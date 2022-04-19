High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Girls Lacrosse

Apr. 8

Homer 6, Penn Yan 14

The Mustangs lost to Homer in a non-league game, putting them at 0-2 so far this season. For Penn Yan, Bailey Cooper and Kaley Griffin each had two goals, while Avery Castner and Corinne Barden each had one goal and one assist.

Marcus Whitman 13, Bishop Kearney 10

Whitman won out over Bishop Kearney in a close matchup. The score was tied at 5-5 going into halftime, but Whitman pulled ahead in the second half, taking the win. Whitman is now 2-2. For Marcus Whitman, Olivia Herod led with six goals and one assist. Also for MW, Lily Morse scored two goals and Catherine Bootes had one goal and one assist. Goaltending for the Wildcats was split between Alissa Gorton, who had six saves and Hanna Blaker with eight saves. With the loss in their debut game, Kearney was 0-1.

Apr. 11

Ithaca 17, Penn Yan 7

PYA took a hard loss to Ithaca in their second non-league game in a row. Ithaca led straight through, outpacing the Mustangs by five points in either half. Bailey Cooper led PYA with four goals, while Avery Castner scored two and Kaley Griffin scored one with two assists. Gianna Vogt and Maihue Miranda Wiltberger each had an assist for Penn Yan. Hannah Parsons made 12 saves in the PYA goal. The Mustangs were 0-3 after the loss.

Apr. 12

Penn Yan 19, Bishop Kearney 5

After a rough start to the season that saw Penn Yan open with a three-loss streak, the Mustangs snapped back in spectacular fashion, dominating Bishop Kearney in a non-league massacre. Corinne Barden and Bailey Cooper each scored five goals, with Barden adding three assists and Cooper getting two. Also for PYA, Avery Castner had three goals and an assist and Kaley Griffin had two goals and an assist. Hannah Parson had five saves for the Mustangs. The win improved Penn Yan's record to 1-3.

Boys Lacrosse

Apr. 7

Marcus Whitman 14, Waterloo 6

Whitman had a big win against Waterloo, rising to 2-1 this Spring. Connor Tomion led the Wildcats with three goals and two assists, while Connor Gorton and Rylan Weissinger had two goals apiece, Gorton also adding two assists. Also for Whitman, Brody Royston had one goal and two assists, Kyle Murphy had one goal and one assist and Tariku Blueye had one goal and one assist. For Waterloo, Scott Verdehem had three goals and an assist and Peter Shangraw had two goals and an assist. In the nets, Whitman's Blake Dunton had four saves, while Waterloo's goaltending was split between Raymond Jones with 17 saves and 12 goals allowed and Bergren Aunkst-Park, who made six saves in his 12 minutes of goal time.

Apr. 8

Marcus Whitman 18, Batavia-Notre Dame 0

The Wildcats skunked Batavia-Notre Dame in a non-league slaughter that saw Whitman absolutely dominate their opponents. Top scorers for Whitman were Connor Gorton with four goals and four assists and Kyle Murphy with four goals and two assists. Also for Whitman, Tariku Blueye and Jullien Cokely had two goals each, with Blueye also getting an assist. Blake Dunton had three saves for the Wildcats, while Jaxson Tucker made 13 saves for Batavia-Notre Dame. The win put Whitman at 4-1 overall.

Apr. 9

Carthage 9, Penn Yan 7

After having to postpone their first scheduled game of the season due to a lack of refs, Penn Yan had their opening game against Carthage, losing by two in a close, non-league matchup. Carter Kempney led Carthage, scoring six of their nine goals. For PY, Frank Ochoa, Teagan Fingar and Carter Earl each scored two goals, with Fingar also adding an assist. In goal for Carthage, Corey Decker made eight saves, while Griffin Emerson had 11 saves for the Mustangs.