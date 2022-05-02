High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Softball

April 21

Penn Yan 14, Geneva 4

Penn Yan improved to 2-1 with a big win over the Panthers, bringing Geneva to 0-2. Pitching for PY, Giana Ficcaglia threw 10 strikeouts and had a home run at the plate. Julia Maldonado doubled twice. For Geneva, Alexandra Oddi had 7 Ks and Madison Martinez got a triple.

WayCo 29, Marcus Whitman 4

Wayland-Cohocton decimated Whitman with a 25-run loss that saw the Wildcats slip to 0-3 and WayCo improve to 4-1.

April 23

Dundee/Bradford 20, Marcus Whitman 2

The BraveScots came away with a big win against Whitman; their third in a row where they've won by 17 or more runs. The win put Dundee/Bradford at a still-lossless 4-0, while the Wildcats flipped that number at 0-4; a result that came as no surprise to those who've watched the performances of both teams this season.

April 25

Penn Yan 7, Newark 1

The Mustangs made it two in a row, beating Newark at home and moving up to 3-1. For the Reds, it was another loss in a rocky season that saw them sitting at 1-7 after the game. PY's Giana Ficcaglia threw for 17 strikeouts. Also for Penn Yan, Jayden Hollister had two RBIs and Hailey Trank drove a two-run triple. On the mound for Newark, Carley Baker and Lena Ramos had a combined seven Ks. Rebecca Spry had the RBI for Newark.

Addison 4, Dundee/Bradford 1

Dundee/Bradford's season-opening run came to an end in a non-league game against Addison. The BraveScots still remained undefeated in the Finger Lakes West, standing atop the standings with a 4-0 record.

April 27

Penn Yan 8, Waterloo 6

Penn Yan came out on top over Waterloo in a close game, bringing the Mustangs up to 4-1 on a three-game hot streak. The Indians were 6-3 overall after the loss, though both teams, along with Wayne, sat tied at 4-1 within the Finger Lakes East, each vying for the #1 spot in the FLE standings.

Baseball

April 18

Marcus Whitman baseball season cancelled

The decision was made by the Marcus Whitman Athletic Department to cancel the 2022 varsity baseball season due to a lack of players. Wildcats Athletic Director Paul Lahue confirmed the school could not raise enough players to maintain a varsity team. Any games Whitman had scheduled will go down in the books as "no-contests" as opposed to forfeits. Students who did try out for the team were given the opportunity to join other spring sports programs.

April 21

Geneva 7, Penn Yan 5

The Panthers won at home, ending Penn Yan's season-opening streak at three games. The game put both teams' records at 3-1. Gavin Brignall had three RBIs, a double and two runs to pace Geneva. The Mustangs were led by sophomore Liam Chapman who was 2-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored. Brady Bouchard had a double, while Riley Griffiths, Reed Bouchard, Alex Foster and Brigham Hansen all had hits. Sophomore Brady Bouchard pitched a complete game recording 14 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. Bouchard has thrown 18 innings so far this season with 38 strikeouts.

Apr.il 23

Oneida 8, Penn Yan 7

Penn Yan lost a close game to Oneida in a non-league contest that put the Mustangs 3-2 overall.

April 25

Penn Yan 9, Newark 1

Penn Yan beat visiting Newark, bumping them up to 4-2 overall. Brady Bouchard threw a complete game with 17 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. Offensively, Liam Chapman, Alex Foster and Reed Bouchard recorded two hits each. For Newark, Norwood Hughes had a hit and a run and Gabe Caraballo had 2 hits. The Reds were 1-8 with the loss.

Track & Field

April 20

At Newark High School

Five teams came to face Newark, including Penn Yan, Williamson Central, Marion, Newark, Red Jacket and Lyons. In the Women's Division, Williamson took first place, Newark took second and Marion took third. In the Men's, Newark defended their home turf with a win, while Williamson took second and Marion came in third again. Penn Yan finished fifth in both divisions.

For the Penn Yan boys, Anthony Wheeler took second in the 110 Hurdles (20.62) and JD Tette took second in the 400 Hurdles (1:08.67). Alec Benson picked up a third place in the Discus (93-01). For the girls, Adriana Rodriguez took second in the Shot Put (28-05.25) and Rayna Rios took third in the Discus (72-02). Ava Vogt took fourth in the 400 Dash, Jenna Reynolds got the four spot in the 800 Run and Kiera Castner took fourth in the 1500 Run.

April 23

John Reed Invitational at the Canisteo-Greenwood Athletic Complex

Local teams Penn Yan and Dundee/Bradford competed against eight other schools, with Dundee/Bradford coming in third overall in the Men's Division and fourth in the Women's and Penn Yan taking fourth in the Men's and sixth in the Women's. Canisteo-Greenwood and Addison took first and second place, respectively, in both divisions, with Avoca-Prattsburgh picking up the Women's third place spot.

