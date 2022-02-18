SPORTS ROUNDUP: PYA boys and DCS girls bowling league champions!

Rob Maeske

Bowling

Finger Lakes Coaches Tournament Feb. 15 & 16

Doubles/Singles (Boys & Girls)

The annual Finger Lakes Coaches Doubles and Singles Tournament was held at Roseland Bowl on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The event is the cap to the Winter bowling season, held between the last regular season matchups and the beginning of Sectionals, with the East and West divisions of the Finger Lakes League squaring off on separate days. On each tournament day, the divisions are further split into three sections (A, B and C) by season average. The event also serves as an awards ceremony and last hurrah for the bowling season.

The Penn Yan bowling teams had a great showing in the East Division's tourney on the 15th. In Section A, Andy Kniffin and Anella Tillman took second place in Girls Doubles, while Cam Bassage and Colin Johnson won the Boys Doubles. In Section C, Echo Rodgers and Ameina Samatulski took second place in the Girls Doubles and Jaxon Jensen took second place in Boys Singles. The PYA boys' team was once again crowned champs of the Finger Lakes East after a dominant 13-1 season this winter. Cameron Bassage was a triple crown winner, earning awards for League High Game, Series and Average.

The Dundee girls were named champions of the Finger Lakes League West Division. Cassie Morrissette won the triple crown with League High Game, Series and Average and Morrissette, Jaedyn Brewer, McKenna Miller and Abby Miller were all selected as First Team All-Stars. Morrissette, Brewer, Danica Hall and Ellie Grant all earned medals in the Doubles/Singles tourney.

Competitive Cheer

Feb. 15

The Penn Yan Varsity Cheer Squad placed third at the Finger Lakes League competition. Penn Yan's Modified Cheer Squad placed second.

Wrestling

Several wrestlers from the Dundee varsity wrestling team were recently named to the Finger Lakes West All-Star Team.

First Team: Connor Erick, Caden Hill, Hayden Erick, Kaden LaBar, and Travis Bailey

Connor Erick, Caden Hill, Hayden Erick, Kaden LaBar, and Travis Bailey Second Team: Alex Leonard, Logan Snyder, Shawn LaBar, and Riley Teeter

Alex Leonard, Logan Snyder, Shawn LaBar, and Riley Teeter Honorable Mention: Zach Chilson and Zach Grant

Boys Basketball

Feb. 10

Dundee/Bradford 87, Naples 59

The BraveScots won their fourth game in a row, hitting the longest winning streak so far in their 14-4 season. Logan Salvatore led Dundee/Bradford with 20 points, eight assists, 11 rebounds and 12 steals. Also for D/B, Michael End scored 18 points and five steals, Logan Ayers scored 17 points, six assists and five steals and Nick Slavick had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Max Ryan led Naples with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Lester scored 21 points and Dylan Bray scored nine points and 15 rebounds.

Feb. 11

Wayne 67, Penn Yan 55

Penn Yan fell to Wayne, marking the Mustangs' third loss in a row and dropping their record into the red at 9-10. Devon Forrest led the Eagles with 20 points, including four three-pointers with Mason Blankenberg scoring 14 points. Both Forrest and Blankenberg went 2/2 at the foul line. PY picked up 17 points from Oliver Connelly, whose three-point game has continued to be one of PY's biggest strengths. Connelly netted five from behind the line against the Eagles. Also for Penn Yan, Tanyon Dunning scored 15 points, going 3/4 in free throws. The win improved Wayne's record to 12-6.

Newark 60, Marcus Whitman 56

Whitman lost a close game against Newark, hitting their ninth-straight loss in the heart-breaking streak that has filled the second half of their season. After the game, Newark was 13-6, while Whitman was 5-13. Top shooters for Newark were Brayden Steve with 20 points and Isaiah Camp with 17 points. Brody Royston and Nolan Lee each scored 18 points for Whitman.

Feb. 12

Dundee/Bradford 62, South Seneca 41

Dundee/Bradford hit five in a row with a win against Seneca, moving up to 15-4. Michael End led the Scots in scoring with 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds, while Nick Slavick scored 10 points and David Semans got 11 rebounds.

