Milton to All-Conference Team; Billings is Sportsman of the Year

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College men’s basketball junior Devin Milton (Opelousas, La.) has been voted Second Team All-Empire 8 Conference by the league’s coaches.

It was the first all-conference selection for Milton and the first Empire 8 selection for the Wolves in program history.

Also announced Thursday, DJ Billings (Rochester) repeated as Keuka’s representative for Sportsman of the Year.

Devin Milton had a career year to lead the Green and Gold. The junior averaged 16.9 points per game, totaling 388 on the season. He entered with 35 career threes over his first two years and drained 42 this year for the Wolves. Milton also ranked second on the team with 95 rebounds, 37 steals, and 14 blocks.

Milton’s play jumped when the Wolves reached the Empire 8 portion of their schedule. The junior averaged 18.7 points per game in Keuka’s 15 conference games, ranking second in the E8 in conference scoring. He scored 20 or more points in 10 of the 15 conference games, including a career-high 30 in Keuka’s victory over Houghton College.

DJ Billings was a team leader for the Wolves. The senior played in every game for Keuka, averaging over 21 minutes per game. Billings averaged 5.5 points per game while averaging a three a game as well. The senior surpassed the 50 three-pointer mark for his career during the 2021-22 season.

“DJ is everything that we want our program to represent,” said Head Coach Jake Scott. “He is committed, hard-working, positive, and loyal. He has set a great example for our younger players in the program moving forward. DJ is someone we are really going to miss and we are extremely proud of him for receiving this recognition."

Billings was one of nine from the conference honored. From the conference's release, "The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that 'Competing with Honor and Integrity' is an essential component of a student-athlete's experience in conjunction with an institution's educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportsmen."