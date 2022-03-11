SPORTS ROUNDUP: Basketball: DCS girls fall in sectionals, PYMS girls undefeated

Rob Maeske

Girls Basketball

March 5 Sectional Finals

#2 York 42, #1 Dundee/Bradford 35

Dundee/Bradford were defeated by York in the final round of the Section V Class C3 tournament. The loss ended a 15-game winning streak for the BraveScots, who led the Finger Lakes League in wins this year and cruised through Sectionals right up unti their defeat to York. York entered the tournament as the #2 seed and finished the tournament with an overall record of 20-3.

Dundee/Bradford kept the game close throughout, but the Knights took the lead early in the game and never let it go, securing the C3 title for the second year in a row. Katelyn Curry led York with 15 points and 13 rebounds. With the win, York moved on to face Pavilion in the Far West Sub-Regional. The York boys team also took the title in their tournament.

Dundee Coach Michael Strait said after the game, "So I will start by saying that this has easily been one of the most enjoyable seasons I've ever had as a coach in any sport. The hard work and dedication that all of the girls show during the off-season, in practice, and during tough moments in games is evident. They are easily one the grittiest and toughest (mentally and physically) group of athletes I've ever coached. This was true to the end, almost coming back from 16 points down at halftime of sectional finals."

Speaking of the team's season, Strait added, "I couldn't be more proud. A 21-2 season always looks great from the outside, but knowing from the inside what the girls put into it, it's very well deserved. To the seniors, Hallie, Savannah, Jade, Nikki, and Baleigh, thank you for helping to set a standard for years to come. We have so much good talent returning, including two first team all-leaguers, that we should be very good for at least the next few years. It's exciting to see how the Dundee/Bradford girls program will continue to grow and thrive."

With girls varsity Sectionals concluded, the following teams earned Section V titles for the 2021-2022 season:

Class AA - Bishop Kearney

Class A - Pittsford-Mendon

Class B1 - Waterloo

Class B2 - Midlakes

Class C1 - East Rochester

Class C2 - Pavilion

Class C3 - York

Class D1 - Batavia Notre Dame

Class D2 - Andover/Whitesville

Girls Modified Basketball

The Penn Yan Middle School girls modified basketball team went completely undefeated this winter, finishing out their season with a 14-0 record. The team, which is made up of 7th and 8th graders, was coached by Deb Curbeau, the Penn Yan Middle School's phys-ed teacher, and her daughter Jenna Curbeau, a 2020 Penn Yan Academy graduate and former varsity basketball star for the school. Deb Curbeau has been coaching basketball for 30 years, though it was daughter Jenna's first year coaching the middle school team.

"The girls really played with heart, teamwork and perseverance and I know the fans were happy to watch every single one of them grow over the past months," said Amber Simpson-Piece, mother of modified player Mady Pierce. "They couldn't have done it without the amazing coaches they were blessed to have."