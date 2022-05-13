Meet four Penn Yan athletes who will be competing in college

Rob Maeske

Over recent weeks, several Penn Yan Academy seniors have committed to attend various colleges to participate in their athletics programs. Kaley Griffin will be playing lacrosse at St. John Fisher, Abigail Garvey will be playing tennis at St. John Fisher, Griffin Emerson will be playing lacrosse at Clarkson and Jayden Hollister will be playing tennis at Rider University.

Kaley Griffin

Griffin will be majoring in Accounting and Math at St. John Fisher, where she will be enrolled in their Honors program and playing Division III lacrosse. Fisher's lacrosse team made it to the Final Four in last year's tournament. Kaley's dad, Steve Griffin, said that over 150 schools attempted to recruit Kaley for their lacrosse programs and several more tried to sway her to play basketball or soccer. Ultimately, Griffin chose St. John Fisher because of the connection she had with the program's head coach and her desire to remain close to home. St. John Fisher is a private school located in Pittsford, NY.

Abigail Garvey

Garvey also committed to St. John Fisher, where she will play Division III tennis. Garvey said that Fisher was the only school in her list of finalists which offered the tennis program she was looking for. Garvey, along with partner Jayden Hollister, took the Class B1 Doubles title in last year's Section V Tennis tournament. Garvey will be majoring in Biology and said that Fisher had a great science program with a number of good research opportunities.

Griffin Emerson

Emerson will be playing Division III lacrosse at Clarkson University. He has had a distinguished lacrosse career at Penn Yan, where he has been the team's starting goalie every year except for the 2020 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. As a freshman, Emerson was named Sectional MVP in that year's lacrosse tournament. Aside from lacrosse, Emerson also played golf and was a standout on Penn Yan's basketball team. Emerson said that the sports and academic programs at Clarkson are what stood out for him.

"It seemed like a good place to be with good people...a place that could take me somewhere."

Clarkson University is a private research university with its main campus located in Potsdam, NY.

Jayden Hollister

Hollister committed to Rider University, where she will be majoring in Musical Theatre as part of Rider's Westminster College of the Arts. She will also be playing Division I tennis for the school, which competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. During her time at PYA, Hollister has also been a consistent member of the softball team, though she called tennis her first athletic priority and said that one of her fondest memories of her high school career was winning the B1 Doubles title with Abby Garvey in Sectionals.