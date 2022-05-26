Brady Bouchard strikes out 30 over two games: High school sports roundup

Rob Maeske

Softball

May 5

Dundee/Bradford 24, Marcus Whitman 1

The BraveScots found victory in a one-sided outing against the struggling Wildcats, who have yet to find a win this season. Dundee/Bradford was 6-2 with the win.

May 6

Midlakes 7, Penn Yan 6

Midlakes took the win over visiting Penn Yan, improving to 6-5, while PY slipped to 5-5. Mary Givens went 2-3 at bat for the Eagles, with three RBIs and a squeeze bunt in the sixth to score Oliva Hannux and take the lead. Also for Midlakes, Grace Murphy went 1-3 with two runs and pitcher Maggie Mahoney had two strikeouts. For Penn Yan, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger went 1-4 with a triple and Giana Ficcaglia went 3-4 at bat with two RBIs.

Dundee/Bradford 16, Watkins Glen 1

Dundee/Bradford snagged a big win over Watkins in a non-league matchup. The win put the BraveScots at 7-2 overall.

May 9

Wayne 8, Penn Yan 3

For the second game in a row, Penn Yan lost to a team called the Eagles, this time in Wayne, dropping to 5-6 for the season. Wayne improved to 10-3, continuing to battle with Waterloo for the top spot in the Finger Lakes East.

Addison 7, Dundee/Bradford 2

Dundee/Bradford lost to Addison in a non-leaguer; just the third loss this season for the BraveScots. Addison is the undisputed leader of the Steuben League, sitting at 7-0 in their league and 12-4 overall.

May 10

Penn Yan 12, Midlakes 1

Penn Yan got their revenge with a big win over Midlakes, moving up to an even 6-6. Giana Ficcaglia had 14 Ks for the Mustangs, while Midlakes pitcher Maggie Mahoney failed to strike out a single batter. For Penn Yan, Elle Harrison went 3-5 at bat with two singles and a double, Julia Maldonado went 3-4 with two singles and a double, Dani Miller went 2-4 with a double and Leah Prather went 3-4 with two singles. On defense, PY got a double play in the fourth inning. For Midlakes, Catelin Couillard got on base with a single in the third, being brought across home by Morganne Miles. Midlakes was 7-8 with the loss, following two losses in a double-header at Mudville on the 7th and a massive 29-3 win over Geneva on May 9th.

Dundee/Bradford 18, South Seneca-Romulus 2

Dundee/Bradford added another lopsided win to their season record, defeating S. Seneca-Romulus and moving up to 8-3. The BraveScots have had six wins this season of 15 points or more.

Honeoye 18, Marcus Whitman 4

Honeoye 24, Marcus Whitman 4

Whitman lost twice in a double-header against Honeoye, scoring four runs a game, while the Bulldogs put up double-digits in both games. The losses put Whitman at 0-11 this season, while Honeoye was 12-4, putting them in third place in the highly-competitive Finger Lakes West.

May 11

Penn Yan 12, Geneva 1

Penn Yan won 12-1 for the second game in a row, improving to 7-6. On the mound, Giana Ficcaglia had 11 strikeouts for Penn Yan, while the Panthers' Alexandra Oddi got two Ks. Ficcaglia also got a single and a double at bat. Also batting for PY, Elle Harrison went 2-4, Bri Naprava got a double, Julia Maldonado got a triple and a single and Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger went 2-4. At the plate for Geneva, Kiersten Comerford had two singles and Madison Martinez got one.

Baseball

May 6

Penn Yan 15, Midlakes 0

The Mustangs left Midlakes scoreless in a 15-run win, improving to 8-3 this season. The loss moved Midlakes down to 3-5. Penn Yan pitcher Brady Bouchard pitched all seven innings, getting 15 strikeouts with no walks and no runs. Bouchard also had four hits, including a home run for a total of five RBIs. Also for PY, Alex Foster had three hits, while Liam Chapman and Riley Griffiths each had two hits. For Midlakes, Brady Day got a hit, finally breaking a potential no-hitter.

May 9

Wayne 5, Penn Yan 2

The Eagles defeated visiting Penn Yan, dropping the Mustangs to 8-4. On the mound for Wayne, Brandon Benkovic pitched for almost five innings, throwing 11 Ks and seven walks. Batting for Wayne, Michael Prentice went 1-4, earning three RBIs on a double, Tyler Mudge went 1-4 with two RBIs and Kyle Tomaselli went 1-3 with a double. For Penn Yan, brothers Brady and Reed Bouchard each got a hit.

May 10

Dundee/Bradford 16, South Seneca 6

Dundee/Bradford won big against South Seneca, moving up to 2-2 in their short season. Seneca was 3-9 with the loss.

