Keuka baseball coach Rick Ferchen announces retirement

Staff reports

Keuka College baseball coach Rick Ferchen announced his retirement, effective after the 2022 season.

Ferchen coached Keuka for nine seasons to a school-record 134 wins. He's won 849 over the course of his career, which included 16 seasons at Oneonta, eight at Hobart and six at Valparaiso.

"My philosophy has always been to develop successful student-athletes first and winning second," Ferchen said in a news release. "I always wanted to show these student-athletes I cared about them, not the things they could do for me. I hope that we can look back and hear people say that we helped make a difference in developing the four baseball programs we have been involved with."

In 2014, Ferchen led the Wolves to a school-record 22 wins. His squads made the North Eastern Athletic Conference tournament in four of six seasons and made the Empire 8 Conference tournament in the team's first season in the league in 2021. Ferchen was NEAC Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2019.

"We have been fortunate to have had Coach Ferchen lead our program the past nine years," said Jon Accardi, Keuka's director of athletics, in a news release. "Rick's career success speaks for itself. When he arrived at Keuka, he very quickly established a culture of continuous improvement and student-centeredness — clearly a formula that has served him well. The one thing not everyone saw was the sheer hours and work Rick put in. He loved his players, their families and this program."

Ferchen led Oneonta to a school-record 400 wins and took the Red Dragons to the NCAA Tournament in 2010. At Hobart, Ferchen won 168 games, a school record. He took the Statesmen to the NCAA Tournament once, and also won an Empire Athletic Association title and an ECAC title. At Valparaiso, he won 147 games and was a two-time Mid-Continent Conference coach of the year.

A national search for Ferchen's replacement at Keuka has begun, according to the school.