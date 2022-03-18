SPORTS ROUNDUP: State Bowling Championship, Basketball All-Stars

Rob Maeske

Bowling

March 11-13 NYSPHSAA Bowling Championships

AMF Strike 'N Spare Lanes, Syracuse

Following the Sectional tournament, the state high school bowling championships were held March 11-13 in Syracuse, bringing in the best young bowlers from across New York state, including several of our local student athletes. The Penn Yan boys team earned their way into the State tourney after securing the Class D title in Section V, while PYA's Andy Kniffin earned a spot on the Section V composite team.

The PYA boys came in sixth overall in the tournament, finishing with a total pinfall of 5348 after six games, with Cameron Bassage bowling Penn Yan's highest series of 1,162 (13th overall) and Colin Johnson bowling the Mustangs' highest single game of 236 (15th overall). Maryvale won the boys' tournament with a pinfall of 6,325. Peru came in second with a pinfall of 5,875 and New Hartford took third with 5,859 total pins.

The Section V girls' composite team, which included PYA's Andy Kniffin, came in second overall with a total pinfall of 6,168. The team also included Haley Grabowski (Greece Arcadia), Abby Unson (Gates-Chili), Mackenzie Smolink (Fairport), Samantha Czerw (Spencerport) and Isabella Ferraro (Hilton). Grabowski led the team, taking the third highest series of the composite tourney (1,330) and the fifth highest game (267). Smolink had the second highest game overall with a 279. Kniffin finished with a 1,147 series and high game of 227. Andy Kniffin also took home the tourney's Sportsmanship Award. Winning the composite tournament was Section III with a total pinfall of 6,244, while Section II took third place with a pinfall of 6,137.

Basketball

March 13 Wayne-Finger Lakes Exceptional Senior All-Star Game

Waterloo

The WFL Exceptional Senior basketball game was held on Sunday, March 13 at Waterloo High School. The game acts as an All-Star game for the Wayne-Finger Lakes region and is the final hurrah for the season, capping off the high school careers of participating student athletes. There are two games played during the event, one for boys and one for girls, with players being split into either the "Red" team or "Blue" team based on school.

Several local athletes participated in the 2022 game. For the boys, Griffin Emerson represented Penn Yan on Team Blue, while Team Red included Marcus Whitman's Connor Tomion and Dundee/Bradford's Michael End. For the girls' game, Team Blue was flush with local athletes including four players from Penn Yan and two from Dundee/Bradford. The Penn Yan players were Sierra Harrison, Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison and Jammie Decker, while Nikki Peterson and Jade Roussell represented Dundee/Bradford.

The All-Star game also enlists local cheerleaders, with X and Y representing Penn Yan's cheer squad.