May 11

Penn Yan 3, Geneva 2

Penn Yan won a close one over Geneva, raising the Mustangs to 9-4 and dropping the Panthers to 9-3. Brady Bouchard had 15 strikeouts for PY, walking two and allowing two hits. Bouchard also got a walk-off double at the plate. Also for the Mustangs, Brigham Hansen went 2-3 with two runs.

Boys Tennis

May 6

Penn Yan 3, Honeoye 2

Penn Yan beat Honeoye, snapping a four loss streak and improving to 3-5. The Mustangs took all three singles matches, but lost out on both doubles. Landon Spears, Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler won singles for PY, while Keaton Cooper/Tre Nguyen and Nick Hallett/Forrist Sherman won doubles for Honeoye. Honeoye was 4-6 after the loss.

May 7

Penn Yan 4, Avoca-Prattsburgh 1

Penn Yan moved up to 4-5 with a win over Avoca-Prattsburgh, taking all three singles and one doubles. Landon Spears, Alex Reyes-Leon and Kyle Wheeler took their singles for PY and Jack Grabski/Collin Reagan won their doubles. For Avoca-Prattsburgh, Jackson Oliver/Bryce Schuck won their doubles match. Avoca-Prattsburgh was 5-5.

May 9

Penn Yan 4, Bloomfield 1

The Mustangs beat the Bombers 4-1 for their third straight win, raising Penn Yan's record to an even 5-5. For Penn Yan, Spears, Reyes-Leon and Wheeler took singles, while Nathaniel Chaffee/Carter Hanley took their doubles. Brennan Kirk/Thomas Lindstrom took their doubles for Bloomfield.

Pal-Mac 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Marcus Whitman lost another one, dropping to a still winless 0-7. Pal-Mac continued their winning streak, moving up to 8-5.

May 10

Penn Yan 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Penn Yan skunked Whitman, taking all five points in the match. The win put the Mustangs back on the plus side, moving their record up to 6-5. Singles were won by Spears, Reyes-Leon and Wheeler, while doubles were won by Chaffee/Hanley and Grabski/Reagan. Marcus Whitman was 0-8 with the loss.

May 11

Avoca-Prattsburgh 3, Penn Yan 2

Avoca-Prattsburgh won a tight match against Penn Yan, redeeming a loss against the Mustangs four days earlier and moving up to 6-6. The loss put PY's record at 6-6. Penn Yan took two of three singles, with Landon Spears and Kyle Wheeler taking their matches for PY and Elias Putnam taking his singles for Avoca-Prattsburgh, but A-P took both doubles thanks to the teams of Jackson Oliver/Bryce Schuck and Gavin Mills/Tyler Nichols.

Track & Field

May 6

Hornell Invitational

Penn Yan competed with 19 other schools in the annual Hornell Invitational. Bath-Haverling took first place in the Women's division and first overall. Franklinville (Section VI) took second place in the Women's and third in the Men's, taking second place overall. Allegany-Limstone took third in the Women's and third overall. First place in the Men's division went to Bolivar-Richburg and second went to Wayland-Cohocton. Penn Yan finished 11th in the Women's, tied for eighth in the Men's with McQuaid Jesuit and took ninth place overall.

For the boys, PY's JD Tette won the boys 3000M Steeplechase (10:45.30) and the 3200M Run (10:21.86). Anthony Wheeler took fifth in the 1600M Run. Tony Sciallo took second in the Discus (112-09) and sixth in the Shot Put (38-08), following Gabe Hopkins who took fifth (38-08.5). Penn Yan took fifth in the boys 4x100M Relay Throwers.

For the girls, Adriana Rodriguez won the girls Shot Put (33-09.5) and took fourth in the Discus (92-09). Jenna Reynolds and Kiera Castner took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1500M Run. Ava Vogt took fourth in the High Jump (4-06).

Dundee Invitational

Girls

For Dundee/Bradford, Hallie Knapp won the Shot Put (28-09.75) and Discus (105-00); Lily Hall won the Triple Jump (34-05), took second in the 100M Dash (14.03) and second in the Long Jump (14-10); Kendall Parker took third in the 100M Dash (14.11), second in the High Jump (4-08) and fourth in the Long Jump (14-07); Madison Hughes took third in the High Jump(4-06) and third in the Long Jump (14-09); Maya Somerville took fifth in the 200M Dash (30.61). Dundee/Bradford won the 4x100M Relay (55.46)

For Marcus Whitman, Aurora Woodworth won the 1500M Run (5:49.53) and 2000M Steeplechase (8:49.03); Lana Burnett won the 100M Hurdles (19.68) and Long Jump (15-01.5) and took second in the Triple Jump (32-00.5); Taylor Bond won the 800M Run (2:41.20) and took third in the 2000M Steeplechase (9:22.86); MacKenna Staley took fifth in the 800M Run (3:34.83); Bryanna Spears took fourth in the 1500M Run (6:51.03); Haylie Ribble took fourth in the 100M Hurdles (21.91) and Kassidy Orbaker took fifth; Sierra Eddinger took fifth in the Discus (73-03).

