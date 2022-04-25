High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Baseball

Apr. 11 - Apr. 14

The Penn Yan Mustang baseball team traveled south to Myrtle Beach over spring break to compete in four non-league games at The Ripken Experience.

In the first game Penn Yan faced Marcellus High School out of Section III in Syracuse and lost by a score of 12-4. The Mustangs were led offensively by Tyler Bouchard, who had a double and two RBIs. Brady and Reed Bouchard each had singles along with Riley Griffiths and Owen Bishop.

Game two's opponent was an Ohio state champion in 2020, Madison High School. Kaden Steele had Penn Yan's only hit which was an RBI single to left that scored Riley Griffiths. The final score was Madison 12, Penn Yan 2.

Game three wasn't much better for the Mustangs, playing against Jackson High School in Ohio. Jackson High School is currently ranked fourth in their state. Tyler Bouchard again led the way offensively with a double. The final score was Jackson 18, Penn Yan 1.

The final game of the southern trip was a 13-2 victory over Beaver Local High School from Ohio. The Mustangs recorded 14 hits with Reed Bouchard going 4-4 at the plate and scoring three runs. Fellow sophomores Brady Bouchard and Liam Chapman each had two hits. Brigham Hansen, Liam Griffiths, Derek Allison, Riley Griffiths and Alex Foster each singled and senior Tyler Bouchard had a home run in the winning effort.

The pitchers got valuable innings in all four games and Brady Bouchard totaled 12 strikeouts in seven innings worth of work, highlighting Penn Yan's pitching.

The Mustangs treated the trip as a spring training event, with all members of the team getting significant playing time.

Apr. 20

Penn Yan 11, Wayne 9

It took an extra inning, but the Mustangs came out on top over Wayne. Penn Yan kept their streak alive at 3-0, while the Eagles were 2-3. It was a two-run homer by PY's Liam Chapman that decided the game in the Mustangs' favor. Chapman had four RBIs in the game and three runs, also leading off pitching for the Mustangs, getting nine Ks over four innings and change. Brady Bouchard launched a grand slam in the sixth for PY, putting his team in the lead when they had been trailing 8-5. Also for Penn Yan, Brady Emerson went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run, Riley Griffiths had a home run, Brigham Hansen had two runs and Reed Bouchard and Liam Griffiths each had a run. As far as Penn Yan's pitching, Emerson had two Ks, Brady Bouchard had two Ks for a seventh inning shutout and Reed Bouchard pitched a scoreless eighth. On Wayne's side, Michael Prentice, Lucas Kielson, Crandon Benkovics and Tyler Mudge all came away with two RBIs each.

Dundee/Bradford 15, South Seneca 12

Dundee/Bradford was 1-1 after a win against Seneca. The BraveScots led through the first two innings, but Seneca tied it up 4-4 in the third and added another run in the fourth before D/B had three runs in the fifth to bring the score to 7-5. Seneca retook the lead with five runs in the sixth, but Dundee/Bradford outscored SS eight runs to two in the final inning to take the win in one heck of a game.

Softball

Apr. 18

Hammondsport 12, Marcus Whitman 3

Whitman lost on the road for the second game in a row, with a score closely resembling that of their season-opener. Hammondsport was 2-1 with the win.

Apr. 20

Wayne 4, Penn Yan 3

The Wayne Eagles took the win against Penn Yan in an eight inning matchup. The Mustangs sat at 1-1 after their second game of the season. It was the closest of the four games Wayne has played this season, as the Eagles have dominated their competition thus far, beating Geneva by 18 points, Eastridge by eight and shutting Newark out with 16 unanswered runs. Emma Grasso had 11 Ks for Wayne, also nailing a triple for two RBIs. Also for Wayne, Jae Welch had a double and two RBIs. On the mound for Penn Yan, Giana Ficcaglia also had 11 strikeouts. For PY, Hailey Trank hit a triple, while Julia Maldonado and Elle Harrison each got a double.

Boys Lacrosse

Apr. 16

Canandaigua 8, Penn Yan 0

Canandaigua skunked Penn Yan by eight points, moving up to 5-1. Penn Yan was 0-2. Elliott Morgan and Braden Gioseffi each had two goals for Canandaigua, while Drew Williamee, Nate Sheridan, Eric Platten, Sean Olvany each had one. Jack Faiola made five saves for Canandaigua, while Penn Yan's Griffin Emerson made 15.

