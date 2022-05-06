‘108 Holes for Hearts’ – Now a FLH Annual Event

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES -- Last year, Finger Lakes Health (FLH) introduced ‘108 Holes for Hearts’, a virtual golf fundraising event, to replace the traditional, 20+ year old tournament. The inaugural event was very successful, thanks to an outpouring of support from golfers and sponsors from all over the Finger Lakes region.

The event allows participating players to golf at their own rate, at the locations and on the dates of their choosing, with the goal of completing 108 holes (six rounds) over a period of 12 weeks – June 18-September 18. All players, with the help of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, collect sponsorships totaling $1000 each- or the equivalent of 10 sponsors donating $1/hole.

This year’s proceeds will support FLH cardiology services, programs, and patient financial aid. Players and sponsors can select a specific site (Geneva General or Soldiers & Sailors) to support.

Finger Lakes Health offers local, world-class, comprehensive cardiology care, including non-invasive diagnostics, treatment and education, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patients receive individualized assessment, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment. Care is provided by board-certified cardiologist, Jonathan Rodriguez, M.D., FACC and Pamela Hobart, ANP-BC, RNFA of Geneva General Cardiology Associates, at two locations – Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. FLH rounds out exceptional heart care with cardiac rehabilitation for patients recovering from cardiac bypass surgery, angina, heart attack, angioplasty or other cardiac conditions. Finger Lakes Health provides services to all in our community who need it, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Helen Kelley, Director of Development for Finger Lakes Health Foundation says, “We are so grateful to the players and sponsors who embraced this new event last year, and we know it will be even bigger and better, this year! This is a simple concept that doesn’t require the large amount of staff and volunteer time of a traditional golf tournament, and that allows a huge portion of the proceeds to directly benefit the patients we serve.”

Kelley adds, “We know folks are going to be playing anyway...why not play for a great cause?”

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register as a player, check out the event website: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Anywhere/108HOLESFORHEARTS