Boys

For Dundee/Bradford, Camden Buchanan took third in the 100M Dash (11.98), second in the 200M Dash (24.29) and won the Long Jump (20-02.5) and Triple Jump (42-02); Michele Van Cleef took fifth in the 100M Dash (12.43); Brett Watkins took second in the 110M Hurdles (21.12) and fourth in the 400M Hurdles (1:15.55); Logan Buchanan took second in the High Jump (5-10); Riley Teeter took second in the Shot Put (37-08) and second in the Discus (115-00); Hayden Erick won all five events to win the boys Pentathlon.

For Marcus Whitman, Brendan Thompson won the 1600M Run (5:20.0) with Fletcher Dickmann taking third; Quintin Demitry won the 400M Hurdles (1:11.89) and took second in the Pole Vault (8-00); Tim Hansen won the 3000M Steeplechase (10:59.58) with Brendan Laity taking second; Dawsen Christensen took second in the 100M Dash (11.80), third in the 200M Dash (24.45), second in the Long Jump (19-06.25) and second in the Triple Jump (41-06.5).

May 10

@ Marcus Whitman

Girls

For Dundee/Bradford, Kendall Parker took second in the 100M Dash (13.46) and second in the High Jump (4-08); Lily Hall won the Triple Jump (33-11.25); Hallie Knapp won the Discus (85-11) and took second in the Shot Put (28-07). In the Long Jump, Lily Hall took first (14-11), Madison Hughes took second and Kendall Parker took third. Dundee/Bradford won the 4x100M Relay (55.32)

For Marcus Whitman, Lana Burnett won the 200M Dash (28.02), took third in the 100M Dash (13.49), second in the Triple Jump (32-10) and fifth in the Long Jump (14-00); Taylor Bond took fourth in the 400M Dash (1:07.96) and fourth in the 800M Run (2:39.37); Bryanna Spears took second in the 3000M Run (15:19.53).

Boys

For Dundee/Bradford, Camden Buchanan won the Triple Jump (40-01.5), took second in the 100M Dash (11.67) and third in the 200M Dash (24.16); Logan Buchanan won the High Jump (5-10); Hayden Erick took third in the 110M Hurdles (20.37), took second in the Long Jump (18-07) and tied for second in the High Jump; Riley Teeter took fourth in the Shot Put (37-02) and second in the Discus (110-08).

For Marcus Whitman, Dawsen Christensen won the 100M Dash (11.66) and Long Jump (18-08.5) and placed second in the Triple Jump (39-06); Tim Hansen won the 1000M Run (5:03.03) and fourth in the 3200M Run (11:28.50); Brendan Laity took third in the 3200M Run (11:26.15); Ben Clark and Quinitin Demitry finished first and second, respectively, in the Pole Vault; Austin Mangiarelli placed third in the Shot Put (38-04).

Boys Lacrosse

May 5

Penn Yan 12, Marcus Whitman 3

Penn Yan extended their win streak to five with a victory over Whitman, moving up to 7-3 overall and 7-0 in the Finger Lakes League. Penn Yan started off strong, scoring six unanswered goals in the first period and going into halftime with the score 9-1. While the second half was more competitive, Whitman ultimately couldn't stand up to the Mustangs. The loss snapped a three-win streak for the Wildcats and brought their record to 4-3 in the FLL and 6-5 overall. Frank Ochoa paced PY with 4 goals and an assist. Also for Penn Yan, Carter Earl had three goals and three assists, Teagen Fingar had two goals and three assists and Tukker Fisher had two goals and one assist. Griffin Emerson made nine saves for the Mustangs. For Whitman, Connor Tomion, Kyle Murphy and Rylan Weissinger all scored a goal, with Murphy also getting an assist. Blake Dunton made 13 saves for the Wildcats.

May 7

Penn Yan 19, Bloomfield-Honeoye 1

Penn Yan added another big win to their record, beating Bloomfield-Honeoye in a 19-1 victory that made it six straight wins for the Mustangs. Top players for Penn Yan included Frank Ochoa with five goals and two assists, Teagen Fingar with four goals and three assists, Oliver Connelly with two goals and three assists and Carter Earl with three goals and one assist. Bloomfield-Honeoye's single goal was scored by JD Allen. In the net for PY, Griffin Emerson made two saves for and allowed Bloomfield's point, with Will Thompson coming in for the second half and making three saves. Goaltending for Bloomfield-Honeoye, Ethan Stoddard made three saves and allowed 16 goals, while Keaton Brown came in for the second half, making one save. The win put PY at 8-3 overall, and gave them another win in the FLL, where they sat at an undefeated 8-0, finally breaking the tie with Pal-Mac to lead the FLL standings.

