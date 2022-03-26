41st Annual Lions Club Youth Wrestling Tournament

Rob Maeske

Mar. 20 at Penn Yan Academy

The 41st annual Penn Yan/Lions Club Youth Wrestling Tournament was held on March 20 at Penn Yan Academy, bringing in young wrestlers from the area for a co-ed round-robin style tournament in both team and individual formats. The tournament was open to wrestlers aged 14 and younger who had no experience on either a JV or Varsity team.

Wrestlers from a wide area of schools participated, with schools such as Penn Yan, Marcus Whitman, Hornell, Pal-Mac, Watkins Glen, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Canandaigua and Midlakes represented, as well as non-school teams and individuals.

The tournament was held in a round-robin style, with five mats open to several groups split up by age. This year, 47 different teams participated, which is the highest in the history of the tournament with 210 young wrestlers competing.

Though in previous years, the Lions Club had put on the tournament, the Penn Yan wrestling program had taken the reins this year, partnered with the Lions Club. Penn Yan Pee Wee Wrestling head coach RJ Drew facilitated the event. Sponsors for the event included main sponsor Holbrook Heating, Inc., who provided the tournament trophies and medals, as well as Greenidge Generation, the Yates County C.O.P.S. Union and Polmanteer Auto Service Center.

Individual results were not available after the tournament, but in the team competition, Brawler Elite Wrestling finished first, Hornell finished second, and Penn Yan finished third.