Feb. 15

Pal-Mac 66, Penn Yan 45

Pal-Mac clinched the Finger Lakes East with a win against the Mustangs, who ended their season with a four-loss run to put their final record at 9-11 for the season. Pal-Mac was 13-6 with a single game left in their schedule. The Raiders outpaced the Mustangs from the beginning of play, with Pal-Mac looking like a well-oiled machine and putting together several flawless pass progressions that Penn Yan just couldn't keep up with, though the Mustangs' Oliver Connelly kept his team in the early game with his accurate three-point shots. Ian Goodness led the Red Raiders with 23 points, while Paul Goodness and Noah Brooks each scored 13. PY's top scorer was Griffin Emerson with 22 points, with Connelly adding 11.

It was Senior Night in Penn Yan, with the Mustangs honoring their Senior players before the game. PYA's seniors included Brigam Hansen, Jacob Morley Gilbert, Griffin Emerson, Alex Foster and Oliver Connelly. The Penn Yan Athletic Dept. also extended congratulations to Pal-Mac's seniors: Paul Goodness, Quinn Nolan, Damian Knaak, Brenden Moquin and Alex Wootton.

Marcus Whitman 58, Geneva 53

The Wildcats finally snapped their losing streak with a win against Geneva at home, improving to 6-13 for the Winter with just one game left in their season. Nolan Lee led Whitman with 18 points, while Brody Royston scored 16 points and Connor Tomion scored 14. Devin Thomas led the Panthers with 18 points.

Feb. 16

Midlakes 76, Dundee/Bradford 74

Midlakes took the win in a two-point upset against Dundee/Bradford that saw Midlakes improve to 12-8, while the Scots finished out their season at 15-5. For D/B, Logan Salvatore had 19 points, Nick Slavick had 15 and Camden Rosemier had 11. The BraveScots ended the regular season at the top of the Finger Lakes West standings as they headed toward Sectionals, but HAC and Bloomfield were in a tie for second, with just one more league loss than Dundee/Bradford.

Girls Basketball

Feb. 11

Dundee/Bradford 68, Naples 12

The BraveScots dished out another walloping in a season that has offered the Dundee/Bradford girls very little in the way of competition. This time it was Naples' head on the block as the Big Green took their second loss of the season to the dominant Scots. The game marked D/B's twelfth-straight win. Hallie Knapp paced the BraveScots with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Also for Dundee, Jade Roussell scored 12 points and Nikki Peterson got 10 points and 10 rebounds. Baleigh Monell hauled in 11 rebounds for the Scots. Adiah Northrop led Naples with seven points. The Scots were 18-1 with the win.

Penn Yan 27, Wayne 26

Penn Yan won by a single point against Wayne, improving to 10-7. Sidnee Burlee and Emily Pratt each scored eight points for Wayne. With the loss, Wayne was 7-12.

Feb. 12

Penn Yan 61, Newark 40

PYA went three in a row with a win against Newark, moving the Mustangs up to 11-7 for the season. Sierra Harrison led Penn Yan with 20 points, while Elle Harrison and Kaley Griffin each added 12 to the Mustangs' score. Jammie Decker had nine points and 14 rebounds for Penn Yan. For Newark, Isabel Robson scored 22 points. Newark was 7-11.

South Seneca 48, Marcus Whitman 45

South Seneca (8-11) took the win against visiting Whitman, knocking the Wildcats to 9-9. Chloe Scott led Seneca with 16 points, while Phalyn Covert added 10 and Ciera Babcock had 9. For Whitman, Natalie Cotroneo led her team by a long shot, scoring 19 points, with Sophie Snyder coming in as the next top scorer with eight points.

Feb. 14

Penn Yan 35, Mynderse 33

Penn Yan tied their longest win streak of the winter (four) after a narrow victory over Mynderse. Sisters Sierra and Elle Harrison each scored 11 points in the game, with Elle also adding six rebounds and seven steals. After the game, PY had just one matchup left in the regular season, going up against Pal-Mac, who sat neck and neck with the Mustangs in the Finger Lakes East standings.

Feb. 15

Dundee/Bradford 47, Marcus Whitman 42

Whitman offered Dundee/Bradford one of the BraveScots' closest games this season, coming within five points of the league-leading Scots. Dundee/Bradford still took the win in the end, however, moving up to 19-1 and extending their win streak to an impressive 13 games as they clinched the Finger Lakes West division with not a single league loss on the season. Kendall Parker led D/B with 13 points, while Hallie Knapp had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Kailey Yeoman had 10 points. Mikayla Schoffner got 13 rebounds for the Scots. On Whitman's side, Aurora Woodworth scored 12 points, Olivia Herod scored 11 points and Natalie Cotroneo scored eight. With two losses in a row to end their schedule, Whitman finished the season in the red at 9-10.

