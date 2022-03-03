Dundee/Bradford BraveScots defeat Keshequa

Rob Maeske

March 1

#1 Dundee/Bradford 46, #5 Keshequa 39

Keshequa put up a good fight, but it wasn't enough to overcome the BraveScots. With yet another notch on their belt, Dundee/Bradford are headed to the Class C3 Finals to battle for the title. The Scots will be up against York, who entered the C3 tourney right behind D/B in the #2 seed and currently have a record of 19-3. Kendall Parker was an absolute standout for Dundee/Bradford, leading her team with 19 points. Also for the BraveScots, Hallie Knapp scored nine points and Kailey Yeoman brought in eight. For Keshequa, Libby Benner was the top-scorer of the game with 25 points and five steals, while teammate Ava Thayer added six points and four rebounds. The final game of the C3 tournament will be played Saturday, March 5 at Rushfield-Henrietta High School, 11 a.m.