In the Women's Division, Dundee/Bradford's Hallie Knapp won the Shot Put (27-06.5) and Discus (97-05), Lily Hall won the Triple Jump (31-06) and took third in the Long Jump (14-11), and Madison Hughes won the Long Jump (15-05). Also for Dundee/Bradford, Kendall Parker took third in the 100 Dash and fourth in the 200 Dash. For the Penn Yan girls, Rayna Rios took second place in the Discus (79-09.5) and third in the Shot Put (26-07) and Ava Vogt took third in the High Jump (4-06).

For the boys, Penn Yan's JD Tette won the 3200 Run (10:44.63) and 3000 Steeplechase (10:30.77), beating his closest competition by almost three seconds, while Anthony Wheeler won the 800 Run (2:14.64). Tony Sciallo took second in both the Shot Put (36-11.5) and Discus (97-00), with teammate Gabe Hopkins picking up third place in the Shot and Alec Besnson taking third in the Discus. For Dundee/Bradford, Riley Teeter won the Shot Put (38-08) and Discus (103-1111), while Camden Buchanan won the Triple Jump (42-00.5), took second in the Long Jump (19-07.5) and third in the 100 Dash (12.14). Hayden Erick took second place in the Triple Jump (38-02.5) and third in the Long Jump (19-05).

Boys Tennis

April 22

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Penn Yan 2

North Rose-Wolcott took the day in a close match against Penn Yan that flipped the result of the schools' first meeting in the beginning of April, where it was the Mustangs who walked away with a 3-2 victory. PY controlled the match early on, with Landon Spears and Alex Reyes-Leon winning back to back singles, but it was NWR who took the final singles match and both doubles, clinching the match. The win was NRW's first of the season, putting them at 1-3, while PY fell to an even 2-2.

April 22

Wayne 5, Marcus Whitman 0

The Eagles swept Whitman, putting them at 3-0, while the Wildcats had the reverse record of 0-3, victory eluding them so far this spring.

April 26

Naples 5, Penn Yan 0

Naples skunked Penn Yan, taking every game and leaving the Mustangs at 2-3. As usual, Naples has been a tough competitor this season, giving up just two games in the four matches they've played and won. Naples sat comfortably atop the Finger Lakes West standings at 4-0, undefeated in the FLW and with a three-game buffer against their nearest competition, Honeoye. PY was 1-1 in the FLW.

Boys Lacrosse

Apr. 21

Penn Yan 8, Geneva 6

Penn Yan evened up their record to 2-2 with a close win against Geneva. While PYA led through the whole game, the Panthers stayed within striking distance right till the end. Carter Earl led the Mustangs with four goals, Bryant VanHousen made two and Teagen Fingar and Braden Fingar each made one. For Geneva, Ryan Brown and Max Miller each had two goals, while Curtis Denison and Austin Moore each got one. Griffin Emerson made 12 saves for Penn Yan. Geneva's Garrett Kayser made five saves.

April 23

Fairport 13, Penn Yan 1

Penn Yan was outmatched by Fairport, managing to score just a single goal in the game. Fairport dominated throughout, with the score 9-0 at halftime, though PY's Tukker Fisher was able to sneak one into the net in the fourth period to make sure the Mustangs avoided a sweep. Fairport was led by Jackson Monte, who scored four goals and two assists, while Kyle Gould had three goals and an assist. Fairport's goal was split between McLean Ralston, who made just one save in his 34 minutes of play, and Frazer Boyum, who spent the last 14 minutes of the game in Fairport's net and made one save before allowing the PY goal. For PY, Griffin Emerson spent 36 minutes in the net, making five saves and allowing 12 goals before being relieved by Will Thompson who saved two and allowed one. The loss put PY at 2-3 overall, though the Mustangs were 2-0 in the Finger Lakes League.

Livonia-Avon 17, Marcus Whitman 4

Whitman took a one-sided loss to Livonia-Avon, dropping to 3-4 overall. The Wildcats were outpaced through the entirety of the game, especially in the first half, where they were outscored by four points a period. Justin Skelly led Livonia with five goals and an assist and Jackson McEnerney scored four goals with an assist. Kyle Murphy was the leader for Whitman with three goals, while Rylan Weissinger picked up one and an assist. In the nets, Livonia-Avon's Matt Beachel made three saves and allowed three goals and Nic Teachout made one save and allowed one goal, while Blake Dunton made 15 saves for Marcus Whitman.

