as they sat 8-8. Lily Carrol led the Wildcats with 15 points and Aurora Woodworth scored 10. For Romulus, Andrea Teed scored 12 points.

Feb. 9

Penn Yan 70, Geneva 32

Penn Yan snapped their losing streak with authority, topping Geneva by 38 points and moving up to 9-7. With the loss, the Panthers continued to have one of the worst records in the Finger Lakes League, sitting last in the Finger Lakes East at 0-12, second only to the West's Naples, who sat at an also winless 0-14. PY's scoring was led by Jammie Decker with 24 points, with teammate Kaley Griffin close behind with 20 points. Rylie McGhan scored eight points for Geneva.

Dundee/Bradford 74, Romulus 26

The second meeting in a row by the BraveScots and the Warriors ended with Dundee/Bradford increasing the gap from the last game, this time on Romulus' home turf. For D/B, Hallie Knapp had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kendall Parker had 16 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds, Kailey Yeoman had 13 points and six assists and Jade Roussell had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Whitman 70, Naples 30

Whitman seized a lopsided win over Naples, more than doubling the Big Green's score to bring their record back to positive at 9-8. Lily Carrol scored 15 points for Whitman, while Natalie Cotroneo and Olivia Herod each added 14. Naples was led by Delaney Sauer, who scored 14 points, while Adiah Northrup scored 12. Naples remains scoreless this season with a record of 0-14.

Boys Basketball

Feb. 5

Penn Yan 82, Haverling 34

The Mustangs dominated the Rams, moving up to 9-7, while Haverling dropped to 7-9. Scoring was opened up by tying three-pointers around the minute and a half mark of the first period, though PY quickly asserted themselves, coming out firing to finish the first 29-14. Penn Yan outpaced the Rams straight through the second period, with PY's Brigham Hansen giving a top-notch performance. The second half of play saw the crowd erupt after a slam dunk from PY's Tanyon Dunning as the Mustangs continued to run away with the game, never giving Bath the chance to rally. Hansen led PY with 25 points, while Oliver Connelly's 3s were on point; Connelly dropping six long shots for a total of 18 points. Also for the Mustangs, Griffin Emerson scored 13 points and Carter Earl scored 10. Leading the Rams was AJ Brotz with 12 points. Penn Yan also won the Junior Varsity game against Haverling 59-39.

Penn Yan's Youth Basketball teams were in attendance for the game, lining up courtside for team introductions and the National Anthem and running drills and two freestyle scrimmages during halftime, which garnered audible "awwws" and big applause from the crowd.

Dundee/Bradford 86, South Seneca 51

The BraveScots soundly defeated South Seneca, improving to 12-4 this season. Logan Salvatore scored 49 points in the game, breaking the Dundee school record of 46 points previously held by John Ballard. Logan came close to the record earlier this year when he scored 45 in a game against Naples. Salvatore also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Logan Buchanan scored 17 points for Dundee/Bradford. The loss put S. Seneca at 2-14.

Mynderse 55, Marcus Whitman 43

After a loss to Mynderse Academy, Whitman was 5-11 and on the seventh game of a losing streak that has dogged the Wildcats since the beginning of January. Mynderse was 10-6. Troy Kabat led Mynderse with 26 points, while Ethan Hilimire scored 13. Connor Tomion was the top scorer for Whitman and the game with 27 points.

Feb. 7

Newark 60, Penn Yan 42

In a game originally scheduled for Feb. 3, the Reds took the win in Penn Yan, dropping the Mustangs to 9-8, while Newark rose to 11-6. The opening minutes of the game looked like it would be a tough fight between the teams, but Newark began showing an advantage about halfway through the first period and from there, PY was simply outshot, outrun and outmaneuvered, with the period ending 20-6. The game slowed pace in the second period, with both teams showing some fatigue, though Penn Yan was unable to make much progress before halftime. The Mustangs fought back a bit after the half, thanks in large part to the efforts of Ashtian Dunning and the third period ended 42-30, but PY was unable to put anymore points on the board in the fourth and by the last couple minutes of the game, the wind was noticeably gone from the sails of Penn Yan's players and home crowd as the clock ticked down to a Newark win. Isaiah Camp led the Reds with 19 points, while Brayden Steve brought in 10. Dunning was the top gun for PY with 14 points.

Feb. 8

Geneva 61, Penn Yan 49

A second loss in as many days saw Penn Yan fall to an even 9-9 for the winter. Similarly to their game the night before against Newark, PY had a tough opening against the Panthers, with the first period ending 17-2 and Geneva more than doubling the Mustangs' score by the half. Also similar to their previous game, Penn Yan was able to make up some room in the third period, but was unable to overcome their opponents, finding themselves behind at the final buzzer. Devin Thomas scored 25 points for Geneva, with teammate Immanual Townsend bringing in 14. For PY, Brigham Hansen had 14 points, Tanyon Dunning had 13 points and Griffin Emerson had 10 points.

Dundee/Bradford 62, Romulus 49

Dundee/Bradford took the win over Romulus, moving up to 13-4 and hitting their third three-game run of the season. Romulus was 11-6 with the loss. The BraveScots were led by a trio of Logans, with Logan Ayers scoring 24 points, Logan Salvatore scoring 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and Logan Buchanan scoring nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Nick Slavick assisted the Scots with six points and 13 rebounds. Romulus was led by Henry Morse with 20 points, while Mike Kaufman and Ben Jessop each scored nine. After the game, Dundee/Bradford was at the top of the Finger Lakes West.