Feb. 16

Pal-Mac 43, Penn Yan 23

Penn Yan finished the regular season at 12-8 after a loss to Pal-Mac (11-9). Tatum Smyth and Marianna Hodgins had 12 points for the Red Raiders, with Hodgins also pulling in 11 rebounds. Top shooters for Penn Yan were Sierra Harrison with eight points and Elle Harrison with seven points. The Mustangs headed for Sectionals in the dead center of the Finger Lakes East standings, tied with Pal-Mac for league position.

Boys Bowling

Feb. 9

Romulus 5, Dundee/Bradford 0

Dundee/Bradford fell to Romulus, dropping the BraveScots' record to 3-6. Total pinfall for the match was 2224 to 1803. Top bowlers for Romulus included Ethan Wolverton, who had the match-high series of 512 (166, 176, 170), Cole Henderson, who bowled a high game of 178 in his 467 series and Brett Werner, who had the match-high game of 205 in his 459 series. D/B's top roller was Cameron Burke, with a high game of 178 in his 447 series.

Feb. 10

Dundee/Bradford 5, Honeoye 0

The BraveScots swept their latch match of the winter season, taking an automatic win against a four-man Honeoye squad. Total pinfall for the match was 1756 to 969. Cameron Burke led D/B with a 445 series and a high game of 169. Joe Nowicki had the top game of the night with a 175 in his 411 series. Dundee/Bradford finished out the Winter season with a 4-6 record overall. After the match, Dundee honored their senior players, including Brett Watkins, Joe Nowicki and Cameron Burke.

Marcus Whitman 4, Newark 1

The Whitman boys took down Newark in a close match that ended with a total pinfall of 2827 to 2796. MW's Tim Phillips had the match-high series of 708, which included games of 241, 220 and the match-high game of 247. Also for Whitman, Ely Mangiarelli bowled games of 215 and 213 in his 616 series, Isaiah Murphy bowled a high game of 229 in his 547 series and Austin King bowled a 202 in his 506 series. Grayson Cole had Newark's top series of 638, including games of 235 and 225, Xavier Smith bowled a team-high of 238 in his 575 series and Kevin Martinez bowled a 218 game. The win finished out the season for Whitman with a 10-5 overall record.

Girls Bowling

Feb. 9

Dundee/Bradford 5, Romulus 0

With Romulus restricted to just four players, Dundee/Bradford took the win by default in a match that ended with a total pinfall of 2025 to 1292. D/B's Cassie Morrissette led her team with the match-high series of 490 with a high game of 197, while McKenna Miller had the match-high game of 203 in her 483 series. Gi Gi Consolie had Romulus' highest game of 152. With the win, the BraveScots were 6-1.

Feb. 10

Dundee/Bradford 5, Honeoye 0

Facing a squad of just two players, Dundee/Bradford took their second automatic win in a row to finish out the regular season with a 7-1 record and clinch their fourth-straight Finger Lakes West title. McKenna Miller took the match-high game (197) and series (508) for the BraveScots. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Cassie Morrissette bowled a 489 series with games of 173 and 174 and Abby Miller bowled a 479 series with a high game of 187. Dundee honored their seniors after the match, including Abby Miller and Jaedyn Brewer.

Newark 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman was handed just their second loss of the season by Newark, who have been incredibly dominant with an undefeated record and just three games lost through the entirety of the Winter season. Newark's Rebecca Spry bowled games of 224, 225 and 201 to take the match-high series of 650, while Natalie Kent had the match-high game of 249 in her 642 series, which also included a game of 225. Also for Newark, Abbie Olmstead bowled a 202 game in her 526 series, Emily Lang bowled a 215 game and Savannah Smith bowled a 222 game. For Whitman, Mikayla Baker bowled a 553 series with high games of 189 and 204, Kennedy Smith had a high game of 193 in her 527 series and Makayla Armison bowled a 194 game in her 524 series. Whitman heads into Sectionals with a 13-2 record for the regular season.