April 26

Penn Yan 13, Mynderse 3

Penn Yan nearly flipped the result of their last game, where they lost 13-1 against Fairport, going 13-3 versus Mynderse. The win put PY at 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the Finger Lakes league, putting them in a tie for first with Pal-Mac. The game was 7-3 in favor of the Mustangs going into halftime and the Devils were unable to put any more points on the board in the second half, sealing the win for PYA. Tukker Fisher was Penn Yan's lead scorer, with three goals and three assists. Carter Earl, Teagan Fingar, Caden Dixon and Bryant Van Housen all scored two for PYA, while Oliver Connelly and Braden Fingar each got one. Griffin Emerson made four saves for Penn Yan, allowing all three goals against the Mustangs, while Will Thompson made one save. For Mynderse, Chase Fitzgerald scored two goals and Anthony Luffman scored one. Logan Pettingil spent the entire game in net for the Devils, making 10 saves. The loss dropped Mynderse to 2-4.

April 28

Penn Yan 16, Gananda 3

It was a big win for PYA over Gananda, the Mustangs rising to 4-3. Frank Ochoa, Tukker Fisher and Teagen Fingar all scored three goals for Penn Yan, Fingar adding four assists. Also for PY, Oliver Connelly and Bryant Van Housen scored two goals, with Connelly also getting two assists. Griffin Emerson made three saves for the Mustangs, while Will Thompson made four and allowed all three goals from Gananda.

Marcus Whitman 15, Newark 5

Whitman has had a back and forth season so far, winning by a wide margin one game and then losing by a big margin the next. After a 13-point loss to Livonia in their previous game, the Wildcats came back again to beat Newark by 10, improving to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Finger Lakes League. Whitman took the first half 9-1, returning in the second to outscore the Reds 6-4. The loss dropped Newark to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Finger Lakes.

Girls Lacrosse

April 22

Wayne 7, Marcus Whitman 6

The Eagles won a close one over Whitman, taking the win by a single point. Whitman had the lead in the first half, scoring four goals to Wayne's two, but the Eagles rallied after halftime, outpacing Whitman 5-2. For Wayne, Marley Hewitt scored three goals, Riley Simpson scored two goals and an assist and Payton Walton and Arianna Venture scored one each. For Whitman, Olivia Herod had three goals and an assist, Colleen Martin scored two and Whitman's remaining goal was scored by Tori Brooks. Gaby Taylor was Wayne's goalkeeper through the whole game, making 12 saves, while Whitman's goal was shared by Hannah Blaker, with four saves and three goals allowed, and Alissa Gorton, with two saves and four allowed.

April 23

Penn Yan 13, Hilton 10

Penn Yan took the win over Hilton, improving to 3-3 with their third win in a row. PYA led the first half 9-6, and though both teams tied at four goals apiece in the second half, Hilton was unable to overcome the Mustangs. Bailey Cooper and Kaley Griffin scored three goals each for PYA; Avery Castner, Jammie Decker and Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger scored two each and Corinne Barden scored one.

April 25

Mercy 12, Penn Yan 9

Mercy won in Penn Yan, ending the Mustangs' win streak and dropping them to 3-4. Mercy took an early lead, scoring seven goals in the first half to Penn Yan's two. Though Penn Yan had the advantage in the second half, outscoring Mercy 7-5, it wasn't enough to come back for the win. Krista Harnischfeger led Mercy with five goals, while goalie Olivia Morey made nine saves. For Penn Yan, Corinne Barden and Bailey Cooper each had three goals and an assist. Hannah Parsons made 10 saves for the Mustangs.

Geneva 16, Marcus Whitman 3

It was the third loss in a row for the Whitman girls and it was a big one, the Wildcats falling to the Panthers by 13 points. Geneva dominated Whitman 13-1 in the first half, though the scoring was a closer 3-2 in the second. Whitman's goals were scored by Olivia Herod, Colleen Martin and Lily Morse. Hannah Blaker made three saves in the first half, being replaced by Alissa Gorton in the second, who made four. The loss dropped Whitman to 2-5.

April 27

Penn Yan 15, Mynderse-Romulus 2

Penn Yan absolutely dominated the newly-combined Mynderse-Romulus, improving to 4-4 for the spring. It was a slaughter from the beginning, with PYA outscoring MR 10-1 in the first half. Bailey Cooper paced Penn Yan with five goals, while Corinne Barden, Avery Castner, Kaley Griffin and Taylor Mullins all got two. Mynderse-Romulus' goals were scored by Mackenzie Higby and Haley Mosch. In the goals, Penn Yan's Hannah Parsons made four saves and allowed one goal and Marion Wheeler made three saves and allowed one, while for Mynderse-Romulus, Bridget Mapstone made three saves.

Marcus Whitman 15, Gananda-Marion 3

Whitman broke their losing streak with a big win over Gananda-Marion, improving to 3-5. Whitman put up five unanswered points in the first half and outscored GM 10-3 in the second. Colleen Martin paced the Wildcats with five goals. Also for MW, Helen Snyder scored three goals, Sophia Snyder and Tori Brooks scored two each and Catherine Bootes, Lily Morse and Raegan Weissinger all scored one. Hannah Blaker made six saves for the Wildcats.