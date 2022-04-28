Will York Named Empire 8 Co-Player of the Week

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — It was a senior day to remember for Keuka College senior Will York (Canandaigua, N.Y. / Canandaigua Academy). Records fell as the Wolves defeated Wells College. On Monday, Will York was named Empire 8 Men’s Lacrosse Co-Player of the Week.

York led the Wolves to victory over Wells College on Saturday in his final home game. The senior set new personal bests with six goals and seven assists. His 13 total points set a new Keuka College record for points in a game. It also tied the Empire 8 record for points in a game by a member of a team in the conference. Overall across the country, York ranked in a tie for fourth for most points in a game this season in NCAA Division III.

Earlier in the week, York scored two of Keuka’s three goals against Nazareth College to give him eight goals and seven assists on the week. On the year, Will York leads the Wolves with 25 goals and 37 total points. He ranks in the top ten in the Empire 8 in both goals per game and points per game.

The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team will conclude their 2022 season on the road this Saturday. The Green and Gold will travel to Alfred University to face the Saxons at 1 p.m.