Marcus Whitman 1, Bishop Kearney 0

Whitman beat Kearney in a one goal game, moving up to 8-4 this spring. Bishop Kearney was 3-4.

May 10

Penn Yan 8, Haverling 7

The Mustangs played one of their closest games this season against the Haverling Rams, narrowly winning by a point. Haverling had the advantage in the first half, with the score 6-4 for the Rams going into the half. However, PY battled back in the second half, outscoring Haverling 4-1 to take the win at the end. Frank Ochoa and Carter Earl each had two goals for Penn Yan, with Earl adding an assist. Also for the Mustangs, Braden Fingar, Teagen Finger, Caden Dixon and Bryant Van Housen all had single goals. The Rams were led by Ezra Hoad with three goals, while Jamie O'Neil had two goals and an assist and Brady Yartym and Brody Baldwin had one apiece. In goal, Griffin Emerson had 12 saves for Penn Yan and Ethan Narby had seven for Haverling. Penn Yan improved to 9-3 with the win, while the Rams were 6-6 after the loss.

Pal-Mac 13, Marcus Whitman 4

Pal-Mac beat Whitman by nine, improving to 8-0 in the FLL and once again tying Penn Yan for the top spot in the league. Whitman scored just one goal to Pal-Mac's seven in the first half, and three goals to the Raiders' six in the second. Quinn Nolan led Pal-Mac with four goals and an assist, Logan Babcock had two goals and two assists and Keagan Hoesterey had one goal and three assists. For Whitman, Melkamu Blueye, Connor Gorton,Connor Tomion and Tariku Blueye all had goals. Pal-Mac's goaltending was split between Will Nichols who made one save and allowed one goal, and Peyton Lich who made 10 and allowed three. Blake Dunton was in the net for the entire game for Whitman, making 21 saves. The loss put Whitman at 8-5 overall and 4-4 in FLL.

Girls Lacrosse

May 6

Penn Yan 11, Horseheads 10

The Mustang girls narrowly lost against Horseheads in a high-scoring non-league game, bringing their record to 7-5. Horseheads took the one point advantage in the first half, outscoring PY 6-5. In the second half, both teams scored five, locking in the win for Horseheads. Bailey Cooper paced PY with five goals and an assist, while Corinne Barden scored two and an assist. Also for Penn Yan, Jammie Decker, Kaley Griffin and Gianna Vogt all scored one, with Griffin also getting an assist. Hannah Parsons made six saves in net for the Mustangs. The loss snapped a four win streak for Penn Yan.

May 9

Corning 12, Penn Yan 8

Penn Yan took the second loss in a row, falling to Corning by four. The Mustangs took the lead in the first half, scoring seven goals to Corning's two, but in the second, it was Corning who scored seven, with PY only able to put up one more point in the game. Bailey Cooper and Gianna Vogt each had two goals for Penn Yan, with Cooper also getting three assists. Corinne Barden, Ruby Berry, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger and Taylor Mullins all got a goal each. The loss dropped PY to 7-6 overall.

Wayne 12, Marcus Whitman 10

Whitman lost a close one to Wayne, dropping to 3-8. Wayne outscored Whitman by one point each half. Madelyn Hillman and Marley Hewitt each had four goals for Wayne. For Whitman, Olivia Herod led with four goals and two assists, while Catherine Bootes and Tori Brooks each got two goals. Eagles goaltender Gaby Taylor made two saves for Wayne and Hannah Blaker made 10 for the Wildcats.

May 11

Penn Yan 13, Wayne 1

Penn Yan goy a commanding win over the Eagles, moving up to 8-6 for the season. The Mustangs put up 10 unanswered goals in the first half, leaving little opportunity for Wayne to recover in the second. Top players for PY included Bailey Cooper with two goals and three assists, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger with three goals and Corinne Barden with one goal and three assists. Also for PY, Ruby Berry and Jammie Decker each scored two. Wayne's goal was scored by Riley Simpson. In the nets, Marion Wheeler made two saves for Penn Yan, while Mimi Ugalde made six saves for Wayne.

Pal-Mac 17, Marcus Whitman 3

Whitman took a big loss to Pal-Mac, making it four losses in a row for the Wildcats. The win put Pal-Mac at 11-3, adding a seventh game to their current winning run. Pal-Mac was led by Kylie Waeghe with five goals. Also for the Raiders, Anna Priebe had four goals, while Reagan Diehl had three and an assist. The loss put Whitman at 3-9.