Wayne 54, Marcus Whitman 40

Marcus Whitman hit eight losses in a row after their game against Wayne, dropping to 5-12. While very few of Whitman's losses this season have been blowouts, the Wildcats have consistently had trouble pulling in wins and find themselves tied with Waterloo for last place in the Finger Lakes East. The Eagles (11-6) were led by Mason Blankenberg with 29 points, while Whitman top shooter was Brody Royston with 16 points, with Nolan Lee close behind with 15 points.

Boys Bowling

Feb. 8

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

Penn Yan swept Waterloo, capping off the regular season with another league championship and their tenth-straight win where the Mustangs didn't give up a single point in the match. PY finished out the season with a 13-1 record, sitting comfortably at the top of the Finger Lakes East as they moved on to Sectionals. Tuesday's match ended with a final pinfall of 3226 to 2817. Cameron Bassage led the Mustangs with the match-high series of 732, which included games of 244, 254 and 234. Also for Penn Yan, Colin "Fluffy" Johnson had a high game of 265 in his 726 series, also bowling games of 221 and 240, Connor Anderson bowled games of 190, 246 and the match-high 287 in his 723 series, Trenton Samatulski had a high game of 208 and senior Zach Lewis bowled a high game of 150 in his last high school match. For the Indians, Garett Tuuri bowled the team-high game of 240 in his 596 series and Chris Hayden bowled a 586 series, including games of 211 and 219. The Mustangs now head to the Doubles/Singles Tournament for Sectionals on Feb. 19.

Girls Bowling

Feb. 8

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

The PY girls picked up their fourth sweep and fifth win a row to finish off the season, ending the Winter season with a 9-4 record. Final pinfall for the match was 2491 to 2009. Andy Kniffin led Penn Yan with a match-high series of 656 with games of 222, the match-high 237 and 197. Anella Tillman was close behind with games of 223, 234 and 186 in her 643 series. Also for the Mustangs, Julia Maldonado bowled a 478 series. For Waterloo, Sabrina Palmer paced the Indians with a high game of 218 in her 534 series, while Gabryella Templeton had a high game of 182 in her 457 series. The Lady Mustangs finished third in the Finger Lakes East, topped only by the highly competitive Newark Reds and Whitman Wildcats in the one and two spots, respectively. The girls' Sectional Singles/Doubles Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Indoor Track & Field

Feb. 5

Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships at RIT

Girls

Team scores: Williamson 102, Palmyra-Macedon 74, Wayne 49, Midlakes 44, Le Roy 36, Honeoye 31, Sodus 30, Red Jacket 30, Marion 25, Red Creek 21, Marcus Whitman 19, Clyde-Savannah 14, Waterloo 12, Bloomfield 12, Newark 10, East Rochester 8, Mynderse 4, Dundee/Bradford 3, North Rose-Wolcott 1, South Seneca/Romulus 1, Lyons 1

Marcus Whitman's Lana Burnett placed sixth in the 55 Dash (8.02), fifth in the Long Jump (14-10.25) and second in the Triple Jump (33-09.00), Taylor Bond placed eighth in the 1000 Run (3:33.97), Oliva Hill placed ninth in the 1500 Run (6:21.11) and Sierra Eddinger placed second in the 1500 Race Walk (9:49.36). Whitman finished in 11th place overall.

Dundee/Bradford's Adalyn Tham placed eighth in the 300 Dash (49.38), Madison Hughes placed sixth in the Long Jump (14-06.00), and Lily Hall placed fifth in the Triple Jump (31-07.25). Dundee/Bradford finished with three points at 18th overall.

Boys

Team scores: Newark 156, East Rochester 60, Wayne 41, Le Roy 39, Marcus Whitman 35, Williamson 30, Clyde-Savannah 24, Honeoye 23, Midlakes 19, Palmyra-Macedon 15, Marion 14, Mynderse 12, North Rose-Wolcott 10, Dundee/Bradford 8, Lyons 8, Red Creek 1, Sodus 1.

Marcus Whitman's Dawsen Christensen finished sixth in the 300 Dash (38.74), fourth in the Long Jump (19-11.50) and fifth in the Triple Jump (39-00.50), Tim Hansen finished third in the 1000 Run (2:55.29), third in the 1600 Run (5:08.03) and fourth in the 3200 Run (11:15.63), Austin Mangiarelli finished fourth in the Shot Put (37-10.75) and third in the Weight Throw (40-02.00). Whitman finished 5th place overall.

Dundee/Bradford's Camden Buchanan finished fifth in the Long Jump (19-06.00) and third in the Triple Jump (40-09.00). Dundee/Bradford finished 14th overall.

NOTE: Softball umpires still needed

The Four Lakes Women's Softball Umpires Association is looking for individuals interested in umpiring high school girls' fastpitch softball for the upcoming season. Training is provided with clinics beginning in March. If interested, please contact Dave Garvey at 315-536-0185 or Tom Marino at 315-719-2864 by March 1.