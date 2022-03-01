SPORTS ROUNDUP Petersen is #5 wrestler in New York!

Rob Maeske

Wrestling

Feb. 25-26 NYSPHSAA Championships at MVP Arena, Albany

Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan wrestler Mason Petersen earned his place as the #5 high school heavyweight wrestler in the state, battling through the state championships over the weekend.

In the first day of competition (Friday), Petersen defeated Marathon's Logan Jamison, but fell to Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge by pin (1:57). In the consolation rounds, Petersen won his matches against Holland Patent's Andrew Morris (5-2 decision) and Christian Solano of Eagle Academy Bronx-PSAL (3-2 decision), but fell to Connor Bushey of Beekmantown in a 3-2 decision. Petersen won his final match of the tournament with a 2-1 decision over Charles Larose of Newfane to take the 5th place spot.

Competitive Cheer

Feb. 26

The Penn Yan Cheer Squad had their last competition of the year on Saturday in the Sectional Championships. Though PYA failed to place at Sectionals, with Haverling winning the Division 2 small school competition, the Mustangs had a great year and are already raring to go for next season.

Boys Basketball

Feb. 22

#9 Marcus Whitman 63, #8 Sodus 38

Whitman crushed it in the first round of the Class C1 tourney, defeating the higher-seeded Sodus to move on. Connor Tomion paced Whitman's efforts with 25 points, seven steals and six rebounds, while Brody Royston had 12 points, 10 assists and eight steals. Heading to Round 2, Whitman will take on the #1 seed Rochester Academy on the 25th at C.G. Finney High School.

Feb. 25

#3 Dundee/Bradford 59, #8 HAC 54

In the second round of the Class C3 bracket, the BraveScots beat HAC at home in a close matchup. Ryan McTamney led the D/B with 24 points, while Michael End scored 12 and Logan Salvatore brought in nine points for the Scots. With their 15-5 record during the regular season, the BraveScots finished the Winter season as Finger Lakes West champs. Dundee/Bradford's next matchup will be against Caledonia-Mumford in Newark on Feb. 28. Cal-Mum also finished the season with a 15-5 record and captured the #2 seed in the Class C3 bracket, defeating #7 Red Creek in their first match of the tournament.

#1 Rochester Academy 65, #9 Marcus Whitman 54

Though they put up a valiant effort, the Wildcats lost to Rochester Academy CHarter School, who went undefeated at 17-0 through the Winter season and entered the Class C1 tourney as the #1 seed. Whitman ends their season with a 7-15 record overall, going 6-14 in the regular season.

Feb. 26

#4 Wellsville 65, #5 Penn Yan 53

The Mustangs' season is over after a loss against Wellsville in the quarterfinal round of the Class B2 Sectional Tournament. Penn Yan ended the Winter season with a 9-11 record, defeating Early College with a decisive victory in the first round of Sectionals to end the season with a final record of 10-12 overall. With the win, Wellsville will now move on to face the #1-seeded Dansville on March 2 to see who moves on to the final match. With the end of the 2021-2022 season, Penn Yan will be losing some of its sharpest weapons in seniors Brigham Hansen, Griffin Emerson and Oliver Connelly, who have all been integral parts of PY's game this year. However, the Mustangs still have another year with four of their other strongest players (should they return), including Carter Earl, Carson Nagpaul and Ashtian and Tanyon Dunning, giving them plenty of potential next season.

Feb. 28

#2 Caledonia-Mumford 82, #3 Dundee/Bradford 67

The Dundee/Bradford BraveScots were defeated in the semifinal round of the Class C3 Sectional tournament, losing out to Cal-Mum in Newark on Monday night. The Scots finished up the season with an overall record of 16-6. Dundee/Bradford has one of the oldest rosters in their league, with about half the team and most of their starters in the senior class and the remainder of the team made up of juniors. While the Scots certainly have some talent lined up for next year from their junior players, including Nick Slavick and Ryan McTamney, who led Dundee's efforts in their first Sectional game this year, exactly who will take the spots of the outgoing seniors remains to be seen. Cal-Mum, who's season sits at 17-5, will now move on to face York for the C3 title after York's upset win over the tourney's #1 seed, Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School. The final match in the C3 bracket will be played in Dansville on March 4th.

Girls Basketball

Feb. 25

#5 Penn Yan 42, #4 Mynderse 37

The Lady Mustangs topped Mynderse in the quarterfinals of the Class B2 Sectional bracket, winning by just five points in a hard-fought game. Sierra Harrison led PY with 16 points and Jammie Decker scored eight while hauling in 15 rebounds. Kaley Griffin had seven points, three assists and four rebounds for the Mustangs. Penn Yan's next match is against the #1 seed in the tourney, Midlakes, who finished the regular season at 15-5. The B2 semifinal match will take place on Feb. 28 at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.

Feb. 26

#1 Dundee/Bradford 62, #8 Red Jacket 16

After getting a bye in the first round of Sectionals due to taking the #1 seed in the C3 bracket, Dundee/Bradford absolutely demolished the Red Jacket Indians in a game that was no surprise to anyone who's watched the BraveScots this year. For D/B, Kendall Parker and Hallie Knapp each scored 16 points in the game, with Parker also getting five assists and eight steals and Knapp grabbing nine rebounds and five steals, while Kailey Yeoman scored 10 points and snagged five steals of her own. The Scots now move on to face Keshequa (#5 seed) in the C3 semifinals. Keshequa finished the regular season at 15-5. The two teams will face off at Canandaigua High School on March 1.

Feb. 28

#1 Midlakes 47, #5 Penn Yan 45

The Mustangs are out of the Class B3 tournament after a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to Midlakes, who entered the tournament as the #1 seed. The semifinal match, played at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, was an intense neck-and-neck battle between the two teams, with the score 28-28 going into the half. The teams continued to fight back and forth through the second half of play, but it was a buzzer-beating shot from Midlakes' Callie Walker that ultimately decided the match, robbing the Mustangs of the chance to fight into OT. Walker also hauled in eight rebounds, while Grace Murphy helped Midlakes with another 11 boards. PY senior Jammie Decker led the Mustangs' efforts, scoring 14 points in the game. Midlakes now advances to the finals against the #3 seed, Wellsville, who defeated Livonia (#2) earlier that night.

With the end of the season, Penn Yan is losing just five seniors to graduation out of a 14 player roster. However, three of those seniors, Jammie Decker and sisters Sierra and Elle Harrison, have been consistent leaders for the Mustangs this season and their absence will certainly be felt next year as Penn Yan will be noticeably short of veteran players in the coming season. With a young team filled with second-year players and a fresh crop of rookies, PY will certainly be an interesting team to watch in the future.

Mar. 1

#1 Dundee/Bradford 46, #5 Keshequa 39

Keshequa put up a good fight, but it wasn't enough to overcome the BraveScots. With yet another notch on their belt, Dundee/Bradford are headed to the Class C3 Finals to battle for the title. The Scots will be up against York, who entered the C3 tourney right behind D/B in the #2 seed and currently have a record of 19-3. Kendall Parker was an absolute standout for Dundee/Bradford, leading her team with 19 points. Also for the BraveScots, Hallie Knapp scored nine points and Kailey Yeoman brought in eight. For Keshequa, Libby Benner was the top-scorer of the game with 25 points and five steals, while teammate Ava Thayer added six points and four rebounds. The final game of the C3 tournament will be played Saturday, March 5 at Rushfield-Henrietta High School, 11 a.m.

