SPORTS ROUNDUP: Spring season openers

Girls Lacrosse

Mar. 30

Greece Storm 16, Marcus Whitman 5

Marcus Whitman started their season early with a non-league match against Greece Storm in Canandaigua that ended in a lopsided loss for the Wildcats. Olivia Herod scored two goals for Whitman, with Myleigh Pendleton, Colleen Martin and Helen Snyder each scoring one. Alissa Gorton made six saves for Whitman.

Mar. 31

Mynderse-Romulus 16, Marcus Whitman 7

The day after getting pummeled by Greece Storm, Marcus Whitman took another loss, this time against Mynderse-Romulus. It was a non-league contest held at FLCC. Helen Snyder and Olivia Herod each had two goals for the Wildcats, while Hannah Parsons and Alissa Gorton each made one save in the net.

Apr. 4

Marcus Whitman 10, Newark 9

After two tough non-league losses in March, Whitman was able to put a win on their spring record with a very tight victory over Newark. Whitman led 5-4 after the battle in the first half and while both teams fought hard in the second, scoring five goals a piece, Newark wasn't able to get the tying score. Olivia Herod paced Whitman with four goals and two assists, while Catherine Bootes had two goals and one assist. For Newark, Stella Del Papa scored five goals and an assist. In the nets, Alissa Gorton had five saves for Whitman and Victoria Ward made just one for Newark. With the win, Whitman was 1-2.

Apr. 6

Waterloo 8, Penn Yan 7

The Lady Mustangs fell to Waterloo after a hard-fought and exciting game. PY outpaced the Indians 5-4 in the first half, but Waterloo pulled ahead after halftime, scoring four goals to PY's two. Esabella Bourne led Waterloo with three goals and an assist, while Maci Mueller, Marissa Russell and Tabitha Winter all scored one, with Mueller adding two assists. Avery Castner had three goals and an assist for Penn Yan, with Bailey Cooper, Kaley Griffin, Jammie Decker and Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger all adding a point. Dana Jolly had six saves for Waterloo, while Hannah Parsons had six for Penn Yan.

Boys Lacrosse

Apr. 2

Marcus Whitman 19, Watkins Glen 0

Whitman's season-opener was an incredibly dominant non-leaguer against Watkins Glen that saw the Wildcats net 12 goals in the first half alone. Connor Gorton led MW with five goals and three assists, Brody Royston had three goals and two assists and Klye Murphy put four in the net. Blake Dunton spent the entire game in net for Whitman, making one save in 48 minutes.

Apr. 5

Wayne 12, Marcus Whitman 5

Whitman fell to 1-1 after a hard loss to the Wayne Eagles, who sit at 2-0 as they start their season. Whitman led 3-2 going into the half, but the Eagles soared in the third and fourth periods, scoring six goals in the third and four in the fourth. PJ Ostrowski led Wayne with five goals and Alex Garrow scored three. Tariku Blueye scored two goals for Whitman and Connor Gorton had one goal and two assists, while Connor Tomion and Rylan Weissinger scored Whitman's remaining two. Wayne's goaltending duties were split between Logan DuVall-Swartzenberg, who allowed three goals, and Dylan Coene, who allowed two. Blake Dunton had 17 saves for Whitman.

Baseball

Apr. 4

Penn Yan 8, Bloomfield 7

The Mustangs opened their season with an exciting 8-7 win at home over Bloomfield. Offensively the Mustangs were led by sophomore Liam Chapman, who went 1-2 at the plate with a three run homer. Senior Tyler Bouchard had two RBIs and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th. Reed Bouchard also had a good day at the plate with two doubles and one run scored. PY's offense was capped by seniors Alex Foster and Liam Griffiths, who had a hit a piece. PY's pitching roster included starter Brady Emerson, Brigham Hansen, Reed Bouchard, Derek Allison and Alex Foster who got the win for the Mustangs.

Apr. 5

Penn Yan 6, Mynderse 4

Penn Yan improved to 2-0, winning their second game of the season in a close match against Mynderse. Brady Bouchard was the winning pitcher with eight hits and one BB. The Mustangs drew 12 walks and three HBPs. Liam Chapman, Alex Foster and Reed Bouchard had hits for PY.

Apr. 6

Honeoye 7, Dundee/Bradford 4

The BraveScots lost their season-opener to Honeoye, while the Bulldogs improved to 1-1. John Gawel went 2-3 with a two-run HR for Honeoye, while Evan Cuba, Charlie Farrell and Billy Covey each got hits. Logan Ayers led Dundee/Bradford with two runs.

Softball

Apr. 5

Penn Yan 4, Mynderse 2

The Mustangs first game ended in success, with PY doubling Mynderse's score. Gianna Ficcaglia had 11 hits and a triple for Penn Yan. For Mynderse, Morgan O'Brien had eight hits.

Apr. 6

Dundee/Bradford 7, Honeoye 4

Dundee/Bradford came out on top over Honeoye in the season-opening game for both teams. Shoffner and Sutryk both went 2-3 at the plate for Dundee/Bradford. On Honeoye's side, Olivia Dibble went 3-3, while Alexa Colon went 3-4.

Red Jacket 15, Marcus Whitman 3

Whitman fell to Red Jacket in their season-opener, starting the season off with a heavy loss. The win put Red Jacket at 1-1 after they lost their first game this season in a 10-7 loss to WayCo.

Boys Tennis

Apr. 4

Penn Yan 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2

Penn Yan won their first match of the season, taking all their singles matches, but falling short in doubles. Landon Spears, Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler all won their singles matches for PY. In doubles, victory went to NRW's teams of Crane/DeRoo and Collins/Smith.

Apr. 5

HAC 5, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs lost every game to visiting Harley-Allendale-Columbia, dropping to 1-1 this spring. HAC is 2-0 and has yet to lose a game in either of their first two matches.

Naples 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Whitman failed to capture a single game in their season-opening match against Naples. Matthew Lincoln, Austin Chapman and Wes Mullen all took singles victories for Naples, who started the spring season off with a dominant win.