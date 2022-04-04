NYSPHSAA Announces Winter 2022 Scholar-Athletes

Rob Maeske

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently announced its winter 2022 Scholar-Athlete teams and how many individuals per team made the cut. This is the 30th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan Inc.

This winter, NYSPHSAA recognized 2,881 Scholar-Athlete teams. To qualify as a Scholar-Athlete team, the team’s grade point average (GPA) for 75% of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90.00. Additionally, 33,583 individuals earned an individual GPA of 90 or above for the marking period. A total of 610 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program.

“The Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals honored for their work in the classroom this winter deserve our praise,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “The young men and women who balance schoolwork and athletics and receive this recognition are some of the most dedicated student-athletes we have here in New York State.”

Penn Yan Academy

Penn Yan earned Scholar-Athlete recognition from:

Boys Basketball (four students)

Girls Basketball (seven)

Girls Bowling (two)

Wrestling (eight).

Additionally, the Boys Bowling team and Competitive Cheer squad had five students each who earned individual honors.

Marcus Whitman High School

The following teams received Scholar-Athlete honors for Marcus Whitman: