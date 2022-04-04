Spencer Brown named Empire 8 Pitcher of the Week

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College junior Spencer Brown had a fantastic start to his season and for his efforts was named the Empire 8 Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

The performance for Brown started a week before as he made his first start of the season on the mound against Knox College. The junior pitched all nine innings for the Wolves, allowing just seven hits and two runs in the victory. Brown set the Keuka College single-game record by striking out 14 batters against Knox, besting the previous high of 12. He also was just the tenth pitcher in program history to pitch nine or more innings.

Brown returned to the mound on Keuka’s final gameday in Florida, starting against Colby College on Friday. He remained dominant for Keuka. Brown struck out nine batters without allowing a walk. He allowed just one run in 6.1 innings. He would finish, however, with a no-decision as Keuka lost in 10 innings.

In the Empire 8, Brown at press time ranked second with a 1.76 earned run average and leads the conference with 23 strikeouts while not ranking in the top ten in innings pitched. He was one of two pitchers in the league to throw nine innings in a game this season and his 14-strikeout performance tops the conference through the opening weeks.

The Keuka College baseball team will open their New York schedule this week. The Wolves will play at Medaille College on Thursday, March 31. The Green and Gold will then being their conference schedule with a doubleheader at Elmira College on Saturday and home against the Soaring Eagles on Sunday.