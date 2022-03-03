Dundee/Bradford BraveScots defeat Keshequa

Rob Maeske
BraveScots # 2 Kendall Parker takes the ball in for a lay-up after she is able to get a fast break.

March 1

#1 Dundee/Bradford 46, #5 Keshequa 39

BraveScots # Nikki Peterson get body picked by Keshequa’s # 23 Libby Benner and # 21 Aurora Sabins causing her to go down.

Keshequa put up a good fight, but it wasn't enough to overcome the BraveScots. With yet another notch on their belt, Dundee/Bradford are headed to the Class C3 Finals to battle for the title. The Scots will be up against York, who entered the C3 tourney right behind D/B in the #2 seed and currently have a record of 19-3. Kendall Parker was an absolute standout for Dundee/Bradford, leading her team with 19 points. Also for the BraveScots, Hallie Knapp scored nine points and Kailey Yeoman brought in eight. For Keshequa, Libby Benner was the top-scorer of the game with 25 points and five steals, while teammate Ava Thayer added six points and four rebounds. The final game of the C3 tournament will be played Saturday, March 5 at Rushfield-Henrietta High School, 11 a.m.

BraveScots # 12 Kailey Yeoman steals the ball from Keshequa and fast breaks back up the court and looks to make a clean lay-up.
BraveScots # 2 Kendall Parker is able to steal the ball from Keshequa’s # 12 Kelsey Davis and now dribbles waiting for the rest of her team to get back to their net.
BraveScots # 21 Hallie Knapp at the foul line at .35 seconds left in the game.
BraveScots # 4 Nikki Peterson guards Keshequa’s # 23 Libby Benner.
DCSVGbb6238 BraveScots # 12 Kailey Yeoman get tripped up as Keshequa’s # 12 Kelsey Davis cuts her off to steal the ball.
BraveScots # 2 Kendall Parker drives past Keshequa’s 14 Anna Linde on her way up for a lay-up.
Keshequa’s # 23 Libby Benner tips up Bravescots # 4 Nikki Peterson causing her to lose her control on the ball.
BraveScots # 2 Kendall Parker brings the ball back towards her basket.
BraveScots # 2 Kendall Parker and Keshequa’s # 12 Kelsey Davis and # 14 Anna Linde get their feet tangled up causing Kendal to go to the floor.
BraveScots senior #21 Hallie Knapp shoots a short jumper.
BraveScots # 4 Nikki Peterson shoots the second of her two foul shots bringing the score to 34-33 putting the BraveScots in the lead for the first time in the game.