Apr. 19

Penn Yan 17, Waterloo 2

After a rocky start to the season, Penn Yan came back with a fury in Waterloo, beating the Indians by 15 points. Penn Yan made nine of their goals in the first period, continuing to add to their lead through the rest of the game. Carter Earl had four goals for PY, while Caden Dixon, Teagen Fingar and Frank Ochoa all made three. Bryant VanHousen made two goals for PY and Braden Fingar had a goal and four assists. Waterloo's goals both came from Peter Shangraw. In goal for PY, Griffin Emerson made three saves and allowed one goal and Will Thompson made two saves and allowed one. Waterloo's goalies were Raymond Jones, who had four saves and 11 points allowed and Bergren Aunkst-Park, who made five saves and allowed two.

Geneva 10, Marcus Whitman 6

The Panthers won against the visiting Wildcats, putting both teams at 3-2. Geneva had the lead throughout, with Curtis Denison getting four goals and an assist, Ryan Brown scoring three and Daniel Wright, Austin Moore and Felix Rivera each getting one. For Whitman, Melkamu Blueye and Rylan Weissinger each had two goals, while Kyle Murphy and Connor Gorton each had one. In the nets, Geneva's Garrett Kayser had five saves and Whitman's Blake Dunton had 10, going 50% on the day.

Apr. 21

Penn Yan 8, Geneva 6

Penn Yan evened up their record to 2-2 with a close win against Geneva. While PY led through the whole game, the Panthers stayed within striking distance right till the end. Carter Earl led the Mustangs with four goals, Bryant VanHousen made two and Teagen Fingar and Braden Fingar each made one. For Geneva, Ryan Brown and Max Miller each had two goals, while Curtis Denison and Austin Moore each got one. Griffin Emerson made 12 saves for Penn Yan. Geneva's Garrett Kayser made five saves.

Marcus Whitman 14, Mynderse 4

The Wildcats had a dominant win over Mynderse, moving up to an even 3-3. Mynderse was 1-4. Connor Tomion, Kyle Murphy and Tariku Blueye all had three goals, with Tomion adding two assists. Brody Royston, Connor Gorton and Rylan Weissinger each scored two goals, with Gorton and Weissinger getting an assist each. Blake Dunton had nine saves for the Wildcats. On Mynderse's side, Mason Buckley, Griffin Hilimire, Lucas Stevers and Chase Fitzgerald all had goals. Mynderse goalie Logan Pettingil made 11 saves.

Girls Lacrosse

Apr. 20

Penn Yan 14, Geneva 6

PYA got a big win over Geneva, improving to 2-3 for the Spring season. The Mustangs and the Panthers fought to a standstill in the first half, with six goals apiece, but Penn Yan sent eight unanswered balls into Geneva's net after halftime to put the game away. Kaley Griffin paced PYA with six goals and two assists, while Bailey Cooper and Avery Castner had three goals each, Cooper also picking up three assists. Hannah Parsons made two saves for Penn Yan as their sole goalie. Allie Good led the Panthers with three goals and goalie Allie Klestinec made 14 saves.

Mynderse-Romulus 10, Marcus Whitman 5

Whitman fell on the road, dropping to 2-3. Mynderse-Romulus led both halves, scoring five goals in each, while Whitman put up two goals in the first and three in the second. M-R was paced by Haley Mosch with three goals and Myah Herron got two in the net. Bridget Mapstone made two saves for Mynderse-Romulus. For Marcus Whitman, Olivia Herod got three goals and Colleen Martin got two. Hannah Blaker made 14 saves for Whitman.

Boys Tennis

Apr. 20

Penn Yan 4, Mynderse 1

Penn Yan was 2-1 after a win against Mynderse, winning all but one game. Alex Reyes-Leon and Landon Spears won singles for PY, while Nathaniel Chaffee/Carter Hanley and Jack Grabski/Collin Reagan won their doubles. Luke Olschewske won his singles for Mynderse, who were 2-2 with the loss.

Apr. 21

Bloomfield 3, Marcus Whitman 2

Whitman took their second loss in a row, falling to Bloomfield, who got their first win of the season at 1-4. Hayden Naffziger, John Case and Brennan Kirk all won their singles for the Bombers. Whitman took both doubles with the pairings of Elijah Basset/Izaiah Roussell and James Sloth/Robert Sloth.