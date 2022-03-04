PYA Girls Bowling Section V Champs! All-Star Teams announced

Rob Maeske

Girls take Section V Bowling Championship, giving Penn Yan Academy a double-crown victory with earlier boys trophy.

Penn Yan's Johnson named Boys Coach of the Year

Dundee/Bradford's Eddinger named Girls Coach of the Year

Girls Bowling

Mar. 2

Section V Girls Championships at ABC Gates Bowl

Section V finally got their girls' Section Tournament in after it was postponed from its original date of Feb. 20 due to weather. Penn Yan won the Class D tournament, earning the title of Section V Class D Champions for the 2021-2022 season. Just like the PY boys, who won their Class D tourney on Feb. 19, the girls were escorted home by the Penn Yan Fire Department to ring the victory bell outside Penn Yan Academy.

Newark, who topped Class C, had the top score across all classes with a combined score of 5,842, while Greece Arcadia, the winner of Class B, took second place with a score of 5,405. The schools next were to represent Section V in the State Qualifiers, with Greece Arcadia going for Division I (large schools) and Newark going for Division II (small schools).

Greece Arcadia's Haley Grabowski had the top individual score across all classes, bowling a total pinfall of 1,345 for the tournament. As determined by the top individual scores of the day, Grabowski earned the top spot in the 2022 Section V All-Tournament Team, followed by Elizabeth Anderson (Greece Arcadia), Andy Kniffin (Penn Yan), Abbie Olmstead (Newark) and Natalie Kent (Newark).

Winning teams by class included Fairport (Class A), Greece Arcadia (Class B), Newark (Class C) and Penn Yan (Class D). It was PYA's second year in Class D, moving from Class C after the 2019-2020 season, where they took second place behind Newark. Last season, Marcus Whitman defended their title in Class D, with Penn Yan coming in second and Dundee coming in third.

In Class D this season, where local schools Penn Yan, Dundee/Bradford and Marcus Whitman all competed, Penn Yan's Andy Kniffin took the tourney's high series (1,291) and high game (256), repeating her accomplishments from the 2020-2021 season. PY's Anella Tillman had the second-highest series (1,203) and second-highest game (236) in Class D. Kennedy Smith of Marcus Whitman had Class D's third-highest series of 1,103. Dundee/Bradford's top individual series came from Cassie Morrissette, who took 8th place overall with a total pinfall of 1,008.

In Section V's Top 25 season averages, Grabowski (Greece Arcadia) took first place, while Natalie Kent (Newark) took second. Local players in Section V's Top 25 included Andy Kniffin (Penn Yan) in seventh place, Anella Tillman (Penn Yan) in 12th place and Kennedy Smith (Whitman) in 24th place.

Bowling All-Star Teams

With both boys and girls bowling Sectionals completed, the Finger Lakes League named its All-Star Teams for the 2021-2022 season.

Finger Lakes East:

First Team: Cameron Bassage (Penn Yan), Everett Cole (Newark), Tim Phillips (Marcus Whitman), Connor Anderson (Penn Yan), Colin Johnson (Penn Yan), Trenton Samatulski (Penn Yan), Grayson Cole (Newark), Natalie Kent (Newark), Rebecca Spry (Newark), Andy Kniffin (Penn Yan), Anella Tillman (Penn Yan), Emily Lang (Newark), Annie Olmstead (Newark)

Second Team: Garett Tuuri (Waterloo), Chris Hayden (Waterloo), Dutcher Samatulski (Penn Yan), Austin King (Whitman), Isaiah Murphy (Whitman), Leah Burke (Wayne), Sabrina Palmer (Waterloo), Kennedy Smith (Whitman), Zoelle Payne (Whitman), Kendall Davis (Whitman)

Honorable Mention: Ely Mangiarelli (Whitman), Hayden Tellier (Newark), Kevin Martinez (Newark), Xavier Smith (Newark), Logan Miller (Penn Yan), Evan Phillips (Wayne), Nick Stuck (Waterloo), Kyle Brown (Waterloo), Bryant Santiago (Geneva), Mackenzie Thomas (Wayne), Makayla Armison (Whitman), Sienna Hasseler (Newark), Hannah Kinslow (Newark), Julia Maldonado (Penn Yan), Gabryella Templeton (Waterloo), Elyssa Bigler (Wayne), Sara Scalise (Geneva)

Girls Coach of the Year: Mark Rowe (Newark)

Boys Coach of the Year: Mindy Johnson (Penn Yan)

Finger Lakes West:

First Team: Ethan Wolverton (Romulus), Alex VanCamp (Romulus), Brett Werner (Romulus), Gavin Mateo (Midlakes), Nate Miller (Midlakes), Evan Quade (Midlakes), Cassie Morrissette (Dundee/Bradford), Lydia Tutty (Bloomfield), Jaedyn Brewer (Dundee/Bradford), McKenna Miller (Dundee/Bradford), Abby Miller (Dundee/Bradford)

Second Team: Jeremy Myhill (Midlakes), Cole Henderson (Romulus), Holden Lester (Bloomfield), Camerson Burke (Dundee/Bradford), Garett Lester (Bloomfield), Joe Wyman (Bloomfield), Alivia Miller (Midlakes), Emma Monagle (Midlakes), Gigi Consolie (Romulus), Kati Casciani (Bloomfield), Emileigh Cardin (Midlakes)

Honorable Mention: Evan Rischpater (Naples), Joe Nowicki (Dundee/Bradford), Skylar Boser (Naples), Christopher Behen (Midlakes), Ethan Briggs (Bloomfield), Noah Fox (Romulus), Mary Briggs (Bloomfield), Nichole Rutherford (Bloomfield), Samantha Lewis (Midlakes), Amanda Durkee (Midlakes), Olivia White (Bloomfield), Maeghan Mahoney (Midlakes)

Girls Coach of the Year: Courtney Eddinger (Dundee/Bradford)

Boys Coach of the Year: Ralph Walborn (Romulus)

With the big win at Sectionals, the Penn Yan boys team earned themselves a spot as the Section V Division II (small school) representative in the State Tournament. PYA dominated both the Finger Lakes East during the regular season and the Section V Championships Feb. 19. The State Championships are scheduled for March 11-13 at AMF Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.